Top news of the day: Earthquake shakes Indonesia’s Java island, many killed; Morbi bridge collapse an ‘enormous tragedy’, says SC, and more

November 21, 2022 07:21 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST

Strong earthquake topples houses in Indonesia’s Java; many killed

A strong, shallow earthquake toppled buildings and collapsed walls on Indonesia’s densely populated main island of Java on Monday, killing at least 56 and injuring hundreds as people rushed into the streets, some covered in blood and white debris.

Morbi bridge collapse an ‘enormous tragedy’: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Monday described the Morbi bridge collapse which killed 141 people, including 47 children, as an “enormous tragedy”. A Bench led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud asked the Gujarat High Court, which has taken suo motu cognisance of the incident, to “bear its time and attention” on ensuring an independent investigation into the role and responsibilities of Nagar Palika (municipality) officials and the agency which was in charge of maintenance and management of the 143-year-old hanging bridge.

Rahul Gandhi calls up Sanjay Raut; Sena MP says such gestures becoming rare in times of political bitterness

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday said he received a call from Congress MP Rahul Gandhi who enquired about his health, and claimed such gestures were becoming rare in times of “political bitterness”.

An ‘act of terror’ and a wild goose chase in Mangaluru

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken charge of the autorickshaw blast case in Mangaluru in Dakshina Kannada district, which the police suspect is an act of terror. A moving autorickshaw caught fire Padil-Pumpwell Main Road after a minor blast reportedly occurred from a bag being carried by the passenger on November 19, 2022.

Vijay Hazare Trophy | Jagadeesan scores 141-ball 277, breaks world record for highest ever List A score

Tamil Nadu batter Narayan Jagadeesan on Monday shattered the world record for the highest ever individual score in men’s List A cricket by hammering a 141-ball 277 against Arunachal Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Tamil Nadu won the Group C match by 435 runs, making it the biggest victory margin in a List A match. The previous record was Somerset’s 346-run win over Devon in 1990.

Mehrauli murder case | No narco test on Aftab on Monday, says FSL

The narco analysis test on Aftab Amin Poonawala who has been accused of killing his live-in-partner will not be conducted on November 21, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) said. A polygraphic test is to be conducted on Poonawala before the narco test for which his consent is needed, and the police have been informed about that, it said.

Delhi Govt to challenge SC acquittal of Chhawla gangrape-murder accused

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena on November 21 approved the filing of a review petition in Supreme Court against the acquittal of three accused in the 2012 Chhawla rape and murder case, sources in the Home Department of the Delhi Government said. The L-G also cleared the name of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to represent the Delhi Government in the case, they added.

Gujarat Assembly polls | PM Modi takes dig at Rahul Gandhi, says those dethroned taking out yatra to get back to power

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 21 took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, saying those who have been thrown out of power are taking out foot march to get back to power. Addressing a gathering in Surendranagar town of poll-bound Gujarat, Mr. Modi also said instead of talking about development during elections, the Opposition Congress is saying it will show him his “ aukat“ (status).

Airtel launches 5G services in Guwahati

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Monday said that it has rolled out the latest 5G services in Guwahati, the gateway to the Northeast. The ‘Airtel 5G Plus’ services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the rollout, Bharti Airtel said in a statement.

Felt pain of farmers, youth and tribals after meeting them during Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on November 21 said he felt the pain of farmers, youth and tribals after meeting them and listening to their problems during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. In his first election rally in poll-bound Gujarat, Mr. Gandhi while addressing a gathering of tribals at Mahuva in Surat district said they are the first owners of the country and claimed the BJP was working to take away their rights.

JioCinema chokes in its maiden stream of FIFA World Cup 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022 kicked off on Sunday with much fanfare. But, fans in India were not happy. It wasn’t about the game per se. The issue was with the app they had to use to watch their favourite players kick the ball. If you’re in India, there are only two ways you can watch the World Cup. You either watch the broadcast on TV via the traditional set-top-box (STB). Or you download a fancy app and watch the game on it. The STB option costs about ₹15 a month, but the app stream is free.

Self-cleaning coating developed by IIT for easy maintenance of solar panels

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Jodhpur have developed a coating technology for self-cleaning of solar panel surfaces. According to officials, these coatings are transparent, scalable, durable and superhydrophobic. It reduces dust accumulation on solar panels and is capable of self-cleaning with very little water, and is also suitable for easy integration with solar panel manufacturing plants.

Delhi excise policy scam | Media broadcast should be in tune with CBI, ED press releases, says High Court

The Delhi High Court on Monday told certain media organisations to ensure that their broadcast on the Delhi excise policy scam cases is “in tune with official press releases” by the CBI and the ED and comply with guidelines after a plea objected to alleged news leaks. The Court also pulled up the News Broadcasting & Digital Standards Authority (NBDA) after it submitted that it has no power to restrain news channels. “If self-regulation is a mere eyewash, why should we not disband you,” Justice Yashwant Varma said.

Mangaluru autorickshaw blast | Shariq test fired explosives in Shivamogga, says NIA

Shariq, the prime suspect in Saturday’s autorickshaw blast in Mangaluru, and his associates had experimentally set off bombs made by them at a remote location in Shivamogga, Karnataka, in the third week of September, 2022, as a prelude to their conspiracy to further the terrorist activities of the Islamic State (IS).

FIFA World Cup 2022 | France faces midfield battle against Australia

Even without the injured Karim Benzema, defending FIFA World Cup champion France has plenty of attacking power. Most teams would love to have either Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann or Olivier Giroud in their forward line, let alone all three. They have 119 international goals between them, plus an abundance of speed, craft, experience and skill.

Congress oblivious to existence of tribals in India: PM Modi in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 21 took a swipe at Congress saying its leaders remained oblivious to tribals for a very long time even though tribals have been living in the country since the days of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna. Canvassing for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Jambusar town in tribal-dominated Bharuch district in poll-bound Gujarat, the Prime Minister also said leaders of Congress mocked him for wearing traditional tribal attire at public functions.

Nirmala Sitharaman to meet State FMs for pre-Budget consultation on November 25

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold pre-Budget consultations with her State counterparts on Friday. The meeting is part of the customary meetings that the Minister undertakes with stakeholders before the presentation of the Union Budget on February 1.