Top news of the day: Narendra Modi says security forces defeated a nefarious plot in J&K; U.P. says journalist Siddique Kappan wanted to create a caste divide, and more

The Prime Minister on November 20 said the security forces had defeated a “nefarious plot to target grass roots level democratic exercises in Jammu and Kashmir” by killing “four terrorists” belonging to Pakistan-based terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad.

Solicitor General says State has no objection to lawyer meeting the journalist in jail.

K.K. Venugopal has consented to contempt action against stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra for his “grossly vulgar and obnoxious” tweet with a photograph of two fingers meant to “deliberately insult” the Chief Justice of India. The earlier consent was regarding Mr. Kamra’s tweets on the decision of the Supreme Court to grant interim bail to Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami.

Ms. Gandhi has been advised to shift by doctors in view of chronic chest infection and the severe air pollution and smog conditions prevailing in Delhi this time, a Congress source added.

Data released by the Union Health Ministry at 8 a.m. on November 20 said that in the last 24 hours, 45,882 persons were found to be infected with the virus. Ten States/UTs accounted for 78.2% of the total active caseload, with Maharashtra leading the tally with 18.19% of the share.

Kerala gold smuggling case | NIA searches five locations in Malappuram, Kozhikode districts

Officials said in a statement that the searches were conducted at the residences of five accused, namely Mohammed Aslam, Abdul Latheef, Nazarudheen Sha, P. Ramzan and Muhammed Mansoor. The suspects had conspired with the already arrested key accused — Swapna Suresh, Fazil Fareed, and Sandeep Nair — and facilitated them to smuggle gold through import cargo addressed to be UAE Consulate and its further disposal.

“The Ministry of Labour and Employment has notified the draft rules under the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020, on November 19, 2020, inviting objections and suggestions, if any, from the stakeholders,” the Ministry said. The feedback can be provided within 45 days starting November 19.

As part of steps to deepen cooperation in civil space activities, the space agencies of India and Australia were working together to position temporarily Indian tracking facilities in Australia, said Australian Minister for Industry, Science and Technology Karen Andrews. This would support India’s planned human space flight programme.

The discovery was made during an excavation at Barikot Ghundai.

South Australia officials said a “lie” led to the harshest coronavirus lockdown yet in the State as contact tracers were initially led to believe a man was infected with a highly contagious virus with a much shorter incubation period.

Mr. Biden was declared the winner of Georgia and its 16 Electoral College votes, after the hand count confirmed the former Vice-President leads Donald Trump by roughly 12,000 votes out of nearly 5 million counted.

To succeed, Mr. Trump would have to surmount considerable legal hurdles, overcome public condemnation and sway lawmakers in at least three states to break with democratic norms.

The action comes days after Pfizer Inc. and its German partner BioNTech announced that its vaccine appears 95% effective at preventing mild to severe COVID-19 disease in a large, ongoing study.

The companies delivered 8 Gbps for the first time when serving two 5G mmWave devices connected simultaneously, telecom company Nokia said in a statement.

Despite the top court granting various reliefs to Mr. Roy and his firms, they have neglected and failed to comply with various orders passed by this court, the Securities and Exchange Board of India said.

Singh was an integral part of the Indian hockey team that took part in the 1988 Seoul Olympics and played alongside the likes of Mohammed Shahid, M.M. Somaya, Jude Felix, Pargat Singh to name a few.