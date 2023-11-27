November 27, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse | Vertical boring done up to 31m, rat-hole miners arrive for manual horizontal drilling

A six- member team of rat miners arrived at the site to start manual drilling, which is a slow and difficult process in which they will go one after another through 800mm diameter pipes already laid through the rubble and remove the debris with the help of shovels to insert more pipes. When asked whether going through 800 mm pipes would not be difficult for them, one of the team members said they had experience of manually clearing debris through even 600 mm diameter. The rat miners will go inside the pipes wearing a helmet, a uniform, a mask and glasses. Though a time-consuming process, manual drilling seems a feasible option as only around 10-12 metres through the rubble remain to be drilled to complete the escape passage.

Hardik Pandya traded to Mumbai Indians, Shubman Gill named Gujarat Titans captain for IPL 2024

Star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya is set to move from Gujarat Titans (GT) to his former franchise Mumbai Indians (MI) after a trade between both franchises. “Gujarat Titans’ (GT) captain, Hardik Pandya, is set to move back to his first franchise, Mumbai Indians, following a trade between the two franchises,” said a statement from the IPL.

BRS writes to EC to reconsider its decision on Rythu Bandhu disbursement

Taken aback by the unexpected decision of the Election Commission of India to withdraw the permission granted for the disbursement of Rythu Bandhu investment support for the ongoing Rabi/Yasangi season hours before the commencement of the process on Monday, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi has requested the EC to reconsider its decision. In a three-page letter addressed to the EC and Chief Electoral Officer of the State, secretary-general of the party K. Keshava Rao and its general secretary S. Bharath Kumar stated that the Rythu Bandhu was an on-going scheme since May 2018 and it has been disbursed for 11 crop season already and under continuous implementation.

Lightning strikes kills 24 persons in Gujarat, as sudden rains and thunderstorms batter the State

As many as 24 people were killed in lightning strikes as unseasonal rains and hailstorms battered Gujarat since November 26 Moreover, at least 25 others were injured and more than 70 animals also died in the havoc wrecked by the sudden thunderstorm in more than 220 talukas where standing crops were damaged. Union Home Minister Amit Shah condoled the deaths due to bad weather and lightning in various cities of Gujarat on November 26 and said the local administration was engaged in relief work.

Cusat stampede | Letter from School of Engineering Principal to Registrar seeking security, police deployment emerges

Just a day after the Kochi City police said that the organisers of the tech fest conducted by the School of Engineering of the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) did not alert them or write to them seeking security for the event, a letter written by the Principal of SoE to the university Registrar requesting adequate security and deployment of police has emerged. Four persons, including three students, were killed and scores injured in a stampede on the second day of Dhishna 2023, the three-day tech fest, on November 25, 2023 evening.

Narendra Modi sharpens attack on KCR on the penultimate day of electioneering for Telangana polls

Sharpening his attack on Telangana Chief Minister and the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samiti president K Chandrasekhar Rao, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the defeat of the “farm house CM” and the victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party are bound to happen on December 3, when the results of the Telangana Assembly elections will be declared. “People of Telangana have firmed up their resolve to oust the BRS government, which earned notoriety for scams, nepotism and misrule,” Mr Modi said.

Malaysia joins Thailand and Sri Lanka in granting visa-free entry for Indians

Malaysia will grant a 30-day visa-free entry for Indian and Chinese citizens from December 1, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has announced, joining Thailand and Sri Lanka in recent weeks to offer such a facility to foreigners to promote tourism. Mr. Ibrahim said the waiver was an additional facility to the existing visa exemptions currently enjoyed by Gulf nations and other West Asian countries, including Turkiye and Jordan.

V.K. Pandian, former IAS officer and close aide of Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, formally joins BJD

V.K. Pandian, the Tamil Nadu born former IAS officer and closest aide of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, formally joined the Biju Janata Dal on November 27. He was inducted into the party in the presence of Mr. Patnaik and senior Ministers and party leaders at Naveen Niwas, residence of the Chief Minister.

CAA final draft likely to be ready by March 30, 2024: Union Minister Ajay Mishra

Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra said that the final draft of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA is expected to be ready by March 30 next year. The BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh, while addressing a gathering of the Matua community at Thakurnagar in North 24 Parganas district on November 26, asserted that nobody can snatch citizenship rights from Matuas, who had fled religious persecution in Bangladesh.

India’s envoy to U.S. Sandhu visits Gurudwara in New York, Khalistan supporters heckle him

India’s Ambassador to the U.S., Taranjit Singh Sandhu, offered prayers at a gurudwara in Long Island in New York on the occasion of Gurpurab where a group of Khalistani supporters heckled him but were escorted out by members of the Sikh community. Mr. Sandhu received a warm welcome at the Hicksville Gurdwara against the perceived notion of opposition from Khalistanis. A few nuisance makers tried to heckle him but were escorted out by members of the Sikh community, sources said.

Israel and Hamas look open to extending truce on its final day, with one more hostage swap planned

Israel and Hamas appeared open to extending a cease-fire in Gaza that has halted their deadliest and most destructive war but is set to expire after November 27, with a fourth exchange of militant-held hostages for Palestinians imprisoned by Israel planned for later in the day. Israel has said it would extend the cease-fire by one day for every 10 additional hostages released. Hamas has also said it hopes to extend the four-day truce, which came into effect Friday after several weeks of indirect negotiations mediated by the United States, Qatar and Egypt.

Pakistan’s jailed ex-PM Imran Khan sent to 14-day judicial remand in corruption case

A Pakistani accountability court on November 27 sent Imran Khan on a 14-day judicial remand in a corruption case, rejecting the request of the country’s anti-graft body for extending the jailed former Prime Minister’s physical remand. Judge Muhammad Bashir of the Islamabad Accountability Court presided over the hearing of the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case held at the Adiala jail in Rawalpindi, where Mr. Khan is currently jailed, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

Ukraine is shipping more grain through the Black Sea despite threat from Russia

Grain thunders into rail cars and trucks zip around a storage facility in central Ukraine, a place that growing numbers of companies turned to as they struggled to export their food to people facing hunger around the world. Now, more of the grain is getting unloaded from overcrammed silos and heading to ports on the Black Sea, set to traverse a fledgling shipping corridor launched after Russia pulled out of a U.N.-brokered agreement this summer that allowed food to flow safely from Ukraine during the war.

Myanmar rebels claim new territory as China troops hold border exercises

Ethnic minority rebels fighting Myanmar’s military junta said they had seized a key trading post on the northern frontier, across the border from where China’s military was conducting exercises to improve combat readiness and emergency response. A month of intense fighting between Myanmar’s ruling military and an alliance of ethnic minority insurgents has displaced tens of thousands of people in the border region, according to the United Nations, with concern growing in Beijing about instability and an influx of refugees.

India will be serious challenger for 2024 T20 World Cup title: Ravi Shastri

Former head coach Ravi Shastri firmly believes that India will be a “serious challenger” in the next year’s T20 World Cup due to a strong nucleus in the shortest format but reminded that rising to the occasion in knockout games is a must to emerge triumphant. It has been more than a week since Australia trumped India, in what turned out to be a one-sided final in Ahmedabad, with the country’s cricket fraternity still reeling with the outcome, given that the hosts had a 10-match unbeaten run going into the title clash.