Top news of the day: Terrorism biggest global problem, says PM Modi at BRICS Summit; Nitish Kumar allocates portfolios, retains Home, and more

Asserting that terrorism is the “biggest problem” facing the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said there was a need to ensure that countries supporting and assisting terrorists are held guilty, in an oblique reference to Pakistan. Addressing the summit of five-nation grouping BRICS via videoconferencing, the prime minister also said there was a need to tackle the problem of terrorism in an organised manner.

Portfolios were allocated among members of the Nitish Kumar Cabinet in Bihar on Tuesday with the Chief Minister retaining key Departments such as Home which he had held in the previous government.

The Centre has placed private-sector lender Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd. under a moratorium and has restricted withdrawals of more than ₹25,000 rupees, according to a Finance Ministry statement on November 17.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday said the BJP government was planning a law that would invite five years’ imprisonment for ‘love jihad’. Speaking with reporters here, Mr. Mishra said the government would table the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Bill, 2020, in the next Vidhan Sabha session. “We are deciding that the use of inducements, seduction, fraud or duress for marriage and religion conversions will invite five years’ imprisonment,” he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday termed the coalition of political parties in Jammu and Kashmir, known as the Gupkar Alliance, an “unholy global gathbandhan” against the national interest. He questioned whether the Congress, reported to be in informal seat-adjustment arrangements with the People’s Alliance of the Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) for the District Development Council (DDC) polls, endorsed what the leaders of the alliance had said on the restoration of Article 370.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday sought support from the Centre to impose lockdown in selected marketplaces which may emerge as COVID-19 hotspots. He also proposed to withdraw a previous order on allowing 200 guests to attend wedding functions.

The Supreme Court Tuesday expressed displeasure over the Centre’s affidavit in the case related to media reporting of Tablighi Jamaat congregation during the onset of COVID-19 pandemic, and said it should consider setting up a regulatory mechanism to deal with such content on TV.

The navies of India, the US, Australia and Japan on Tuesday began the second phase of the Malabar naval exercise in the northern Arabian Sea involving two aircraft carriers and a number of frontline warships, submarines and maritime reconnaissance aircraft, officials said.

Delhi Police said on Tuesday that two suspected militants had been arrested on Monday night. Two semi-automatic pistols and 10 live cartridges were recovered from their possession, police said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has rejected the allegation by M. Sivasankar, former Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, that it had exerted pressure on him to name leaders of political parties in the diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case.

In a first, the Army has accorded project sanction order to OshoCorp Global for development and supply of specialised ammunition for its T-72 and T-90 main battle tanks.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a plea seeking direction to the CBSE and the Delhi government to waive exam fees for students of classes 10 and 12 in the current academic year in view of COVID-19 and financial problems being faced by some parents.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has moved the Supreme Court against the issuance of a notice by Uttarakhand High Court on a plea for initiating a contempt proceeding against him for his failure to follow its order to pay market rent for a government bungalow allocated to him as a former Chief Minister.

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden has said many more Americans are at the risk of dying from coronavirus, if he and incumbent President Donald Trump do not coordinate on tackling the virus outbreak. According to media projections, Democrat Mr. Biden has won the November 3 presidential election. However, Mr. Trump, a Republican, has alleged election fraud and mounted legal fights in a number of battleground states.

Barack Obama has said that he had ruled out involving Pakistan in the raid on Osama bin Laden’s hideout because it was an “open secret” that certain elements inside Pakistan’s military, and especially its intelligence services, maintained links to the Taliban and perhaps even al-Qaeda, sometimes using them as strategic assets against Afghanistan and India.

The BCCI on Tuesday formally announced MPL Sports apparel and accessories as the official kit sponsor and merchandise partner of both the national men’s and women’s sides as well as the U-19 team, replacing Nike. The deal was cleared by the Board’s apex council on November 2. Nike had a five-year deal during which they paid ₹370 crore from 2016 to 2020.