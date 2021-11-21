Top news of the day: SKM to raise pending demands of farmers in open letter to Modi; Assam groups to relaunch anti-CAA stir, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Addressing the media after the meeting of the core committee at the Singhu border, farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said, “We will write an open letter to PM where we will seek clarification on the committee that is to be formed on granting statutory status to MSP.”

The proposal to repeal will then be taken up by Parliament at the start of the Winter Session of Parliament on November 29.

The Samajwadi Party has expressed apprehension that the three contentious farm laws will be brought again after the 2022 U.P. Assembly elections, citing the statements made by Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and BJP MP from Unnao Sakshi Maharaj on them. Both Mr. Mishra and Mr. Maharaj told reporters on November 20 that the laws can be brought again, if needed.

A few organisations have decided to revive the anti-CAA protests that turned violent and claimed the lives of at least five people in police firing in December 2019. These organisations include the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) lead by activist-turned-MLA Akhil Gogoi and the Asom Jatiya Parishad, a political party.

The 11 Cabinet Ministers include three — Mamta Bhupesh, Bhajan Lal Jatav and Tikaram Jully— who have been elevated from Ministers of State (MoS) to Cabinet rank, while two — Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena — are those who were sacked in 2020.

The former Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party president led a rally from her residence in Gupkar Road to the Raj Bhavan in Srinagar in protest against the alleged “killings of civilians” during an operation by the security forces in the capital’s Hyderpora area on November 15.

The State Disaster Management Authority said more than two lakh cusecs of floodwater flowed out of the Somasila reservoir in SPS Nellore district, leading to the deluge.

The death toll climbed to 4,65,662 with 313 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 a.m. on November 21.

This was announced by the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) on Nobvember 21 after reaching an agreement with the Ministry of Civil Aviation of India on the resumption of scheduled commercial passenger flights.

“Look at what the Chinese have said. President Xi [Jinping] has tasked his forces to be at a level of military parity with the United States by 2027. Those are his words,” Adm. John C. Aquilino said in a meeting with journalists.

The seven-day average of new cases reached 17,153 on November 20, which is an increase of 81%.

With the net direct tax collection till October closing in on ₹6 lakh crore and average monthly GST mop-up likely around ₹1.15 lakh crore this fiscal, the government’s tax collection kitty will surpass budget estimates this financial year, Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj said.

Solskjaer’s future has hung in the balance before but he has finally lost his job at the club where he was adored as a player, notably for scoring the dramatic late winner in the 1999 Champions League final. He couldn’t replicate that success as a manager, failing to win a single trophy.

Peng was seen among guests at the Fila Kids Junior Tennis Challenger, dressed in a dark blue jacket and white trousers, according to the pictures published on the event’s official page on WeChat.