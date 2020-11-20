Top news of the day: Narendra Modi says security forces defeated a nefarious plot in J&K; U.P. says journalist Siddique Kappan wanted to create a caste divide, and more

Nefarious plot defeated in Jammu and Kashmir: Narendra Modi
The Prime Minister on November 20 said the security forces had defeated a “nefarious plot to target grass roots level democratic exercises in Jammu and Kashmir” by killing “four terrorists” belonging to Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad.
Siddique Kappan wanted to create ‘caste divide’, Uttar Pradesh government tells Supreme Court
Solicitor General says State has no objection to lawyer meeting the journalist in jail.
Attorney General okays fresh contempt action against stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra
K.K. Venugopal has consented to contempt action against stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra for his “grossly vulgar and obnoxious” tweet with a photograph of two fingers meant to “deliberately insult” the Chief Justice of India. The earlier consent was regarding Mr. Kamra’s tweets on the decision of the Supreme Court to grant interim bail to Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami.
Sonia Gandhi likely to move out of Delhi over poor air quality
Ms. Gandhi has been advised to shift by doctors in view of chronic chest infection and the severe air pollution and smog conditions prevailing in Delhi this time, a Congress source added.
Coronavirus | States, Union Territories urged to increase testing levels
Data released by the Union Health Ministry at 8 a.m. on November 20 said that in the last 24 hours, 45,882 persons were found to be infected with the virus. Ten States/UTs accounted for 78.2% of the total active caseload, with Maharashtra leading the tally with 18.19% of the share.
Kerala gold smuggling case | NIA searches five locations in Malappuram, Kozhikode districts
Officials said in a statement that the searches were conducted at the residences of five accused, namely Mohammed Aslam, Abdul Latheef, Nazarudheen Sha, P. Ramzan and Muhammed Mansoor. The suspects had conspired with the already arrested key accused — Swapna Suresh, Fazil Fareed, and Sandeep Nair — and facilitated them to smuggle gold through import cargo addressed to be UAE Consulate and its further disposal.
Labour Ministry seeks feedback on draft rules under occupational safety code
“The Ministry of Labour and Employment has notified the draft rules under the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020, on November 19, 2020, inviting objections and suggestions, if any, from the stakeholders,” the Ministry said. The feedback can be provided within 45 days starting November 19.
Australia to temporarily host ISRO satellite tracking facilities
As part of steps to deepen cooperation in civil space activities, the space agencies of India and Australia were working together to position temporarily Indian tracking facilities in Australia, said Australian Minister for Industry, Science and Technology Karen Andrews. This would support India’s planned human space flight programme.
Ancient Hindu temple discovered in northwestern Pakistan
The discovery was made during an excavation at Barikot Ghundai.
Explained | A ‘lie’ that locked down South Australia
South Australia officials said a “lie” led to the harshest coronavirus lockdown yet in the State as contact tracers were initially led to believe a man was infected with a highly contagious virus with a much shorter incubation period.
Joe Biden wins Georgia, affirms lead
Mr. Biden was declared the winner of Georgia and its 16 Electoral College votes, after the hand count confirmed the former Vice-President leads Donald Trump by roughly 12,000 votes out of nearly 5 million counted.
Can Donald Trump override the popular vote?
To succeed, Mr. Trump would have to surmount considerable legal hurdles, overcome public condemnation and sway lawmakers in at least three states to break with democratic norms.
Coronavirus | Pfizer seeking emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in U.S.
The action comes days after Pfizer Inc. and its German partner BioNTech announced that its vaccine appears 95% effective at preventing mild to severe COVID-19 disease in a large, ongoing study.
Nokia, Qualcomm say they achieved world’s fastest 5G speed
The companies delivered 8 Gbps for the first time when serving two 5G mmWave devices connected simultaneously, telecom company Nokia said in a statement.
SEBI moves SC for payment of ₹ 62K crore from Sahara firms, wants Subrata Roy in custody if not paid
Despite the top court granting various reliefs to Mr. Roy and his firms, they have neglected and failed to comply with various orders passed by this court, the Securities and Exchange Board of India said.
Sunil Gavaskar’s ‘The Champs Foundation’ comes to aid of ailing hockey Olympian Mohinder Pal Singh
Singh was an integral part of the Indian hockey team that took part in the 1988 Seoul Olympics and played alongside the likes of Mohammed Shahid, M.M. Somaya, Jude Felix, Pargat Singh to name a few.