November 21, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse | TV channels advised to be cautious and sensitive while reporting

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on November 21 asked the television channels covering rescue operations under way at Silkyara, Uttarakhand, to refrain from sensationalising the issue. The Ministry also asked them to refrain from undertaking any live posts or videos from close proximity of the tunnel site. It said that the telecast of video footage and other pictures related to the operations by the TV channels, especially by placing cameras and other equipment in close proximity of the rescue operations site, had the potential to adversely affect the ongoing operations.

Israel-Hamas war | Hamas officials say hostage agreement could be reached soon

Senior Hamas officials on Tuesday said that an agreement could be reached soon in which the militant group would release hostages and Israel would free Palestinian prisoners. Israel, the United States and Qatar, which mediates with Hamas, have been negotiating for weeks over a hostage release that would be paired with a temporary cease-fire in Gaza and the entry of more humanitarian aid. Similar predictions of a hostage agreement in recent weeks have proven premature. Meanwhile, a source briefed on the negotiations told Reuters that the agreement was in its “final stages” and “closer than it has ever been”. The deal envisages the release of around 50 civilian hostages by Hamas and of female and minor-aged Palestinian detainees from Israeli custody, as well as a multi-day pause in fighting, according to the source.

Parliamentary panel gives stamp of approval to Hindi names for proposed criminal laws

A Parliamentary panel has held that the Hindi names given to the three proposed criminal laws is not unconstitutional, dismissing criticism against the move by some political parties and their leaders. The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs headed by BJP MP Brijlal has taken note of the wording of Article 348 of the Constitution, which says that the language to be used in the Supreme Court and in the high courts, as well as for Acts, Bills and other legal documents shall be in English language.

The farmer is not the villain, only he can tell why he burns his field, Justice Dhulia says

Supreme Court judge, Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia, on November 21 said it was necessary to hear the farmer before painting him a “villain” who deliberately set his paddy fields ablaze to add his share to the toxic fumes hunkering over the national capital. “You are all making him [the farmer] a villain. He is not a villain. He must be having reasons for what he is doing. He is the only person who can tell us why he is doing it. But he is not here… The ‘villain’ is not being heard. He should come,” Justice Dhulia said.

Joint exercise of Indian, U.S. special forces begins in Meghalaya

A joint exercise of the special forces of India and the United States commenced in Meghalaya’s Umroi Cantonment on November 21. Titled ‘Vajra Prahar 2023’, it is the 14th such exercise aimed at sharing the best practices and experiences in areas such as joint mission planning and operational tactics, a Defence spokesperson said. The U.S. contingent is represented by personnel from the 1st Special Forces Group while the Indian Army contingent is led by the Special Forces personnel from the Eastern Command.

Rajasthan Assembly polls | Congress promises welfare schemes and caste census

The Congress on November 21 released its manifesto for the Rajasthan Assembly polls, promising a caste survey and a slew of schemes for farmers and youth, including 10 lakh job opportunities, and a new scheme for recruitment at panchayat level. Doubling the amount for beneficiaries under the Chiranjeevi Health Insurance scheme from ₹25 lakh to ₹50 lakh annually and interest-free loan up to ₹5 lakh to small traders are among the other announcements made in the Congress manifesto for Rajasthan elections.

Caste census is ‘X-ray’ of country, Congress will conduct it: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on November 21 raised the caste census pitch, describing it as an ‘X-ray’ of the country. “If it is not known whose population is how much, then how will we talk about participation,” he said while addressing an election rally in Vallabhnagar in Udaipur. Mr. Gandhi said the Congress will conduct caste census in Rajasthan if it comes to power and also do so at the national level if the party forms the government at the Centre.

Congress symbol of corruption, nepotism and appeasement: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 21 said the Congress is a symbol of corruption, nepotism and appeasement - three evils preventing India from becoming a developed nation. Addressing a public meeting in poll-bound Rajasthan’s Baran district, the Prime Minister said Congress leaders are unruly and the people of the State are suffering as the ruling party has handed them over to robbers, rioters and criminals.

S.S. Badrinath, founder of Chennai’s Sankara Nethralaya, passes away

S.S. Badrinath (83) founder of Sankara Nethralaya, and eminent vitreoretinal surgeon, passed away on November 21. He had been ill for some time. “Our visionary Founder, a legend and compassionate leader Dr. S.S. Badrinath passed away early this morning. The last rites will be held after 9.30 A.M. on November 21 at the Beasant Nagar crematorium. SN is deeply saddened by the demise of our Founder,” an early note from the institution, said.

Pass a bill to grant quota to Marathas in winter session of Maharashtra legislature: Jarange urges Maharashtra government

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on November 21 urged the Maharashtra government to pass a bill to provide reservation to Marathas in the upcoming winter session of the state legislature instead of convening a special session for it. Addressing a rally in Thane, the home turf of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, he reminded the government of the December 24 deadline he set before it to give reservation to the community, and said if the demand is not fulfilled by that time, then after that, the agitation cannot be handled by the government.

Former student opens fire at school in Kerala’s Thrissur district

Panic gripped Vivekodhayam School in the heart of Thrissur city in Kerala on November 21 as a former student opened fire thrice on the campus. The police took the culprit into custody in connection with the incident. He reportedly opened fire from an air gun. The police suspect that he was under the influence of drugs. The incident happened around 11 a.m. The shooter, who completed SSLC from the school in 2022, reached the school office and asked for his teachers. He was reportedly speaking incoherently.

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh gets three-week furlough

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, serving a 20-year jail term for raping two of his disciples, was granted a three-week furlough on November 20, official sources said. The 56-year-old Dera chief is lodged in Sunaria jail in Haryana’s Rohtak district. During his temporary release period of 21 days, Singh will go to the Dera Sacha Sauda Ashram in Barnawa in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat, they said.

China’s carbon emissions set to peak before 2030: Expert poll

China is on track to meet a goal to bring its climate-warming carbon dioxide emissions to a peak before 2030, according to a poll of 89 experts from industry and academia published on November 21, though questions remain over how high the top will be. More than 70% of respondents said China, the world’s biggest carbon dioxide emitter, will be able to meet the target, with two saying its emissions had already peaked, in a poll compiled by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, a Helsinki-based think tank.

ASEAN wants India to join RCEP for greater market access: Secretary-General Kao

Association of Southeast Asian Nations Secretary-General Dr. Kao Kim Hourn has said that the 10-member bloc of the Southeast Asian countries wants India to join the landmark Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership for greater market access as he asserted that all partners stand to gain from the inclusive, open and rule-based trade pact. Dr. Kao also said India and ASEAN have been working together across various sectors — from space to investment, to tourism, to the defence sector and counter-terrorism, among others — and advocated expanding such cooperation in new sectors.

U.S. Supreme Court rejects TCS appeal against $140 mn punitive damages order

United States Supreme Court has rejected Tata Consultancy Services appeal against a $140 million punitive damages order passed by a district court, the company said on on November 21. The District Court of Wisconsin has awarded $140 million damages in favour of Epic Systems Corporation which alleged that TCS infringed its intellectual property for the development of hospital management system ‘Med Mantra’ which was implemented for a large hospital chain in India in 2009.

ICC introduces five-run penalty if bowler exceeds 60-second limit for third time; stop clock in men’s ODI and T20Is

Bowling teams in men’s ODI and T20Is will be imposed a five-run penalty if the bowler exceeds the 60 second limit of bowling the next over for the third time in an innings, the sport’s governing body ICC said on November 21. It will be used on a trial basis initially. The decision was taken at the ICC Board meeting in Ahmedabad.