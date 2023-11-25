November 25, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST

CBI examining Lokpal-referred complaint against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra

The CBI is looking into a complaint forwarded by the Lokpal regarding the allegation against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra related to certain questions raised by her in the Lok Sabha, according to sources. Clarifying that no preliminary inquiry has been instituted against Ms. Moitra so far, a source said the agency is currently examining the Lokpal reference.

Rajasthan Assembly elections | 68.24% voter turnout recorded till 5 p.m.

Rajasthan recorded 68.24% voter turnout till 5 p.m. in the Assembly polls on November 25, the Election Commission said. According to the Election Commission, Bagidora recorded a voter turnout of 78.21% whereas the capital city Jaipur recorded 69.22%. Jaisalmer recorded 76.57% and Ganganagar recorded 72.09%. Till 5 p.m., the maximum voter turnout was recorded in the Pokaran constituency with 81.12%.

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse | Rescue teams plan manual drilling from Silkyara tunnel’s mouth

Rescuers working to bring out the 41 workers trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi, will now focus on vertical drilling, after the rescue operation was again halted after the auger machine broke down. International tunnelling expert Arnold Dix said the auger machine engaged for drilling through the rubble at the Silkyara tunnel has busted with rescuers considering other options, including vertical and manual drilling. Meanwhile, a new drilling machine used to dig vertically was brought to the accident site on November 25. The NDMA said that 47-meters of drilling was done so far, while efforts were on to retrieve broken part of auger machine. Rescue operations at Silkyara tunnel will take time, and the focus is now on vertical drilling, it said and added that 86 m of vertical drilling was needed to reach Silkyara tunnel’s crust.

Aditya-L1 solar probe expected to enter L1 orbit on January 7, says ISRO chairman

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) expects its Aditya-L1 solar probe to enter into orbit around Lagrangian point L1 on January 7, the chairman of the space agency, S. Somanath, said in Thiruvananthapuram on November 25. Mr. Somanath, who was here for the 60th-anniversary celebrations of the first rocket launch from Thumba, said the Aditya-L1 mission is now in the final phase of its long journey to L1 point. “The current date for entering into orbit around L1 is January 7,” he said.

We are confronted with fundamental questions about ethical treatments of AI, says CJI

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on November 25 said identity and its recognition by the State plays a crucial part in what resources people get and their ability to express their grievances and demand their rights. Addressing the plenary session of the 36th ‘LAWASIA’ conference virtually, he spoke on “Identity, the Individual and the State - New Paths to liberty”. Noting that liberty is the ability to make choices for oneself and change our course of life, the Chief Justice said identity intersects with the person’s agency and life choices.

Apple team to meet CERT-In officials regarding iPhone warning notifications to Opposition MPs

Apple’s cyber security executives from the U.S. are expected to meet officials of CERT-In this month regarding the show cause notice issued to the company in the wake of several opposition MPs receiving a warning notification on their iPhones. On November 24, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that Apple has to reply to the notice which needs to be done by their global cyber security team. “They have to come here and answer those questions. Basic issue is ongoing,” the Minister said. He said that CERT-In has met local representatives of Apple but the issue is beyond their capability to respond.

Soumya Vishwanathan murder | Four convicts sentenced to life imprisonment, fifth gets 3 years in jail

A court in New Delhi on November 25 sentenced four convicts in the killing of TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan in 2008 to life imprisonment while the fifth convict was sent to three years in jail. Ordering the quantum of punishment, the court said the offence does not fall in the category of rarest of rare cases. So request for death penalty is refused, it said. Ravi Kapoor, Amit Shukla, Baljeet Malik and Ajay Kumar have been sentenced to life imprisonment. The fifth convict, Ajay Sethi, has been sentenced to simple imprisonment for three years.

Modi becomes first Prime Minister to fly in LCA Tejas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi got a first-hand feel of the indigenous light combat aircraft (LCA) Tejas as he took a sortie trainer version of the aircraft on November 25. Mr. Modi became the first Prime Minister to fly in the Tejas as he went on sortie which lasted a few minutes.

Bangkok World Hindu Congress | Diversity of Hindu society has led to disunity, says RSS leader Hosabale

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Dattatreya Hosabale has made a strong pitch for better coordination among various Hindu organisations to articulate the voice of the community effectively, contending that their diversity has led to disunity in many countries. Addressing the World Hindu Congress in Bangkok on November 24, RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale said strengthening of Hindu organisations globally was the need of the hour to address the challenges faced by the society.

PM Modi security lapse | Senior Punjab police officer suspended

A senior Punjab police officer has been suspended from his position for alleged negligence of duty surrounding the security lapse during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Punjab’s Ferozpur in the year 2022. A government order issued by the State’s Home Department on November 22, said that Gurbinder Singh, who is currently Superintendent of Police (SP) in Bathinda district, has been suspended with immediate effect.

Winds of change blowing strongly in favour of BJP in Telangana, says PM Modi

BJP would never forget the support and affection of the people of Telangana as it was from this region the party had one of its only two members in Lok Sabha when “we were weak and laughed at by the ruling Congress and others”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at Kamareddy on November 25. Stating that the winds of change were blowing strongly in favour of the BJP as the Bharat Rashtra Samithi had betrayed people with its misrule and neglect, Mr. Modi said the BJP was the only party in the country that would stand by its promises and would make a backward classes leader the Chief Minister after winning the election.

No communal riots under BJP-led governments, claims Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the BJP’s track record shows that there are no more communal riots wherever it has formed governments across the country, and that anyone can check it “online”. “We do not following any appeasement politics and no one dares to indulge in communal riots wherever our governments are ruling. These used to happen often during the Congress governments’ time,”’ he claimed at a press conference on November 25.

Israel-Hamas truce | 14 Israeli hostages, 42 Palestinian prisoners to be released on November 25

Egypt has received a list from Palestinian militant group Hamas of 14 hostages to be released on November 25, security sources said. Earlier in the day, Israel also said it has received a list of hostages to be freed from Gaza by Hamas. Meanwhile, Israeli authorities also said that 42 prisoners will be released by Israel under the four-day truce.

Former U.S. police officer, convicted in George Floyd’s killing, stabbed in prison

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd, was stabbed by another inmate and seriously injured on November 24 at a federal prison in Arizona, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. The attack happened at the Federal Correctional Institution, Tucson, a medium-security prison that has been plagued by security lapses and staffing shortages. The person was not authorized to publicly discuss details of the attack and spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity.

Middle-order should have played with a ‘do or die’ mindset: Wasim Akram on India’‘s World Cup final loss

Former Pakistani all-rounder Wasim Akram blamed the Indian middle-order for lack of intent, leading to the side’s defeat in the World Cup final against Australia on November 19 in Ahmedabad. Batting first, India posted a modest total of 240 in 50 overs. While skipper-cum-opener Rohit Sharma (47) and Virat Kohli (54) were a hit at the top order, KL Rahul (66) was the only success in the middle-order. Analysing the situation, Akram felt that although pressure was on Rahul to play a composed innings, he also sensed that the middle-order batters could have approached the game with a “do or die” mindset.

