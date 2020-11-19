Top news of the day: Bihar Education Minister resigns after Opposition rakes up ‘tainted past’; Centre announces quota in medical seats for children of COVID-19 warriors, and more

Bihar Education Minister resigns as Opposition raises questions about his ‘tainted past’
Mewalal Choudhary, a two-time JD(U) MLA and ex-Vice-Chancellor of of Bihar Agriculture University, is an accused in a recruitment scam.
Government announces quota in MBBS-BDS seats under Central pool for children of ‘COVID Warriors’
‘COVID Warriors’ are all public healthcare providers including community health workers, who may have to be in direct contact and care of COVID-19 patients and who may be at risk of being impacted by this.
Coronavirus | Healthcare workers, people aged above 65 will be given priority for COVID-19 vaccine: Harsh Vardhan
“It is natural the vaccine distribution would have to be prioritised. As you know the healthcare workers who are corona warriors they will be prioritised, then people who are above 65 years of age they have been prioritised, then those from 50-65 years of age have been prioritised,” the Union Health Minister said.
Coronavirus | Not wearing mask in public to attract ₹2,000 fine in Delhi
Delhi is going through a tough phase, says Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Coronavirus | Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine ‘encouraging’ for older age groups: study
The findings published in Lancet based on 560 healthy adult volunteers shows that the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine is safe and well tolerated with a lower reactogenicity profile in older adults than in younger adults, meaning the older age groups could build immunity to the disease.
Operation ‘Calypso’ | DRI busts international cocaine smuggling racket, arrests four
The operation spanning three days was carried out in Mumbai and Udaipur.
Did not ignore plight of borrowers, Centre tells Supreme Court
The court was hearing individual borrowers, power, industry and business sectors on the compound interest or interest-on-interest pay-back scheme introduced by the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for borrowers struggling to make ends meet after the expiry of the six-month moratorium period on August 31.
Supreme Court restores dismissed PIL challenging validity of Centre’s farm laws
The Supreme Court has restored a PIL, which was dismissed earlier, challenging the constitutional validity of Centre’s newly enacted three farm laws on a ground that Parliament lacked power to make legislations on the subject as ‘agriculture’ is a State subject in the Constitution.
Parliamentary panel grills Twitter over Kunal Kamra’s tweets targeting Supreme Court, Chief Justice of India
This comes close on the heels of Twitter apologising in writing to the same parliamentary panel for wrongly showing Ladakh in China and promising to correct the error by the month-end.
India’s overall spending on health sector ‘low’, says V.K. Paul
“We all need to request both the Union and State governments to enhance the expenditure on health,” the Niti Aayog member said, adding that post COVID-19, there will be a way to increase healthcare sector infrastructure. Dr. Paul is also a key official in coordinating the central government’s efforts to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.
China perceives rising India as ‘rival’; wants to constrain its partnership with U.S., allies: State Department
Coming ahead of the transition of power from Donald Trump’s administration to President-elect Joe Biden’s, the detailed policy document highlights that China is undermining the security, autonomy and economic interests of many nations in the region.
Analysis | What are Sri Lanka’s prospects with RCEP sans India?
Few would dispute Sri Lanka’s distinct advantage, thanks to its strategic location in the Indian Ocean, along one of the busiest shipping routes in the world.
Moody’s revises India’s 2020-21 GDP contraction to 10.6%
Moody’s Investors Service has revised its GDP projection for India in 2020-21 to a 10.6% contraction compared to a 11.5% drop it had estimated. The rating agency has also marginally elevated its forecast for 2021-22 GDP growth from 10.6% to 10.8%.
New FIFA rules to protect maternity rights
“The idea is to protect female players before, during and after childbirth,” FIFA chief legal officer Emilio Garcia said.