November 22, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST

U.S. thwarted plot to kill Sikh separatist in America, issued warning to India: report

U.S. authorities have thwarted a plot to kill a Sikh separatist in the United States and issued a warning to India over concerns that the Indian government was involved, the Financial Times reported on November 22, citing unnamed sources. The Financial Times said that the sources did not say whether the protest to India resulted in the plot being abandoned by the plotters, or if it was foiled by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Important to ensure Israel-Hamas war does not take shape of regional conflict: PM Modi at G-20 virtual summit

In his opening remarks at the virtual G-20 Leaders’ Summit, Mr. Modi said terrorism is “unacceptable” to everyone and asserted that the death of civilians wherever it may be is condemnable.

Israel expects first Hamas hostages to be released on November 23

Israel expects to recover on November 23 the first hostages being freed from the Gaza Strip by Hamas under a foreign mediated deal, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen told Army Radio. Interviewed on November 22, he declined to confirm a report that the process would begin at 5 a.m. local time (8.30 a.m. IST). Meanwhile, Egypt’s state-run Qahera TV said the Israel-Hamas truce will take effect at 10 a.m. local time (1.30 p.m. IST) on November 23. Egypt helped mediate the four-day ceasefire.

India resumes e-visa for Canadian citizens

The decision came two months after India suspended all visa facilities for Canadian citizens in the wake of a controversy triggered by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s remarks on Indian agents being responsible for the June 18 killing of Khalistan Tiger Force chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia.

Indian Consulate attack | NIA raids 14 locations in Punjab, Haryana in relation to attack in San Francisco

The attacks took place on March 19 and July 2 this year, when assailants broke in and vandalised the office and attempted to harm Consulate officials and set the building on fire.

Bihar Cabinet passes resolution seeking special category status to State

After the Cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar posted a long message on his official X handle, stressing that once again he was demanding special status to Bihar.

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse | Drilling completed up to 45 metres

Rescuers have to drill up to around 57 metres in total to reach the trapped workers who have been stranded on the other side of the rubble since November 12.

Indians form third-largest illegal immigrant population in U.S.: Pew Research

The report said India, Guatemala and Honduras all saw increases from 2017 with the unauthorised immigrant population in the U.S. reaching 10.5 million in 2021.

ED seizes ₹62.52 crore assets of Farmax India Ltd. under FEMA

The seized properties include 23 immovable properties of Farmax India, its managing director Morthala Srinivasa Reddy, and his brother and the company’s executive director, M. Malla Reddy.

Sam Altman to return as OpenAI CEO

OpenAI confirmed the news in a statement on X saying it has reached an “agreement in principle” with Altman as CEO and a new board with Bret Taylor as chairman, Larry Summers and Adam D’Angelo.

Gautam Gambhir back in Kolkata Knight Riders as mentor

Gambhir, who played for the team from 2011 to 2017 during which the side won the title in 2012 and 2014, competed in the playoffs in 2011, 2016 and 2017 and reached the Champions League T20 final in 2014, will work with KKR’s head coach Chandrakant Pandit.

Transgender women have been barred from playing in international women’s cricket

The International Cricket Council said the “new gender eligibility regulation,” which was approved by board members, had been imposed to protect the integrity of women’s cricket and was also made on safety grounds.

