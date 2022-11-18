November 18, 2022 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST

Supreme Court refuses NIA plea to recall house arrest order of activist Gautam Navlakha

The Supreme Court refused NIA’s plea to recall its house arrest order of activist Gautam Navlakha. The court also ordered additional security measures to be put in place where Mr. Navlakha will be lodged under house arrest. The apex court directed activist Gautam Navlakha to be placed under house arrest within 24 hours after shifting him from Taloja Jail in Navi Mumbai.

Bhima Koregaon case | Bombay High Court grants bail to Anand Teltumbde but stays order for a week

The Bombay High Court granted bail to Prof. Anand Teltumbde, an accused in the Bhima Koregaon caste violence case of 2018. A bench of Justices A.S. Gadkari and Milind Jadhav, however, stayed the order for a week to enable the National Investigation Agency to file appeal before the Supreme Court. The court observed several offences under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) were not made out and granted bail on a bond of ₹1 lakh and two sureties.

External Affairs Ministry driver arrested for espionage: sources

The suspect allegedly used to pass “confidential and sensitive” information related to national security to a person based in Pakistan. The source said the driver was honey-trapped by an ISI person who pretended to be a woman when he spoke with him.

Important to strike at the root of terror financing, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that certain countries support terrorism as part of their foreign policy and “State support” is one of the financial sources of terror groups. In an indirect reference to Pakistan and China, Mr. Modi said that while certain countries offer political, ideological and financial support to terror groups, there are indirect arguments made in support of terrorism to block action against terrorists. Pakistan is not participating in the conference while China did not send a delegation. He said international organisations must not think that the absence of war means peace.

Terrorism should not be linked to any religion, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the threat of terrorism cannot and should not be linked to any religion, nationality, or group. He said after the regime change in South Asia in 2021 the growing influence of al-Qaeda and Islamic State (IS) have emerged as major security challenges. He said financing of terrorism is more dangerous than terrorism because the ‘means and methods’ of terrorism are nurtured from such funding.

Months after withdrawal, government reintroduces draft Data Protection Bill for public comments

The purpose of this Act, the draft said, is to provide for the processing of digital personal data in a manner that recognises both the right of individuals to protect their personal data and the need to process personal data for lawful purposes. The Bill was much needed as Digital India mission has caused digitisation of the Indian economy and transformed the lives of Indian citizens in particular and governance in general.

Delhi L-G asks CM to remove Jasmine Shah as DDCD vice-chairman; his office sealed

In a move that could further increase tensions between Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and the Aam Aadmi Party government, Mr. Saxena asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to remove Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi vice-chairperson Jasmine Shah for allegedly misusing his office for “political purposes”. Last month, Mr. Shah was issued a show-cause notice for the “misuse of public resources” for political activities by the Planning Department. The notice was based on a complaint by BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh who had alleged that Mr. Shah, while working as the DDCD vice-chairman, had acted as the official spokesperson of the AAP.

Supreme Court refuses to hear plea challenging one-year extension of ED director Sanjay Kumar Mishra

Supreme Court judge, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, on Friday refused to hear a series of petitions challenging the “piecemeal” one-year extension in service the government is granting Directorate of Enforcement (ED) Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra. The case was referred back to the Chief Justice of India for listing it before another Bench of the court. The case had come up before a Bench of Justices Kaul and A.S. Oka, a day after the Centre had given the 1984-batch Indian Revenue Service officer his third extension. He is expected to continue till November 18, 2023.

Vikram-S, India’s first private rocket, lifts off from ISRO spaceport

It was a historic moment when Vikram-S, India’s first privately-developed rocket, lifted off precisely at 11.30 AM on November 18, 2022 from Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) launchpad in Sriharikota. Developed by Hyderabad-based startup Skyroot Aerospace Private Limited, the 6-metre tall vehicle hit a peak altitude of 89.5 kilometers and then splashed into the Bay of Bengal about five minutes after the launch. This mission was titled Prarambh.

After Rahul Gandhi’s ‘embarrassing’ comments against Savarkar, Sanjay Raut warns of cracks within MVA alliance

With Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s comments against Hindutva ideologue V. D. Savarkar putting his party’s regional ally, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction in a spot, Uddhav camp MP Sanjay Raut censured Mr. Gandhi’s remarks as ‘unwarranted’ and ‘embarrassing’ while stating that it could cause a schism within the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance in Maharashtra. Despite his criticism of Mr. Gandhi’s remarks against Savarkar, Mr. Raut targeted the BJP, remarking that Veer Savarkar could never be an ideal for “fake Hindutvawadis” like the BJP and its parent body, the RSS.

COP27 U.N. climate talks go into overtime

UN climate talks that were supposed to end Friday were extended by a day in an effort to break a deadlock over creating a fund for developing countries devastated by the fallout from global warming. Representatives from nearly 200 countries have gathered at the COP27 in Egypt for two weeks with the aim of driving forward action on climate change as the world faces a worsening onslaught of extreme floods, heat waves and droughts. But wealthy and developing nations were still struggling to find common ground on creating the fund and on a host of other crucial issues with only hours before the summit in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh was due to end.

Turkish court charges 17 over bombing in Istanbul that killed six people

A Turkish court has ordered 17 suspects jailed pending trial in connection with a deadly street bombing in Istanbul, accusing them of attempts against the unity of the state, deliberate killings and attempts to kill, Turkey’s state-run news agency reported Friday. The court released three other suspects from custody pending trial, Anadolu Agency reported. It also ordered the deportation from Turkey of 29 people who were rounded up by police in connection with the attack.

Nepal Prime Minister Deuba appeals citizens to make November 20 election successful

Describing elections as the soul of a democratic system, Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba has appealed to the voters to make Sunday’s parliamentary and provincial polls a success as it will “shape the country’s fate and determine the future.” Voting for the twin elections — parliamentary and provincial assemblies — in Nepal will take place in a single phase on November 20. More than 17.9 million people are eligible to vote in seven provinces across the Himalayan nation.

Qatar set to ban alcohol sales in FIFA world cup stadiums

FIFA World Cup organizers will ban the sale of all beer with alcohol at the eight stadiums used for the soccer tournament, according to a source. The decision comes only two days before games start in Qatar and 12 years after the country first consented to respect FIFA’s commercial partners. Non-alcoholic beer will still be available for fans at the 64 matches, the source said.