Top news of the day: Health Ministry seeks more testing to face Omicron risk; Opposition raises MSP, women’s bill and price rise at all-party meeting, and more

Omicron variant | Health Ministry directs States to enhance testing

The Ministry has written to State Governments stating that in the absence of sufficient testing, it is extremely difficult to determine the true level of infection spread.

Omicron variant | Government to review decision on restarting international flights, SOP for incoming passengers

The decisions were taken at an urgent meeting chaired by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and attended by various stakeholders, an official spokesperson said.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said around 15 issues were raised during the meeting which was chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. He said the Opposition expected Prime Minister Narendra Modi to head the meeting and address the issues, but he skipped it.

National People’s Party leader Agatha Sangma demanded the repeal of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act at a meeting of ruling National Democratic Alliance allies convened ahead of the winter session of Parliament.

Relations between the Trinamool and the Congress have nosedived in recent times after the former’s ambitious expansion plans in States such as Goa, and the induction of 12 Congress MLAs in Meghalaya to become the principal Opposition party in the Northeastern State.

The ruling BJP has swept the civic body elections in Tripura, having won all the seats of the 51-member Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and clinching several other urban local bodies.

Mann Ki Baat | Modi hails India’s start-up culture

“Never forget that coronavirus is not gone yet,” the Prime Minister said in his monthly radio broadcast.

Mr. Faruqui who had come to the city for the show, left on November 28 morning after posting a statement on his social media handles, hinting at quitting the space. Lamenting how he was jailed for a joke he did not do and of 12 shows being cancelled in the last two months because of threats to venue and audience, he wrote: “I think this is the end. My name is Munawar Faruqui and that’s been my time, you guys were a wonderful audience. Goodbye! I am done.”

Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely to occur over Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam , Cuddalore districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal area in the next 24 hours, according to an update by the IMD at 3.45 p.m. IST.

According to a report by the Peking University mathematicians, China could face more than 6,30,000 coronavirus infections a day if it dropped its zero-tolerance approach and followed other countries by lifting travel bans.

New Zealand MP Julie Anne Genter got on her bicycle and headed to the hospital. She was already in labour and she gave birth an hour later.

The executives have been summoned along with documents for the coming week under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), say official sources.

Ind vs NZ 1st Test, Day 4 | Debutant Shreyas Iyer, gritty Wriddhiman Saha set up an intriguing final day

India declared at 234 for 7 for an overall lead of 283 and gave the Black Caps four tricky overs to face under fading light during which they managed four runs and lost opener Will Young to Ravichandran Ashwin.