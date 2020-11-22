Top news of the day: Central teams sent to Himachal, Punjab and U.P. as COVID-19 cases spike; RBI creates Twitter record, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

These States have been either reporting a rise in the number of active cases — those who are hospitalised or are in home isolation under medical supervision, or demonstrating a rise in the daily new cases of coronavirus infections, the Union Health Ministry said.

“RBI Twitter account reaches 1 million followers today. A new milestone. Congratulations to all my colleagues in RBI,” Governor Shaktikanta Das tweeted.

The operation is to unearth an underground tunnel, which was suspected to have been used by four Jaish-e-Mohammad militants to sneak into the country from Pakistan, officials said.

J.P. Nadda to meet with organisational units, State leaders over 120 days.

Sivaganga MP cites BJP’s preparedness, longterm strategy.

The issue was discussed in an e-meeting by the NCW with the nodal officers and representatives of the 24 States and Union Territories.

The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister on November 18 announced setting up of a separate “cabinet” for the protection and promotion of the cow.

Ms. Adiga had worked for the Biden Foundation as director for higher education and military families.

Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on November 20 certified the State’s election results, which had Joe Biden beating Mr. Trump by 12,670 votes out of about 5 million cast.

Audible entered India in November 2018, with a range of audio books and now has over 2 lakh titles available in the country. In December 2019, it launched Audible Suno — an India-first app — that offers more than 100 audio stories and podcasts for free in English and Hindi.

Kohli will return home after the first Test in Adelaide from December 17 to 21, to welcome his first child. The 77-year-old Chappell feels the situation provides a perfect opportunity for young Indian batters to show their skills.