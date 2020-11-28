Top news of the day: Farmers stay put at Delhi border as most refuse to go to Burari protest site; PM takes a three-city vaccine tour, and more

Dilli Chalo protest | Farmers stay put at Singhu, Tikri borders
Thousands of farmers protesting the Centre’s new agricultural laws stayed put at the Singhu and Tikri border points for the third consecutive day amid heavy police presence even after being offered a north Delhi ground to hold peaceful demonstrations.
Dilli Chalo protest | BKU breaks barriers at Delhi-Ghaziabad border, enters Delhi
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said the breaking of barriers was "symbolic". He said the farmers would decide their next strategy at the Ghazipur border. Sources said the farmers could spend the night at the border. The Delhi Police had given them permission to go to the Burari ground but the farmers wanted to go to Jantar Mantar or Ramlila Maidan.
Dilli Chalo protest | Congress says Modi should talk to farmers
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that a soldier was pitted against an old farmer due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “arrogance”.
Coronavirus | Modi reviews COVID-19 vaccine work in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune to review coronavirus vaccine development work there. The Prime Minister’s Office said the day-long visit was aimed at getting a first-hand perspective of the preparations, challenges and roadmap in India’s endeavour to vaccinate its citizens.
U.P. Governor promulgates ordinance on unlawful conversion
The Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020, was cleared by the State Cabinet earlier this week and promulgated on November 27.
Low pressure area to intensify into depression, southern States to receive rains next week: IMD
Under its influence, various parts in southern states were likely to receive rainfall starting December 1, the IMD said in a series of tweets.
Petrol price crosses ₹82-mark, diesel above ₹72 a litre
This is the eighth increase in rates since November 20 when oil companies resumed daily price revision after a nearly two-week hiatus.
Search on for pilot missing in MiG-29K crash: Indian Navy
The Russian-origin jet took off from aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, and went down at around 5 p.m. on November 27, officials said.
West Bengal to construct ‘Apur Sansar Park’ as tribute to Soumitra Chatterjee
The West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation (HIDCO) has invited an expression of interest (EOI) from bidders for deciding on how to execute the theme by retaining the flavour of the film, its chairman cum Managing Director Debashis Sen said.
Chinese Defence Minister to visit Nepal on November 29
The Ministry’s announcement comes a day after India’s Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla wrapped up his maiden two-day visit to Nepal.
Heavy shelling hits capital of Ethiopia's Tigray: regional govt, aid workers
Ethiopia's military “has started hitting with heavy weaponry and artillery the centre of Mekele”, the local government said in a statement carried by Tigrayan media — a claim confirmed by two humanitarian officials with staff in the city.
Explained | What does the killing of nuclear scientist Fakhrizadeh mean for Iran?
The assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, a top Iranian nuclear scientist and a brigadier general in the elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), has triggered a new crisis in West Asia.
Almost 65% of domestic air travel back to pre COVID-19 level: Civil Aviation Secretary
As more business activities and colleges open up, this may go up to 80-90% in the next 2-3 months or almost to the level of normalcy, Pradeep Singh Kharola said.
India’s tour of Australia | Lack of back-up all-rounders a concern as India looks to stay alive in ODI series
It is highly unlikely that India’s combination will change for the second ODI at Sydney unless both Yuzvendra Chahal and Navdeep Saini are declared unfit.