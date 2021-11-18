Top news of the day: ‘This is the only way. Come back,’ PM tells absconding loan defaulters; sexual intent of offender, not skin-to-skin contact, forms assault, says Supreme Court, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Efforts to bring absconding loan defaulters back into the country were still on. Policies, legislation as well as diplomatic channels have been deployed to convey a very clear message – “This is the only way. Come back,” the Prime Minister observed in an address to bankers and industrialists on ‘Creating Synergies for Seamless Credit Flow & Economic Growth’.

The Supreme Court has quashed a Bombay High Court decision to acquit a man charged with assault under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) solely on the grounds that he groped the child over her clothes without ‘skin-to-skin’ contact.

According to an IMD bulletin issued at 5.10 pm, the depression lies over southwest Bay of Bengal off north Tamil Nadu, about 250 km south-southeast of Chennai , 220 km east-southeast of Puducherry and 210 km east-northeast of Karaikal. It is very likely to continue to move west–northwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Chennai by early morning on November 19.

The Revolutionary People’s Front, an outlawed underground group, in a statement on November 18 clarified that it was not aware of the presence of a woman and her child in the convoy that was ambushed on November 13 in Churachandpur district of Manipur.

Om Birla also calls for drastic changes to functioning of standing committees, including changes to their rules.

The order came hours after the police removed the family members from a protest site in Srinagar.

The Supreme Court on Thursday slammed the Gujarat government for being “insensitive” to the sufferings of families who lost their loved ones to COVID-19 by forcing them to “run from pillar to post” to get their ex gratia compensation of ₹50,000 each.

The Bench said it “hopes and trusts” that authorities will take all precautions and measures to ensure that no one is exposed to anything untoward in the examination process.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi along with some of his Cabinet Ministers offered prayers at the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan after travelling through the visa-free Kartarpur corridor that reopened for pilgrims after a gap of 20 months.

In a major step towards fulfilling a long-standing promise of the Democratic Party, U.S. President Joe Biden has succeeded in getting Congressional support and signing into law a super-sized infrastructure investment Bill. The once-in-a-generation public expenditure sanction will be an opportunity to refresh the U.S.’s ageing infrastructure.

“I am designating Burma (Myanmar), the People’s Republic of China, Eritrea, Iran, the DPRK, Pakistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan as Countries of Particular Concern for having engaged in or tolerated systematic, ongoing, and egregious violations of religious freedom,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

Meeting the requirements of the new legislation that scraps levy of retrospective taxation, the company has given required undertakings indemnifying the Indian government against future claims as well as agreeing to drop any legal proceedings anywhere in the world.

One97 Communications Ltd, Paytm’s parent company, commanded a market valuation of ₹1,01,484.00 crore in late afternoon trade on the BSE.

Player has not been seen in public over two weeks after alleging sexual abuse by political leader.

Having already committed to giving his players a long rope, it is unlikely that captain Rohit will disturb the batting line-up just after one game.