November 20, 2022 07:24 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST

Mangaluru auto rickshaw blast | Bomber identified as Mohammed Shariq, a terror accused on the run

The Karnataka police confirmed the identity of the auto rickshaw bomber in Mangaluru as Mohammed Shariq, 24, hailing from Teerthahalli and a terror accused charged with links to Islamic State (IS), on the run since September 2022. Police have verified his photos in their records and his family has also identified the injured person in the hospital as Mohammed Shariq, via a phone, and are on their way to the hospital, a senior police official said. Mohammed Shariq is said to be associated with Matheen Ahmed Taha, also hailing from Shivamogga and a member of Al Hind IS module, active in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

World Cup poised for kick-off as Benzema blow rocks France

The World Cup kicks off with host nation Qatar facing Ecuador on November 20 as the month-long football showpiece finally gets under way after a tortuous 12-year build-up dogged by off-field controversies. All 32 teams competing at the World Cup have now arrived, with five-time champions Brazil the last to touch down in Doha late on Saturday. Defending champions France suffered another injury hammer blow early on Sunday after confirmation that star striker and Ballon D’Or winner Karim Benzema had been forced out of the tournament with injury.

Gujarat polls | BJP suspends 7 leaders for filing nominations as independents after being denied tickets

The ruling BJP in Gujarat suspended seven party leaders, including two former MLAs, for filing nominations as independent candidates for the upcoming State Assembly elections after they were denied tickets. The seven candidates are contesting from the seats that will go to polls in the first phase of the Gujarat elections scheduled to be held on December 1. The party suspended former MLAs Arvind Ladani, who had won from Keshod constituency in 2012, and Harshad Vasava from the Scheduled Tribe-reserved seat of Nandod, after they filed their nominations as independents from these seats.

PM Modi slams Congress over Medha Patkar joining Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked on what moral ground is the Congress seeking votes in Gujarat when its leader was joined in his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ by a woman who stalled the Narmada dam project for three decades. He referred to ‘Narmada Bachao Andolan’ activist Medha Patkar joining Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra on Saturday. Addressing a poll rally in Dhoraji town of Gujarat’s Rajkot district, Modi said the ambitious project of building Sardar Sarovar Dam over Narmada river was delayed because many people had tried hard to stall it.

Mehrauli murder case | Police conduct fresh searches across Delhi

The Delhi Police conducted fresh searches across the city, including the forest areas of Chhattarpur and the locality where the accused in the Mehrauli murder case Aaftab Poonawala and Shradha Walkar used to live, officials said. The police scaled up the searches in Mehrauli and at Poonawala’s flat in a bid to recover remaining parts of Walkar’s body and the murder weapon, as his custody remand expires on Tuesday. According to official sources, a Delhi Police team is also conducting searches in the forest areas of Gurgaon near the office where Poonawala used to work earlier.

Kharge slams PM Modi govt for ‘not fulfilling’ promises made to protesting farmers

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the Modi government of not fulfilling its promises on MSP, compensation and withdrawal of cases against farmers who participated in the protests against the three central agri laws. The Congress had expressed solidarity with farmers as they marked on Saturday the first anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement withdrawing the three farm laws. “The Modi government, which crushed the farmers under vehicle, did not give cost plus 50 percent Minimum Support Price, did not give compensation to 733 martyred farmers and didn’t even withdraw the case against them,” Mr. Kharge tweeted.

World has waited far too long for this: India on compensation fund approved at U.N. climate talk

India called as historic the U.N. climate summit in Egypt for securing an agreement on establishing a fund to address loss and damage due to climate change-induced disasters, saying “the world has waited far too long for this”. Making an intervention in the closing plenary of COP27, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav also said the world should not burden farmers with mitigation responsibilities. He welcomed the inclusion of “transition to sustainable lifestyles and sustainable patterns of consumption and production in our efforts to address climate change” in the cover decision of the deal struck in Sharm El-Sheikh.

At least five dead, 18 injured in shooting at gay nightclub in Colorado:police

At least five people were killed and 18 injured in a shooting at a gay nightclub on Saturday night in Colorado Springs, Colorado, police said. A suspect was in custody and was being treated for injuries after the attack at Club Q, Colorado Springs Lieutenant Pamela Castro told a news conference.

Nepal votes to elect new Parliament and provincial Assemblies, counting to start tonight

Millions of people of Nepal began voting on Sunday to elect a new Parliament and provincial Assemblies amid tight security, hoping to end the political instability that has plagued the country for more than a decade and impeded growth. The polling started at 7 a.m. local time at over 22,000 polling centres and will close at 5 p.m. The counting of votes will begin from 9 p.m. on Sunday amid tight security, Chief Election Commissioner Dinesh Kumar Thapaliya said.

Sri Lanka mulls repealing controversial anti-terror law

The Sri Lankan government is drafting a new counter-terrorism law to replace the controversial Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA), Justice Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe said. The PTA was introduced as a temporary arrangement to counter the campaign of separatist violence by the Tamil minority militant groups in 1979. Addressing reporters in the central district of Kandy, Mr. Rajapakshe said: “The drafting of a new act is currently in the process after careful examination by a group of experts.” International rights groups and Tamil parties dubbed it a draconian law that held Tamils in detention over decades without charges being filed in courts.

China, U.S. officials to attend Southeast Asia defence meeting

The defence chiefs of rival powers China and the U.S. will both attend next week’s expanded meeting of Southeast Asian security ministers in Cambodia, opening up the possibility the two will hold face-to-face discussions. China’s Defence Ministry said Gen. Wei Fenghe will attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus from Sunday to Thursday. The Department of Defence said Defence Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III will also attend following stops in Canada and Indonesia.

Banks increase EBLRs by 190 bps in tandem with RBI’s repo rate hike

All major banks have increased their external benchmark-based lending rates (EBLRs) by 190 basis points in tandem with the hike in the Reserve Bank’s policy repo rate since May this year, though they have been slow in raising the deposit rates. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has hiked the key short-term lending rate (repo) by 190 basis points in four tranches since May to contain inflation. The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), which makes recommendations to the central bank regarding interest rates, is set to meet again early next month amid expectations of another repo rate hike.

Ind vs NZ, 2nd T20 | Sensational Surya, bowlers help India beat New Zealand by 65 runs

Suryakumar Yadav displayed his unmatched superiority in the shortest format with a breathtaking hundred as India outplayed New Zealand by 65 runs in the second T20 here on Sunday. Surya struck a sensational 111 not out off 51 balls for his second T20 century and fired India to 191 for six. Promoted to number three, the 32-year-old toyed with the bowlers to lift India to a challenging total after New Zealand put the visitors in to bat. He smashed boundaries and sixes at will, his last 64 runs coming off just 18 balls. His entertaining innings had 11 fours and seven sixes and his strike rate was an incredible 217.64.