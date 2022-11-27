November 27, 2022 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST

China’s Xinjiang hit with huge COVID lockdown protests as cases hit record high

Rare public protests opposing China’s stringent Covid lockdowns intensified in the country, while coronavirus cases continue to rise sharply with close to 40,000 infections reported on Sunday. Chinese social media and Twitter have many videos of public protests, including a mass demonstration in Shanghai where people in a rare display of anger shouted slogans against the ruling Communist Party of China and President Xi Jinping. Many protesters were reportedly being arrested. There are also videos of protests from various university campuses where students came out in the open to oppose the lockdowns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Invitation from India as G20 guest shows growing importance of Bangladesh economy: Deputy Foreign Minister Shahriar Alam

Out of all of India’s neighbours, the Indian government has invited only Bangladesh as one of 10 guest countries during its Presidency of the G20 beginning on December 1. Ties are likely to strengthen as a result of the invitation, which comes amidst a number of energy and connectivity projects between the two countries, says Bangladesh’s Deputy Foreign Minister Shahriar Alam. “We are grateful to India for inviting Bangladesh. And that also shows the growing importance of Bangladesh as one of the world’s fastest growing economies — already the 41st largest economy, which is going to be the 32nd largest by 2030. Bangladesh would like to share its experience with other member states on climate change. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have identified poverty as the most common enemy. I think climate change and economic prosperity for our citizens are the priorities for us,” he said.

Mann ki Baat | India’s G20 presidency opportunity to focus on global good: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his monthly radio broadcast, “Mann Ki Baat”, said that assuming the G20 presidency was a huge opportunity for India and that the country must utilise it by focusing on global good. “India will assume presidentship of powerful grouping G20 on December 1. For India it is a huge opportunity. India must utilise opportunity of G20 leadership by focusing on global good and welfare,” he said. “Be it peace or unity, sensitivity towards environment or sustainable development, India has solution to challenges related to all such things,” he added.

Egypt President to be chief guest at Republic Day celebrations

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi will be the chief guest at the Republic Day in January 2023, the Ministry of External Affairs said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sent a formal invitation to al-Sisi which was handed over to the Egyptian president by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on October 16. Both countries are celebrating the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year.

Gehlot-Pilot tussle | Congress won’t shy away from taking ‘tough decisions’ to strengthen organisation, says Jairam Ramesh

Asked about the tussle between Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, “The organisation is most important for us. On the issue of Rajasthan, we will decide on a solution which will strengthen our organisation.” “For this, if we have to take tough decisions, we will take. If a compromise has to be made (between the factions of Gehlot and Pilot), then it will be done,” he said. “But, I cannot fix any time frame for this solution. Only the Congress leadership will decide the time frame for it,” he added. He further said that the party needs both the leaders.

Assam lifts travel restrictions to Meghalaya

The Assam government has lifted travel restrictions to Meghalaya almost a week after six people were killed in firing on the border between the two States. The decision to ease the curbs was taken in view of the improving law-and-order situation in Meghalaya, the Assam police said. “All vehicles are being allowed to move to Shillong and other parts of Meghalaya,” Sudhakar Singh, the Deputy Commissioner of Police for Guwahati said on November 27.

Haryana panchayat election | Counting underway for samiti and zila parishad polls

The counting of votes for panchayat samiti and zila parishad polls in Haryana began on Sunday, said officials. Tight security arrangements have been made at the counting centres. The elections to 143 panchayat samitis and 22 zila parishads were held in three phases. Haryana has 22 zila parishads comprising 411 members. The members will in turn elect the 22 zila parishad chiefs.

Data protection bill | Govt can’t violate privacy of citizens, personal data access only in exceptional situations, says Union Minister

The government will not be able to violate the privacy of citizens under the proposed data protection law as it will get access to personal data only in exceptional circumstances like national security, pandemic and natural disasters, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said. He also said the proposed Data Protection Board — which will adjudicate matters related to data protection — will be independent and will not have any government officer on the board.

BJP should not act like Pakistani raiders of 1947 in J&K: Mehbooba Mufti

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM and Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti said the BJP should restrain from behaving like raiders in Kashmir as the Valley residents successfully evicted raiders from Pakistan in 1947, as she pledged to force the Centre to return J&K’s special status. “In 1947, people of Kashmir had no guns but they fought the raiders from Pakistan successfully. I warn the BJP not to act like raiders in Kashmir. People know how to fight such raiders,” Ms. Mufti, who addressed the party youth convention in Srinagar, said. “BJP ministers in droves visit Kashmir and click photos to project normalcy. They should instead focus on Gujarat polls and elsewhere,” she added.

Imran Khan claims 3 shooters tried to kill him in Wazirabad’s failed assassination attempt

Pakistan’s ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan has claimed that there were three shooters involved in the failed assassination attempt on him during a protest march in the eastern city of Wazirabad earlier this month. Addressing a massive rally of his party, which houses the headquarters of the powerful Army, Mr. Khan said the two attackers previously identified were the one who fired at him and other PTI leaders and the second shooter fired at the container’s front, while the third attacker was tasked to eliminate the first gunman. He also claimed that this third shooter actually killed a person at the rally while trying to kill the would-be assassin.

FIFA World Cup 2022 | Late Costa Rica goal stuns sluggish Japan

Japan squandered an opportunity to advance early to the FIFA World Cup 2022 last 16 after Keysher Fuller’s goal 10 minutes from time gave Costa Rica a surprise 1-0 win in a match in which they had barely any chances. The Samurai blue failed to ride the momentum of their shock win over Germany and will rue missed opportunities after showing little creativity against the Costa Rican side who defended resolutely after their 7-0 drubbing by Spain last time out.