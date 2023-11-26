November 26, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse | Rescuers to face difficult weather conditions over next two days as rain, snowfall predicted

Rain at several parts and snowfall at 3,500m above sea level is predicted in Uttarkashi district on November 27, where the Silkyara tunnel rescue operation is going on. The next two days will be even more difficult for rescue teams as chilly weather conditions will prevail. Meanwhile, the NDMA said that vertical drilling started at 12 p.m. on November 26 and has been completed for 15m. The rescuers need to dig a total of 86m to reach those trapped. “Six plans are being adopted in a synchronised manner. Operation wasn’t put on halt and is still under way in terms of repair work,” said NDMA member Lt. Gen. (retd.) Syed Ata Hasnain.

Union Health Ministry directs States to monitor ILI and SARI trends in children and adolescents

Union Health Ministry on November 26 directed State governments to ensure that the trends of influenza like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory illness (SARI) be closely monitored by the district and State surveillance units of Integrated Disease Surveillance Project, particularly of children and adolescents. The action comes following the recent reports indicating a surge in respiratory illness in children in northern China in the past few weeks. States have also been asked to send nasal and throat swab samples of patients with ILI/SARI, particularly of children and adolescents, to Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratories located in the States for testing for respiratory pathogens. Meanwhile, a surge in respiratory illnesses across China that has drawn the attention of the World Health Organisation is caused by the flu and other known pathogens and not by a novel virus, the country’s Health Ministry said on November 26.

India ‘convicted’ before investigation completed: Indian envoy on Canada’s allegations over Nijjar’s killing

India was “absolutely” and “decidedly” not involved in the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada and Ottawa has “convicted” New Delhi even before the completion of the investigation, India’s High Commissioner here Sanjay Kumar Verma has said. Mr. Verma’s remarks came during an interview with CTV News, Canada’s largest privately owned television network.

President Murmu suggests all-India judicial service to select, nurture talents in judiciary

President Droupadi Murmu on November 26 suggested the creation of an all-India judicial service to select brilliant youngsters and nurture their talents from lower to higher levels in judiciary. Addressing the Constitution Day celebrations organised by the Supreme Court of India, the President highlighted that “cost” and “language” act as barriers for citizens seeking justice, and said that the overall system needs to be made citizen-centric in order to improve the access to justice.

Citizens should not be afraid of approaching courts: CJI Chandrachud

The Supreme Court has acted as a “people’s court” and citizens should not be afraid of going to courts or view it as the last resort, Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud said on November 26. He said just as the Constitution allows us to resolve political differences through established democratic institutions and processes, the courts system helps in resolving many disagreements through established principles and processes.

‘Systematic’, ‘strident’ attack on Constitution by BJP-RSS visible: Kharge

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on November 26 accused the BJP government of using every trick in its textbook to crush and curtail freedoms enshrined in the Constitution, and said every citizen should question the attack on the Constitution, its ethos and values. His remarks come on Constitution Day, which marks the day when India adopted the Constitution in 1949. Mr. Kharge charged that the present regime is using every trick in its textbook to crush and curtail all freedoms enshrined in the Constitution.

PM Modi to visit Dubai to attend World Climate Action Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a two-day visit to Dubai this week to attend the World Climate Action Summit, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on November 26. It said Mr Modi is visiting Dubai from November 30 to December 1 at the invitation of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Abu Dhabi.

Manipur government in peace talks with Imphal Valley-based insurgent group, peace accord to be signed soon: CM Biren Singh

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on November 26 said his government was holding talks with an Imphal Valley-based insurgent group, and a peace accord will be signed soon. Mr. Singh said the talks were at an advanced stage, even though he stayed away from naming the underground organisation.

Bhopal gas tragedy | Pleas seeking Dow Chemical to be made accused posted to January 6

A court in Bhopal has posted for January 6 the hearing on various petitions, including of the CBI, seeking that Dow Chemical be tried for the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy that killed more than 3,000 people and caused environmental damage. Dow Chemical, headquartered in Michigan in the U.S., had bought the Union Carbide Corporation, a gas leak from whose facility in Bhopal on the intervening night of December 2 and 3, 1984 resulted in the tragedy.

Six more Punjab policemen suspended in PM security breach matter

Six more policemen have been suspended for alleged dereliction of duty in connection with a security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the State in January 2022. These six were placed under suspension along with a Superintendent of Police rank officer, who was reported suspended earlier. Two Deputy Superintendent of Police rank officers, Parson Singh and Jagdish Kumar, Inspectors Jatinder Singh and Balwinder Singh, Sub-Inspector Jaswant Singh and Assistant Sub-Inspector Ramesh Kumar were the six policemen suspended, according to the November 22 order of the State’s Home Department.

Israeli-linked oil tanker seized off Aden, private intelligence firm says

An oil tanker linked to Israel has been seized off Aden, Yemen, by an unknown force, a private security firm said. The Central Park, managed and owned by Zodiac Maritime, was seized in the Gulf of Aden, private intelligence firm Ambrey said. It wasn’t immediately clear who was behind the attack. Aden is held by forces allied to Yemen’s internationally recognized government and a Saudi-led coalition that has battled Yemen’s Iranian-backed Houthi rebels for years. Ambrey said that it appeared that “U.S. naval forces are engaged in the situation and have asked vessels to stay clear of the area.”

Sierra Leone declares nationwide curfew after attack on barracks

Sierra Leone has declared a nationwide curfew after unidentified gunmen attacked a military barracks and attempted to break into an armoury in the capital, Freetown, the government said on November 26. A government statement said the security forces were in control of the situation. “In the early hours of Sunday, some unidentified individuals attempted to break into the military armoury at the Wilberforce barracks. The have been rebuffed,” information minister Chernor Bah said in the statement.

Satwik and Chirag go down fighting to world No 1 Liang-Wang in China Masters final

Star Indian shuttlers Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty went down fighting to Chinese duo Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang in the men’s doubles final of the China Masters in Shenzhen on November 26. The champion Indian duo lost the first game 19-21, staged a remarkable rally to win the second game 21-18, and made another valiant attempt at a comeback after being down 1-8 before losing the title decider 19-21 in a one-hour, 11-minute battle.

