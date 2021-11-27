Top news of the day: Modi directs review of plan to resume international flights after Omicron emergence; Farmers suspend tractor march to Parliament, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

In a two-hour-long meeting with senior Central Government officials, Mr. Modi highlighted the need for monitoring all international arrivals and testing as per guidelines, with a specific focus on countries identified ‘at risk’.

Farmers protest | Tractor march to Parliament suspended

The decision to suspend the march comes two days ahead of the commencement of the Winter Session of Parliament, during which a bill to repeal three central farm laws is slated to be introduced.

With many areas in Kancheepuram district getting severe rains of above 10 cm mark on the morning of November 27, the water release from Chembarambakkam reservoir, one of the major drinking water sources of Chennai, has again been stepped up to 3,000 cubic feet per second (cusecs) at 8 a.m.

In September, the Tamil Nadu Assembly passed a bill to provide admission to undergraduate medical courses in the State on the basis of marks obtained in Class XII through ‘normalisation methods’ as was done before 2017.

According to WHO, the ideal rate of C-section deliveries is between 10% and 15%

The cases relate to alleged irregularities in the grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval in the Aircel-Maxis deal.

In an operation coordinated by the Interpol, enforcement agencies in more than 20 countries have arrested over 1,000 individuals and intercepted about $27 million of illicit funds as part of a crackdown on cyber-enabled financial crime. India was one of the participants. The operation codenamed ‘HAECHI-II’ was conducted over four months from June to September.

The bilateral ties came under strain after India opened an 80-km-long strategically crucial road connecting the Lipulekh pass with Dharchula in Uttarakhand on May 8, 2020.

“This is not a disaster, and the headlines from some of my colleagues saying ‘this is horrendous’, I think, are hugely overstating the situation,” Professor Calum Semple, a microbiologist from the U.K. government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), told the BBC.

The BSE benchmark Sensex plummeted 1,688 points on November 26 amid a global selloff triggered by a new coronavirus variant.

Rahul Dravid | The silent fulcrum around which Indian cricket is set to pivot

Rahul Dravid brings valuable qualities to the coach’s job — rigour, adaptability, an eye for the big picture, an appetite for the small details, and a complete lack of bombast. He will need them, for the challenge he faces is stiff — add to the country’s trophy cabinet while navigating a transition.

Third seed Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist, lost 21-15 9-21 14-21 to world number eight and second seeded Ratchanok in 54 minutes for her third semifinal finish on the trot. World number 11 men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, seeded sixth, exited the Super 1000 tournament after a 16-21 18-21 defeat to top seeded Indonesian combination of Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo in the semifinals.