November 26, 2022 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST

Elgar Parishad case | Prof. Anand Teltumbde walks out of Taloja jail

Prof. Anand Teltumbde accused in the Bhima Koregaon caste violence case walks out of Taloja Central Jail. The NIA court on Friday evening has issued a release memo for Prof. Teltumbde. Special judge R.J. Katariya permitted him eight weeks’ time to furnish cash bond of ₹1 lakhs. He is directed to be stay in Mumbai, within the jurisdiction of the court. On Friday morning, a division Bench of chief justice D.Y. Chandrachud, and Justice Hima Kohli at the Supreme Court dismissed the special leave petition filed by the NIA challenging the bail granted to Prof. Teltumbde by the Bombay High Court on November 18.

Tension grips Vizhinjam as pro- and anti-port supporters clash

A raucous confrontation between two groups of local residents arrayed for and against Vizhinjam port imperilled public peace in the communally sensitive coastal locality, about 20 km south of Thiruvananthapuram city. The violence ensued when Latin Catholic Archdiocese-backed anti-port activists stopped dumper trucks ferrying material to the project site. Another group allied against the Latin Catholic agitators rallied against the protestors and attempted to clear the way for the lorries. The stand-off descended into chaos, with both groups attacking each other with stones and sticks. A large posse of police officers in riot gear pushed into the jostling crowd and formed a shield wall to separate the rival factions. They also ensured a safe passage for the truck convoy to a different location.

26/11 attack | Tributes paid to martyrs on 14th anniversary of Mumbai terror attacks

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday paid floral tributes to the martyrs who laid down their lives while fighting terrorists who had attacked the metropolis on this day 14 years ago. They paid tributes at the martyrs’ memorial in the premises of the Police Commissioner Office in south Mumbai, where Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Minister Deepak Kesarkar, Chief Secretary Manu Kumar Srivastava, State DGP Rajnish Seth, Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar and other officials were present. Family members of the policemen, who lost their lives during the November 2008 attacks, also paid tributes to the martyrs.

PSLV-C54 carrying earth observation satellite and co-passenger satellites lifts off

A polar satellite launch vehicle carrying earth observation and eight co-passenger satellites successfully lifted off from the Sriharikota spaceport at 11.56 a.m. on Saturday, the Indian Space Research Organisation said. PSLV-C54 carries an Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-06) or Oceansat as its primary payload and eight co-passenger satellites are expected to be placed into sun synchronous orbits in over a two-hour time frame.

Mehrauli murder case | Accused Aftab Poonawala sent to 13-day judicial custody, says Delhi Police

A Delhi Court on Saturday sent Aftab Amin Poonawala, accused of killing his live-in partner in south Delhi’s Mehrauli, to judicial custody for 13 days, police said. Police have initiated the legal process for the production of the accused for further proceedings in the polygraph test, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order, Zone II) Sagar Preet Hooda said.

Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale dies in Pune hospital

Veteran film, television and stage actor Vikram Gokhale on Saturday died at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital in Pune, where he had been undergoing treatment for the last couple of weeks, the hospital authorities said. Gokhale (77) was admitted to the hospital earlier this month following health complications. His mortal remains will be kept at the Balgandharva Auditorium in the city and the last rites will be performed at the Vaikunth crematorium in the evening, a family friend of the actor said.

Gujarat Assembly polls 2022 | BJP releases manifesto, promises to implement Uniform Civil Code

The BJP pledged to completely implement the Gujarat Uniform Civil Code Committee’s recommendation. Their manifesto promised to create an Anti-Radicalisation Cell to identify and eliminate potential threats, and sleeper cells of terrorist organisations and anti-India forces. The party also pledged to enact the Gujarat Recovery of Damages of Public and Private Properties Act to recover damages done to public and private properties by anti-social elements during riots, violent protests, unrest, etc.

Take action against Delhi L-G, Chief Secretary for false reports: Manish Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia demanded action against Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar whom he accused of creating false reports about the Delhi government’s now-withdrawn liquor policy. “After deploying 800 officers and raiding more than 500 places, the CBI has given a clean chit to me. The L-G must be removed, action must be taken against the Chief Secretary and Prime Minister Narendra Modi should apologise for misusing investigation agencies for political gains,” he said.

Bommai assures impartial investigation into Bengaluru voter list revision

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said the government is probing the controversy on voters’ list revision in an impartial manner and any officer, organisation or agency found guilty will be punished. He said several persons were already arrested in this connection and the inquiry of officials was on. The Election Commission of India had decided to revise the voters’ list where deletion of names has occurred and the government would welcome it. The election must be held in a free and fair manner, he added.

New CCTV visuals | Jailed AAP Minister Satyendar Jain’s ‘meeting’ with Tihar Jail superintendent

A Fresh CCTV footage of jailed Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain has emerged from Tihar Jail in which he is seen in conversation with some people, including the Jail superintendent Ajit Kumar who is currently under suspension. In the purported videos sourced from Tihar Jail, Jain can been seen lying on his bed and Ajit Kumar is seated on a chair nearby while the pair apparently seem to be having a conversation. Kumar was suspended as Tihar Jail Superintendant on November 14 for allegedly providing special treatment to the Delhi minister.

Investigation team probing assassination attempt on Imran Khan stops working after suspension of its head

“The JIT investigating the assassination attempt on the life of former premier Imran Khan is no more functional after the Federal Service Tribunal allowed the federal government’s decision to suspend Lahore police chief Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, who is its (JIT) head,” a senior officer of the Punjab police said. The officer said Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi will soon nominate the new head of the JIT in case there is no provision in law to retain Mr. Dogar as JIT head.

Huge COVID-19 protests erupt in China’s Xinjiang after deadly fire

Rare protests broke out in China’s far western Xinjiang region, with crowds shouting at hazmat-suited guards after a deadly fire triggered anger over their prolonged COVID-19 lockdown as nationwide infections set another record. Crowds chanted “End the lockdown!”, pumping their fists in the air as they walked down a street, according to videos circulated on Chinese social media. China has put the vast Xinjiang region under some of the country’s longest lockdowns, with many of Urumqi’s 4 million residents barred from leaving their homes for as long as 100 days. The city reported about 100 new cases each of the past two days.

Nepal elections | Sher Bahadur Deuba’s ruling coalition maintains lead

Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba’s Nepali Congress-led ruling coalition, on Saturday, maintained its lead in Nepal’s Parliamentary elections, winning 77 seats out of the 148 declared. In the 275-member House of Representatives, 165 seats will be elected through direct voting, while the remaining 110 will be elected through a proportional electoral system. A party or a coalition needs 138 seats to win a clear majority in the House. The Nepali Congress (NC) has won 48 seats alone under the direct voting system. Its allies — CPN-Maoist Centre and CPN-Unified Socialist have won 16 and 10 seats. The Lokatantrik Samajwadi and Rastriya Janamorcha have bagged two and one seats respectively. They all are part of the ruling alliance.

GST Council to meet virtually on December 17

The 48th meeting of the GST Council, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, will be held on December 17. The meeting would discuss two reports of a panel of State finance ministers on levy of GST on casinos, online gaming and horse racing and the other on setting up of GST Appellate Tribunal. Besides, a report of the officers’ panel on decriminalisation of certain provisions of the GST law too is likely to be taken up for discussion.

FIFA World Cup 2022 | Australia edge Tunisia 1-0 to keep knockout hopes alive

Australia beat Tunisia 1-0 at the Al Janoub Stadium on Saturday to register their first World Cup victory in 12 years as they provisionally moved up to second in Group D behind reigning champions France. Striker Mitchell Duke scored midway through the first half with a glancing header past keeper Aymen Dahmen to give Australia the lead, while Tunisia’s best chance came when skipper Youssef Msakni shot just wide. The victory, only the third for Australia in six visits to the World Cup finals, was the perfect response to their 4-1 drubbing at the hands of France on Tuesday.

FIFA World Cup 2022 | Germany’s survival on the line against Spain

Another setback against Spain this weekend and Germany may be heading home early for the second straight World Cup. A loss — coupled with at least a draw by Japan against Costa Rica earlier Sunday — will mean elimination for the four-time champions. Spain, meanwhile, will be looking to secure its spot in the next stage and reinforce its status as one of the top title contenders following an impressive 7-0 rout of Costa Rica in its opener. The signs are not encouraging for Germany. Its most recent match against Spain was an embarrassing 6-0 defeat in the Nations League two years ago. Its last win against “La Roja” came in a friendly eight years ago.