Top news of the day: Delhi police arrest three with IED in Assam, show of strength by non-BJP parties in Mumbai hotel, and more

Which combine will win the floor test in Maharashtra Assembly? Who is legally the leader of NCP Legislature Party? How many MLAs are with Sharad Pawar? Is the early morning swearing-in valid? The answers to some of these questions could likely be known by the end of the day as the Supreme Court will continue its trial on Maharashtra politics.

The Delhi Police Special Cell has averted a terror strike by arresting three persons with improvised explosive devices (IED) in Assam, a police officer said on Monday. The suspects, identified as Ranjeet Ali, Islam, and Jamaal are believed to be influenced by the Islamic State (IS).

The Supreme Court on Monday said it would pass an order on Tuesday on the question of holding a floor test in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. “We will give our order at 10.30 a.m. tomorrow [November 26],” said Justice N.V. Ramana, who led the Bench.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 25 asserted that the BJP governments at the Centre and the State would continue to protect Jharkhand’s ‘jal, jungle and jameen’ (water, forest and land).

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on November 25 alleged that women parliamentarians were “manhandled” in the Lok Sabha when they were protesting in the Well of the House over the Maharashtra government formation.

Sri Lanka will work with India and it won’t do anything that will harm its interests, newly elected President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has said ahead of his visit to New Delhi later this week. Mr. Rajapaksa said he wanted Sri Lanka to be a “neutral country” and to work with all the countries.

For the second time this month, IndiGo has reported a system failure leading to crowding at its airport check-in counters across the country. Interestingly, the previous system failure was on November 4, also a Monday.

Hong Kong is a part of China "no matter what happens", Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on November 25, with the crisis-hit city's pro-democracy looking set for a crushing victory in community-level elections at the weekend.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that all refugee colonies on Central government and private lands up to 3 acres will be regularised.