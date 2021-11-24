Top news of the day: Union Cabinet approves Farm Laws Repeal Bill; Madras High Court quashes proceedings to acquire Jayalalithaa’s residence, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

The Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 has been approved days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement to repeal the three central farm laws. The new bill will now be introduced in the Lok Sabha for passage in the upcoming winter session of Parliament beginning November 29.

A senior functionary of the Union Labour and Employment Ministry said the notification of rules was “in process”. The codes — on wages, social security, occupational safety and industrial relations — were passed in 2019 and 2020. Labour and Employment Minister Bhupender Yadav is likely to make a statement on the matter to Parliament in the upcoming winter Session, the functionary said.

Justice N. Seshasayee passed the order while allowing petitions filed by her nephew J. Deepak and J. Deepa challenging the acquisition proceedings. The judge also said the Income Tax Department would be at liberty to proceed with the attachment proceedings as per law.

Kerala adoption row | Family Court reunites baby boy with mother

On a day marked by high drama, the Family Court, Thiruvananthapuram, ordered the release of the baby to his biological mother after “dropping and summarily dismissing” the adoption proceedings.

Coronavirus | Health Ministry cautions about decline in testing rates

The Ministry in its letter to some States noted that in the absence of sustained levels of sufficient testing, it was very difficult to determine the true level of infection spread in a geography.

The officers are pursuing a six-month certificate course in Business Management for Defence Officers (CCBMDO) at the IIM.

Chennai may have to brace for another downpour, as rainfall may steadily increase from November 25. The city may begin to experience moderate rain from Thursday, and the intensity may peak to very heavy rains on November 27 and November 28.

The credit for loosening the smog’s choke on Delhi in the past few days largely goes to the wind, an “‘act of God”, but the wind may die by the end of the day to leave the Capital again at the mercy of pollution, Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana told the Government on November 24.

Explained | The draft Data Protection Bill

The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) constituted to examine India’s proposed data protection law, the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019, released its report on Monday. It contains a number of suggestions that could strengthen the final law, among others, a recognition that promotion of the digital economy cannot take precedence over the protection of citizen rights. However, it fails significantly when dealing with a critical issue – that of protecting individuals vis-à-vis the State.

Petitioner has also sought directives for creation of mechanism for resolving the students/scholars and research harassment complaints and to constitute a committee of technical experts review the performance of existing faculty.

China and Russia reacted furiously on Wednesday to U.S. President Joe Biden's planned democracy summit, which will exclude them, with Beijing angered over an invitation for Taiwan and the Kremlin branding it divisive.

When President Joe Biden ordered the release of 50 million barrels of oil from America’s strategic reserve to help reduce energy costs, he was taking aim at a growing burden for millions of Americans embarking on Thanksgiving travel.

Rangaswamy had an over 5-decade association with the TVS group. He served many TVS Group companies such as Lucas TVS, Brakes India and Turbo Energy.

The launch is part of the company's vision to open 200 physical outlets pan India by 2023 and 800 by 2026.

Ind vs NZ first Test | Spinners hold the key for India; Williamson, Taylor could prove tough to crack

With a new coach, a stand-in captain and another home series waiting to be won, a depleted India still looks ready to whip out a familiar result.