Top news of the day: Bihar Education Minister resigns after Opposition rakes up ‘tainted past’; Centre announces quota in medical seats for children of COVID-19 warriors, and more

Mewalal Choudhary, a two-time JD(U) MLA and ex-Vice-Chancellor of of Bihar Agriculture University, is an accused in a recruitment scam.

‘COVID Warriors’ are all public healthcare providers including community health workers, who may have to be in direct contact and care of COVID-19 patients and who may be at risk of being impacted by this.

“It is natural the vaccine distribution would have to be prioritised. As you know the healthcare workers who are corona warriors they will be prioritised, then people who are above 65 years of age they have been prioritised, then those from 50-65 years of age have been prioritised,” the Union Health Minister said.

Delhi is going through a tough phase, says Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The findings published in Lancet based on 560 healthy adult volunteers shows that the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine is safe and well tolerated with a lower reactogenicity profile in older adults than in younger adults, meaning the older age groups could build immunity to the disease.

The operation spanning three days was carried out in Mumbai and Udaipur.

The court was hearing individual borrowers, power, industry and business sectors on the compound interest or interest-on-interest pay-back scheme introduced by the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for borrowers struggling to make ends meet after the expiry of the six-month moratorium period on August 31.

The Supreme Court has restored a PIL, which was dismissed earlier, challenging the constitutional validity of Centre’s newly enacted three farm laws on a ground that Parliament lacked power to make legislations on the subject as ‘agriculture’ is a State subject in the Constitution.

This comes close on the heels of Twitter apologising in writing to the same parliamentary panel for wrongly showing Ladakh in China and promising to correct the error by the month-end.

“We all need to request both the Union and State governments to enhance the expenditure on health,” the Niti Aayog member said, adding that post COVID-19, there will be a way to increase healthcare sector infrastructure. Dr. Paul is also a key official in coordinating the central government’s efforts to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Coming ahead of the transition of power from Donald Trump’s administration to President-elect Joe Biden’s, the detailed policy document highlights that China is undermining the security, autonomy and economic interests of many nations in the region.

Few would dispute Sri Lanka’s distinct advantage, thanks to its strategic location in the Indian Ocean, along one of the busiest shipping routes in the world.

Moody’s Investors Service has revised its GDP projection for India in 2020-21 to a 10.6% contraction compared to a 11.5% drop it had estimated. The rating agency has also marginally elevated its forecast for 2021-22 GDP growth from 10.6% to 10.8%.

“The idea is to protect female players before, during and after childbirth,” FIFA chief legal officer Emilio Garcia said.