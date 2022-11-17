November 17, 2022 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST

Supreme Court agrees to list plea to reconsider collegium system, revive NJAC

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on Thursday agreed to list in due course a writ petition to reconsider the collegium system of judicial appointments to the Supreme Court and the High Courts. The petition sought the revival of the National Judicial Appointments Commission or NJAC, which briefly gave the government an equal role along with the judiciary in the appointment of judges to the constitutional courts before it was struck down by the Supreme Court in 2015. The petition follows recent verbal attacks by Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on the collegium system, calling it opaque.

Varanasi court to hear plea seeking worship of ‘shivling’ in Gyanvapi mosque complex

A Varanasi fast-track court ruled that an application filed by the Hindu plaintiffs seeking to bar Muslims from entering the Gyanvapi mosque premises was maintainable, thereby rejecting the application of the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee. The application sought the possession of the Gyanvapi premises on behalf of the deity Lord Visheshwar Virajman. It also sought unfettered right for Hindus to perform worship activities there and sought a prohibitory injunction against the Masjid panel and any of its members or agents from interfering in these activities. The application also sought that the structure currently standing at the site be “removed”. This comes even as the Supreme Court had last week extended interim orders directing that no Muslims should be prevented from offering prayers at the Gyanvapi mosque and to protect the site of dispute until further orders.

Elgar Parishad-Maoist case | Supreme Court to hear plea of Gautam Navlakha, probe agency on Friday

Activist Gautam Navlakha’s transfer to house arrest on November 16 is back in the Supreme Court with the activist accusing the National Investigation Agency (NIA) of delay on “frivolous grounds” even as the Central agency raised security concerns. While Mr. Navlakha, in an application represented by senior advocate Nitya Ramakrishnan, submitted that the NIA and Maharashtra Police took 96 hours instead of the 48 hours stipulated by the apex court to inspect the residence where he would be held in house arrest at Navi Mumbai.

Mehrauli killing | Poonawala to be quizzed in police custody for 5 days, court permits his narco test

A Delhi court on Thursday permitted the city police to question Mehrauli killing accused Aftab Amin Poonawala for five more days in its custody and also allowed his narco analysis test to be conducted to unravel the case. Metropolitan Magistrate Aviral Shukla passed the order while allowing police plea in the matter.

Government rubbishes reports on approval for Covaxin due to political pressure

The Union Health Ministry termed as “misleading” and “fallacious” media reports which claimed that regulatory approval for COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin was rushed due to political pressure. It said scientific approach and prescribed norms were adhered to in approving COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use authorisation. “These media reports are completely misleading, fallacious and ill-informed. It is clarified that Government of India and the national regulator i.e. CDSCO have followed a scientific approach and prescribed norms in approving COVID-19 vaccines for emergency use authorisation,” the Ministry said.

Company tasked with renovating Morbi bridge reopened it without approval: Civic body tells High Court

The Morbi municipality has told the Gujarat High Court that the company tasked with renovating the bridge, which collapsed killing 135 people, reopened it without any prior approval and without informing the civic body about the repair work carried out. The Ahmedabad-based Oreva group had been maintaining and managing the ill-fated suspension bridge. The Morbi municipality in its affidavit said as per a condition in a new agreement made on March 8, 2022 between the civic body and Ajanta Manufacturing, the latter was required to “appropriately renovate” the bridge before opening it for the public at large.

Jharkhand mining lease case | Hemant Soren appears before ED, alleges conspiracy to destablise government

A large number ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha supporters and workers had gathered outside Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren’s official residence in protest of the ED probe against him. The JMM-led UPA ministers and leaders kept addressing the JMM workers while Mr. Soren was being questioned at the ED’s regional office for over six hours. Earlier, before leaving for the ED office Mr. Soren addressed media persons and asserted that “allegations made against him are baseless”.

Samyukt Kisan Morcha alleges breach of assurance by Centre, to hold marches to Raj Bhavans on November 26

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) will hold nationwide marches to Raj Bhavans on November 26, alleging breach of assurance by the Centre on farmers’ pending demands, the organisation announced on Thursday. SKM, a body of farmers’ unions that spearheaded the agitation against the new farm laws later repealed by the Centre, has called a meeting on December 8 to decide the future course of the movement. The farmers will also celebrate November 19 as “Fateh Diwas” or “Victory Day” as the Centre had ordered the repeal of the new farm laws following their agitation.

Kremlin says it cannot imagine public negotiations with Kyiv

The Kremlin accused Kyiv of shifting the goalposts regarding possible peace talks, saying it could not imagine engaging in public negotiations with Ukraine. In a briefing call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the United States was capable of taking Russia’s concerns into account and could encourage Kyiv to return to the negotiating table if it wanted to. Mr. Peskov also said Ukraine had changed its position on whether it even wanted to negotiate with Moscow several times during the course of the nine-month conflict and could not be relied on.

COP27 | Developing nations demand climate damage fund, say anything less is a betrayal

The COP27 climate summit in Egypt must establish a fund to help countries recover from the damage caused by climate disasters, ministers representing developing nations said on Thursday. “Anything less than establishing a loss and damage fund at this COP is a betrayal of the people who are working so hard to clean up this environment, and the people fighting for humanity,” said Molwyn Joseph, Antigua and Barbuda’s environment minister.

Culture clash? Conservative Qatar preps for FIFA World Cup party

World Cup organizers say everyone is welcome during the tournament. Already, foreigners outnumber citizens 10 to one in Qatar. Some Qataris are liberal and open to mixing with foreigners. Many are thrilled about the tournament. But human rights groups have raised concerns over how police will deal with foreign fans’ violations of the Islamic laws criminalizing public drunkenness, sex outside of marriage and homosexuality.

Shastri tells India to pick new T20 captain, follow England template

India need to appoint a new Twenty20 captain and follow England’s template to revive their fortunes in that format, former head coach Ravi Shastri said on Thursday. Rohit Sharma, 35, remains India all-format captain but the team’s defeat in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup in Australia has prompted calls to inject fresh blood into the side.