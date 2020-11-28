Top news of the day: Farmers stay put at Delhi border as most refuse to go to Burari protest site; PM takes a three-city vaccine tour, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Dilli Chalo protest | Farmers stay put at Singhu, Tikri borders

Thousands of farmers protesting the Centre’s new agricultural laws stayed put at the Singhu and Tikri border points for the third consecutive day amid heavy police presence even after being offered a north Delhi ground to hold peaceful demonstrations.

Dilli Chalo protest | BKU breaks barriers at Delhi-Ghaziabad border, enters Delhi

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said the breaking of barriers was "symbolic". He said the farmers would decide their next strategy at the Ghazipur border. Sources said the farmers could spend the night at the border. The Delhi Police had given them permission to go to the Burari ground but the farmers wanted to go to Jantar Mantar or Ramlila Maidan.

Dilli Chalo protest | Congress says Modi should talk to farmers

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that a soldier was pitted against an old farmer due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “arrogance”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Pune to review coronavirus vaccine development work there. The Prime Minister’s Office said the day-long visit was aimed at getting a first-hand perspective of the preparations, challenges and roadmap in India’s endeavour to vaccinate its citizens.

The Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020, was cleared by the State Cabinet earlier this week and promulgated on November 27.

Under its influence, various parts in southern states were likely to receive rainfall starting December 1, the IMD said in a series of tweets.

This is the eighth increase in rates since November 20 when oil companies resumed daily price revision after a nearly two-week hiatus.

The Russian-origin jet took off from aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya, and went down at around 5 p.m. on November 27, officials said.

The West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation (HIDCO) has invited an expression of interest (EOI) from bidders for deciding on how to execute the theme by retaining the flavour of the film, its chairman cum Managing Director Debashis Sen said.

The Ministry’s announcement comes a day after India’s Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla wrapped up his maiden two-day visit to Nepal.

Ethiopia's military “has started hitting with heavy weaponry and artillery the centre of Mekele”, the local government said in a statement carried by Tigrayan media — a claim confirmed by two humanitarian officials with staff in the city.

The assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, a top Iranian nuclear scientist and a brigadier general in the elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), has triggered a new crisis in West Asia.

As more business activities and colleges open up, this may go up to 80-90% in the next 2-3 months or almost to the level of normalcy, Pradeep Singh Kharola said.

India’s tour of Australia | Lack of back-up all-rounders a concern as India looks to stay alive in ODI series

It is highly unlikely that India’s combination will change for the second ODI at Sydney unless both Yuzvendra Chahal and Navdeep Saini are declared unfit.