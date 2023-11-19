November 19, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST

Supreme Court to hear pleas of Tamil Nadu, Kerala governments on ‘delay’ by Governors in giving assent to bills on November 20

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on November 20 two separate pleas of the Tamil Nadu and Kerala governments, alleging a delay by the respective state governors in giving assent to bills passed by the assemblies. A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra is scheduled to hear the pleas.

At least 30 premature babies evacuated from Gaza’s main hospital and will be transferred to Egypt

At least 30 premature babies were evacuated from Gaza’s main hospital on November 19 and will be transferred to facilities in Egypt, the territory’s Health Ministry said, as scores of other critically wounded patients remained stranded there days after Israeli forces entered the compound. The fate of the newborns at Shifa Hospital had captured global attention after the release of images showing doctors trying to keep them warm. A power blackout had shut down incubators and other equipment, and food, water and medical supplies ran out as Israeli forces battled Palestinian militants outside the hospital.

‘Canopy’ solution to restart drilling in Uttarkashi tunnel rescue, says Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari arrived at the Uttarkashi tunnel site on November 19, where 41 workers have been trapped behind a pile of rubble near the south entrance for over a week. “A technical solution has been for the auger machine,” Mr. Gadkari told reporters, referring to the machinery used to drill through the rubble and insert a wide pipe out of which workers can crawl.

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse | BRO building road to top of hill to start vertical drilling

Efforts were underway on Nov. 19 to build an access road at the top of the hill above Silkyara tunnel for initiating vertical drilling to reach 41 workers trapped for seven days, with authorities hopeful that a platform to drill the hole might be ready by this afternoon. Larger diameter pipes have also been inserted up to a length of 42 metres through the debris this morning to provide enough food and other essentials to the trapped workers, a control room set up at the site said.

Self-regulation provisions in draft broadcasting Bill draw diverse views

The proposed provisions in the draft Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill, 2023 pertaining to self-regulation by broadcasters and broadcasting network operators have elicited diverse views from legal experts. “It is heartening to see a proposal for a self-regulatory mechanism in the first instance — which appears to be very similar to the original proposal under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. This will accord a greater sense of responsibility accountability for broadcasters and broadcasting networks in relation to the content made available by them to the general public,” Shreya Suri, partner at the law firm IndusLaw, said.

Important to invest in new and disruptive technologies: IAF chief

Air Chief Marshal V.R. Chaudhari on November 19 stressed the need for investing in new and disruptive technologies. Speaking at a session on Aerospace and Defence in the Synergia Conclave 2023, the Indian Air Force (IAF) chief said, “It is imperative that we invest in new and disruptive technologies, and identify innovative solutions for their applications in the aerospace domain.”

Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi at poll rally in Rajasthan

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on November 19 targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of working for businessman Gautam Adani “round-the-clock”. Instead of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, the Prime Minister should say ‘Adani ji Ki Jai’ because he works for him, Mr. Gandhi charged at an election rally in Bundi. He also accused the Prime Minister of wanting to make two ‘Hindustans’, one for Adani and the other for the poor.

Viral videos: DMRC chief appeals to people to not engage in objectionable activities in Delhi Metro

With a string of controversial videos made in Delhi Metro trains and premises going viral in the last several months, DMRC chief Vikas Kumar has appealed to people to refrain from engaging in “objectionable” activities and said steps were being taken to curb such incidents. In a interview with PTI, Mr. Kumar also said squads do “surprise checks” from time to time and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation is “trying its best” to check these activities.

Pakistani Judge removed from post after admonishing defence secretary for not complying with court order

A Pakistani district judge serving in the country’s Punjab province has been removed by the authorities for allegedly admonishing the country’s defence secretary Hamooduz Zaman, who is a former general of the nation’s Army, for failing to comply with a court order. Waris Ali, who was serving as the Additional District & Sessions Judge in Rawalpindi, was removed from his post on November 18 and moved to Lahore after declaring him an officer on special duty, a term used for those government officials who are not assigned any job but they continue to receive salaries.

More than 500 Rohingya refugees land in Indonesia: U.N. agency

Three boats filled with more than 500 Rohingya refugees landed in Indonesia’s westernmost province on November 19, a U.N. agency said, in one of the biggest arrivals since Myanmar launched a military crackdown on the minority group in 2017. The mostly Muslim Rohingya are heavily persecuted in Myanmar, and thousands risk their lives each year on long and expensive sea journeys, often in flimsy boats, to try to reach Malaysia or Indonesia.

Sheynnis Palacios from Nicaragua crowned Miss Universe 2023

Nicaragua’s Sheynnis Palacios has been crowned Miss Universe for the year 2023, marking her country’s first win at the international beauty pageant. The 72nd edition of the Miss Universe pageant was held on November 18 night at the Jose Adolfo Pineda Arena in San Salvador, El Salvador.

ICC ban a betrayal of the nation: Sri Lanka Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe

Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe on November 19 slammed Sri Lanka Cricket for bidding for a ban from the ICC, calling it a “big betrayal of the country”. Ranasinghe had appointed an interim committee after sacking the governing body headed by Shammi Silva following the national team’s disastrous World Cup campaign. “This is big betrayal of the country,” said Ranasinghe after reading out correspondence with the ICC by Silva administration.

