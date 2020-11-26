Top news of the day: Punjab farmers brave Haryana Police water cannons as they move towards Delhi; Nivar weakens into cyclonic storm, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Haryana Police used of tear gas and water canons to disperse farmers, while they attempted to enter the State by pushing away police barricades as part of their ‘Delhi Chalo’ march against the Centre’s agriculture laws. Farmers from Haryana and Punjab are scheduled to reach Delhi through five highways connecting the city as part of their ‘Delhi Chalo’ march call.

Cyclone Nivar made landfall near Puducherry as a very severe cyclonic storm. The landfall that started from 11.30 p.m. on November 25 night lasted till 2.30 a.m. on November 26.

In pictures | Coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry witness aftermath of Cylone Nivar

Here is a glimpse of what the cyclone left behind, as captured by The Hindu’s photographers.

On November 6, Father Swamy filed an application seeking permission to allow him a straw and sipper in Taloja Central Jail as he cannot hold a glass because he has Parkinson’s Disease.

“It is not just a matter of debate, this is the need of India,” the Prime Minister says in his address at the concluding session of the 80th All India Presiding Officers Conference.

Dr. M.V. Padma Srivastava, the chief of Neurosciences Centre at the premier institute, and three other volunteers received the first dose. The shot would be given to around 15,000 volunteers at the AIIMS over the next few days, sources said.

It also tops in use of personal links to access public services: Transparency International.

Police said a Quick Reaction Team came under indiscriminate firing by ultras, who were travelling in a van, at a crowded area in Khushipora of Parimpora.

Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali says Nepal wants both India and China as partners.

National Security Adviser will hold talks with Sri Lanka and Maldives.

The move is to make China less reliant on the world and to make the world more reliant on China.

The Hindu In Focus podcast | The risks and opportunities of the presidential transition process in the U.S.

The broader transition to a new arrangement in the White House will also be impacted by the choice of officials that President-elect Joe Biden picks to serve in his Cabinet, as much as it will by the policy paradigm that the new team adopts.

Speaking at the annual day event of Foreign Exchange Dealers’ Association of India, Mr. Das said there are downside risks to growth across the world and also in India.

India’s tour of Australia | Players to wear armbands during 1st ODI in honour of Dean Jones

Cricket Australia has decided to pay two significant tributes during the India series.