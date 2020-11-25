Top news of the day: Cyclone Nivar landfall likely post midnight, States told to consult Centre to impose lockdowns outside containment zones, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

The severe cyclonic storm 'Nivar' is likely to intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm during next 12 hours and is expected to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram during midnight of November 25 and early hours of November 26, according to the Indian Met Department. Click here for live updates.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday issued fresh guidelines for “surveillance, containment and caution” in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases due to the ongoing festival season and onset of winter. The MHA has stressed that States should ensure 80% contacts of all persons found COVID-19 positive should be traced in 72 hours and their “tracking, identification, quarantine and follow up” for the next 14 days should be done strictly.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the amalgamation of Lakshmi Vilas Bank with DBS India. Centre had imposed a one-month moratorium on the Karur-based lender that temporarily capped withdrawals at ₹25,000. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) proposed a draft scheme of amalgamation that entails the Indian unit of Singapore’s DBS Bank taking over the capital-starved bank.

Thousands of farmers from Ambala began a march towards Delhi on Wednesday afternoon in response to a call by several farmers’ groups for “Dilli Chalo” on November 26.

The All India Syringe and Needle Manufacturers Association (AISNMA) has now written to the Central Government offering an additional capacity of over 350 million syringes per month in order to meet the entire demand for mass COVID-19 vaccination through domestic production.

The ruling National Democratic Alliance candidate Vijay Kumar Sinha on Wednesday was elected Speaker of the Bihar Assembly through voice vote. Mr. Sinha got 126 votes while 114 members opposed him in the 243-strong Assembly. Altogether 240 members participated in the voting process.

Malayalam film Jallikattu, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, has been selected as India’s official entry for the Best International Feature Film category for the 93rd Academy Awards.

Amid the grim COVID-19 situation in Delhi-National Capital Region and apprehensions of a second wave in Punjab, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday ordered a series of fresh restrictions in the State, including re-imposition of night curfew in all towns and cities with effect from December.

New International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Greg Barclay told Reuters on Wednesday his organisation must deliver their pinnacle events over the next three years or there will be serious financial consequences for the sport.

Dr. Gaurav Sharma, who was elected as a member of Parliament in New Zealand, took oath in New Zealand's indigenous Maori language and Sanskrit, a classical language from India. A doctor-turned-politician Dr. Sharma, hails from Hamirpur district in Himachal Pradesh. He had won the election from Hamilton West as the ruling Labour Party candidate.