November 19, 2022 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Kashi Tamil Sangamam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Kashi Tamil Sangamam, a month-long programme to celebrate, reaffirm and rediscover the age-old links between Tamil Nadu and Varanasi. More than 2,500 delegates from Tamil Nadu are visiting Varanasi and will participate in seminars and visit to interact with local people of similar trade, profession and interest. During his speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Kashi and Tamil Nadu as timeless centres of culture and civilisation. The two regions are also the centres of the world’s oldest languages Sanskrit and Tamil, Modi said in his inaugural speech at Kashi Tamil Sangamam here.

COP27 | Negotiators reach deal on ‘loss and damage’, says Maldives Environment Minister

Negotiators say they have struck a potential breakthrough deal on the thorniest issue of United Nations climate talks, creation of a fund for compensating poor nations that are victims of extreme weather worsened by rich nations’ carbon pollution. “There is an agreement on loss and damage,” which is what negotiators call the concept, Maldives Environment Minister Aminath Shauna said. It still needs to be approved unanimously in a vote later today. “That means for countries like our we will have the mosaic of solutions that we have been advocating for.”

International community must fight shoulder to shoulder to defeat terrorism, says Amit Shah

Asserting that no country can defeat terrorism alone, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the international community must continue to fight shoulder to shoulder against this increasingly complex and borderless threat. Addressing the concluding function of third ‘No Money for Terror’ Ministerial Conference on Counter-Terrorism Financing, he said some countries and their agencies have made terrorism their State policy.

Videos of AAP leader Satyendar Jain getting foot massage inside Tihar jail goes viral; BJP questions Kejriwal’s silence

In the videos that have gone viral on social media, Delhi minister Satyendar Jain can be seen lying on a bed and getting massages from a man. A bundle of bottled water was also visible in one of the videos. BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia, at a press conference in New Delhi, questioned Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s silence over the issue of VVIP culture. Hitting back at the BJP, AAP leader and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said that Mr. Jain had “fallen down in the jail and was injured” for which he was receiving treatment.

Gautam Navlakha released from jail for house arrest

Activist Gautam Navlakha accused in the 2018 Bhima Koregaon caste violence case was transferred from Taloja Central Jail to house arrest for a month in Navi Mumbai on Saturday. The Supreme Court on November 18 had rejected the NIA’s plea to recall its November 10 order to shift him from jail to house arrest asking if “the might of the state cannot keep an eye on an ailing, 70-year-old man”.

Mehrauli murder | Aftab Poonawala to be taken to different south Delhi areas to locate victim’s body parts

Aftab Amin Poonawala will be taken to different locations in south Delhi as the Delhi Police are trying to locate more body parts which he had allegedly disposed of after killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, officials said. According to the police, Poonawala allegedly strangled Walkar (27) on May 18 and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi’s Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days past midnight.

Committed to providing foolproof security to Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra: MP Minister

A day after an anonymous letter threatened bomb blasts in Indore during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said it was the state government’s responsibility to provide security to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who is leading this foot-march. The anonymous letter threatened that bomb blasts would be carried out in the city if the Bharat Jodo Yatra made a scheduled night halt at Khalsa Stadium in Bhopal on November 28. The letter, which referred to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, also threatened assassinations of Rahul Gandhi and Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath.

ED files charge sheet against PFI, 3 members

The Enforcement Directorate filed a charge sheet in a court here against the banned Popular Front of India and its three members in a money laundering case related to unlawful activities. The document is likely to be taken up for hearing before Special Judge Shailender Malik on November 21. Besides the PFI, the charge sheet also named Perwez Ahmed, Mohd Ilias and Abdul Muqeet as accused.

Dalai Lama receives Gandhi Mandela Award, says any problem can be solved through dialogue and peace

Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar bestowed the Gandhi Mandela Award on Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama in a ceremony organised by the Gandhi Mandela Foundation in McleodGanj. Mr. Arlekar said the Dalai Lama was “perhaps the most deserving person in the world today” for the award and called him a “universal ambassador of peace”. Accepting the award, the Dalai Lama said non-violence and compassion were essential for world peace and these principles had been ingrained in Indian culture for thousands of years.

Beijing under semi-lockdown as new COVID-19 cases hit China

Beijing wore an eerie look on Saturday with most of its residents staying home after several districts in the city on Friday issued advisories to people, calling for less cross-district personnel flow and avoid unnecessary trips during the weekend. After Chaoyang, other districts of Dongcheng, Xicheng, Tongzhou, Yanqing, Changping, Shunyi and Haidian uploaded letters on their official media accounts, urging people to reduce cross-district personnel flow and avoid unnecessary trips.

Kim Jong Un boasts new North Korean ICBM as U.S. flies bombers

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un boasted that a recently tested intercontinental ballistic missile is another “reliable and maximum-capacity” weapon to contain U.S. military threats, state media reported Saturday. The United States responded to the North’s weapons launch by flying supersonic bombers in a show of force. The North’s Korean Central News Agency said the missile fired from Pyongyang International Airport traveled up to a maximum altitude of about 6,040 kilometers (3,750 miles) and flew a distance of about 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) before it landed on the preset area in international waters off the country’s east coast.

India to be world’s second largest economy by 2050, to add a trillion dollar to GDP every 12-18 months: Gautam Adani

Speaking at the 21st World Congress of Accountants in Mumbai, Asia’s richest man Gautam Adani said back-to-back global crises have challenged several assumptions, including that China should adopt western democratic principles, secular principles are universal, the EU would stay together, and that Russia would be forced to accept a reduced international role.

Asian Cup table tennis | Manika Batra wins historic bronze

Barely hours after losing her semifinal match to Japan’s second seed Mima Ito in the Asian Cup table tennis tournament in Bangkok on November 19, 2022, Manika Batra produced a dazzling performance to outclass another Japanese Hina Hayata, World No.6 and the third seed, (4-2) 11-6, 6-11, 11-7, 12-10, 4-11, 11-2 in the play-off match for the third place and bagged a historic bronze medal.

FIFA chief blasts ‘hypocrisy’ of Western nations on eve of World Cup

FIFA president Gianni Infantino blasted the “hypocrisy” of Western critics of Qatar’s human rights record on Saturday, making a passionate defence of the World Cup in the Gulf state on the eve of the kick-off. Qatar officials say their country has been the target of “racism” and “double standards” and they point to the reforms on working conditions and safety that have been hailed as groundbreaking in the region. “This moral lesson-giving -- one-sided -- is just hypocrisy,” said the Swiss. “I don’t want to give you any lessons of life, but what is going on here is profoundly, profoundly unjust.” He added: “For what we Europeans have been doing for the last 3,000 years we should apologise for the next 3,000 years before starting giving moral lessons to people.”