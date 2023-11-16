November 16, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse | Fresh attempt to rescue trapped workers; new machine drilling escape passage

A a new heavy-duty drilling machine flown in by the IAF from Delhi began boring through the rubble of a collapsed tunnel on the Char Dham route in Uttarakhand on November 16, in a fresh attempt to create an escape passage for 40 workers trapped inside for four days. Workers outside the Silkyara tunnel performed a puja before the America-made auger machine began work. Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways V.K. Singh had arrived at the site to take stock of the rescue operation when the drilling by the new machine began.

NewsClick case | ED issues fresh summons to American millionaire Neville Roy Singham

The ED has issued fresh summons to Shanghai-based American millionaire Neville Roy Singham, through the Ministry of External Affairs, in connection with the NewsClick case. Mr. Singham, who has denied all the charges against him, is also an accused in a First Information Report registered by the CBI alleging violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act. Among the others named as accused are PPK Newsclick Studio Private Limited, its director Prabir Purkayastha and Jason Pfetcher, the then manager of US-based Worldwide Media Holdings LLC.

Jaishankar asks Canada to provide evidence in support of its allegations

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on November 15 said that India is not ruling out an investigation but asked Canada to provide evidence in support of its allegations about the involvement of agents of the Indian government in the killing of a Khalistani separatist in that country.

21 injured in passenger train fire in U.P.’s Etawah

Twenty-one people were injured in a fire in a coach of a passenger train early on November 16, just hours after a blaze in an express train in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah district. The fire was reported around 2:40 a.m. when the Delhi-Saharasa Vaishali Express was passing through an area under the Friends Colony police station, Etawah Superintendent of Police Sanjai Kumar said.

BJP releases manifesto for Rajasthan Assembly elections

The BJP on November 16 released its manifesto for the Rajasthan Assembly polls, promising a subsidy of ₹450 per LPG cylinder for Ujjwala scheme beneficiaries and 2.5 lakh government jobs. Releasing the ‘sankalp patra’ in Jaipur, party chief J.P. Nadda also said that if the BJP forms the government in the State, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will be formed to probe paper leaks and other alleged scams in the Congress Government.

In Jharkhand, three policemen suspended for lapse in PM’s security

Three policemen were suspended for security lapse during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ranchi, a police officer said on Thursday. The action was taken after a woman unexpectedly ran and came in front of PM’s convoy while it was on its way to Bhagwan Birsa Munda Memorial Park-cum-Freedom Fighter Museum on Wednesday morning, the officer said.

Delhi’s air quality very poor, vehicular emissions largest contributor

Delhi’s air quality fluctuated between the very poor and severe categories on November 16 as unfavourable meteorological conditions hindered the dispersion of pollutants. Recent findings from a joint project by the Delhi government and IIT-Kanpur found that vehicular emissions accounted for about 38% of the capital’s air pollution on November 15. This was projected to rise to 40% on November 16.

Israel-Hamas war | U.N. human rights chief says widespread disease, hunger inevitable in Gaza

The United Nations human rights chief said on November 16 widespread outbreaks of disease and hunger seemed “inevitable” in Gaza after weeks of Israeli assault on the densely populated Palestinian enclave. Speaking at an informal briefing to states at the United Nations in Geneva after visiting the Middle East, Volker Turk said the depletion of fuel would have a “catastrophic” impact across Gaza. It would lead to the collapse of sewage systems, healthcare and end the scarce humanitarian aid being supplied. “Massive outbreaks of infectious disease, and hunger, seem inevitable,” Mr. Turk, the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, said.

ASEAN defence chiefs call for an end to fighting in Gaza; but struggle to address Myanmar violence

Southeast Asian Defence Ministers called on November 16 for an end to the Israel-Hamas war and for the world to collaborate on setting up humanitarian aid corridors in Gaza, but they struggled on how to address the prolonged civil strife in Myanmar. Defence Ministers of the Association of Southeast Asia Nations meeting in Jakarta also reiterated the significance of maintaining freedom of navigation and overflight in the South China Sea and respecting international rules to prevent maritime clashes in the disputed waters.

Biden calls Xi a dictator after carefully planned summit

U.S. President Joe Biden said on November 15 he had not changed his view that Chinese President Xi Jinping was effectively a dictator, a comment likely to land with a thud in Beijing after the two leaders held straightforward summit talks. Mr. Biden held a solo news conference after four hours of talks with Mr. Xi on the outskirts of San Francisco. At the end of the news conference, he was asked whether he still held the view that Mr. Xi was a dictator, something he said in June. “Look, he is. He’s a dictator in the sense that he’s a guy who runs a country that is a communist country that’s based on a form of government totally different than ours,” Mr. Biden said.

Philippines calls on China to remove illegal structures, cease reclamations in South China Sea

The Philippines’ Foreign Ministry on November 16 called on China to remove illegal structures, cease reclamations and be accountable for environmental damage in the South China Sea. The Department of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that resupply missions to the Second Thomas Shoal located within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone are legitimate activities and it will not give prior notification to China. The Philippines was responding to a statement by the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson regarding the Philippines’ recent resupply mission.

Badminton | Prannoy loses in Japan Masters, Indian challenge ends

Indian shuttler HS Prannoy lost a closely-fought second round match against Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei to bow out of the Japan Masters Super 500 badminton tournament here on November 17. The Asian Games bronze medallist Indian, who returned to action after recovering from a back injury, squandered an opening game advantage to lose 21-19 16-21 19-21 to world no. 12 Chen in a 73-minute men’s singles match that went down the wire.

