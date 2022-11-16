November 16, 2022 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST

Poland says missile that hit it likely from Ukraine air defence

Poland said there is “absolutely no indication” that a missile which came down in Polish farmland, killing two people, was an intentional attack on the NATO country, and that neighbour Ukraine likely launched the Soviet-era projectile as it fended off a Russian air assault that savaged its power grid. “Ukraine’s defence was launching their missiles in various directions and it is highly probable that one of these missiles unfortunately fell on Polish territory,” said Polish President Andrzej Duda. “There is nothing, absolutely nothing to suggest that it was an intentional attack on Poland.”

Gujarat Assembly polls | AAP candidate withdraws nomination, party accuses BJP of pressuring him

Amidst high drama and claims of kidnapping and pressure, Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleged that its candidate of the Surat East assembly seat in Gujarat, Kanchan Jariwala, was “kidnapped and forced at gunpoint to withdraw his nomination” ahead of the crucial assembly polls. Mr. Jariwala had filed his nomination from Surat East, a seat with a sizeable minority base in Surat city. His candidature would have led to a triangular contest between the BJP’s Arvind Rana and Congress candidate Aslam Cyclewala.

Excise Policy case | Delhi court allows businessman Dinesh Arora to turn approver

A Delhi court on Wednesday allowed the CBI’s plea to make businessman Dinesh Arora, an accused and alleged close aide to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, an approver in the excise policy case, a court source said. Special Judge M.K. Nagpal passed the order while allowing pardon to Mr. Arora in the case. During the hearing, Mr. Arora had told the court he was ready to make “true disclosure voluntarily” and expressed the desire to turn an approver in the case. The court had earlier granted anticipatory bail to Mr. Arora after the CBI didn’t opposed his petition.

No fuel source should be singled out for action: Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav

No sector or fuel source should be singled out for action in the fight against climate change, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said at the United Nations (UN) climate summit in Egypt. India had proposed on Saturday that the talks wrap up with a decision to “phase down” all fossil fuel, a call that received support from the European Union (EU) on Tuesday. “In climate action, no sector, no fuel source and no gas should be singled out for action,” Mr. Yadav said at BASIC (Brazil, South Africa, India and China) Ministerial meeting.

Ajay Maken expresses ‘inability’ to continue as AICC’s Rajasthan in-charge

Senior Congress leader and All India Congress Committee general secretary for Rajasthan, Ajay Maken, has expressed his “inability” to continue as Rajasthan in-charge. The letter comes at a time when supporters of Sachin Pilot have mounted a fresh offensive against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for a leadership change in Rajasthan and Mr. Maken was perceived to be backing Mr. Pilot. But the trigger for Mr. Maken’s letter, say sources close to him, is the delay in taking disciplinary action against three Rajasthan Congress leaders — Shanti Dhariwal, Mahesh Joshi and Dharmendra Rathore — who were served a show cause notice.

Tradition of PMs not carrying domestic politics to Indians abroad broken after 2014: Jairam Ramesh

The Congress attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying it has long been a tradition that PMs do not carry their domestic politics and prejudices to Indian audiences abroad but this convention was broken after May 2014 with the latest example being in Indonesia. The Opposition party’s attack came a day after Mr. Modi, while addressing the Indian diaspora in Indonesia, asserted that there is a “huge difference” between pre- and post-2014 India. The Prime Minister said the country is now moving ahead at an “unprecedented speed and scale” as he showcased the achievements of his term in power to the diaspora in Indonesia.

India’s G-20 presidency will be inclusive, action-oriented, says PM Modi as Bali Summit ends

Indonesia on Wednesday handed over the G-20 presidency to India for the coming year at the Bali summit here with Prime Minister Narendra Modi terming it a matter of pride for every Indian citizen. “Together with every countries’ efforts, we can make the G-20 summit a catalyst for global welfare,” Mr. Modi said. He said India’s G-20 presidency will be inclusive, ambitious, decisive, and action-oriented, noting that the country is taking the charge at a time when the world is grappling with geopolitical tensions, economic slowdown and rising food and energy prices.

Biden Sunak discuss Indo Pacific, Northern Ireland at G20 summit in Bali

U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak had a bilateral meeting in Bali on the fringes of the G20 Summit, where discussed the U.K.’s Indo Pacific priorities, Russia and Northern Ireland. Mr Sunak had, as per his press secretary, told Mr Biden that the border issues with Northern Ireland, which have arisen following Brexit, would be resolved by the spring next year. Readouts from both said the leaders discussed upholding the Belfast/Good Friday agreement - i.e., the framework for peace in Northern Ireland . U.S. officials have previously indicated that a free trade deal with the U.K., contingent on the U.K. respecting the Northern Ireland Protocol - avoiding a hard border between Northern Ireland the Republic of Ireland.

Artemis mission | NASA’s mightiest rocket lifts off 50 years after Apollo

NASA’s new moon rocket blasted off on its debut flight with three test dummies aboard early Wednesday, bringing the U. S. a big step closer to putting astronauts back on the lunar surface for the first time since the end of the Apollo program 50 years ago. If all goes well during the three-week, make-or-break shakedown flight, the rocket will propel an empty crew capsule into a wide orbit around the moon, and then the capsule will return to Earth with a splashdown in the Pacific in December.

Kevin Spacey faces further sex offence charges in UK

Prosecutors in London on Wednesday said they have approved seven new sexual offence charges against the Oscar-winning Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said the “House of Cards” and “American Beauty” star has been charged over “a number of sexual assaults against one man between 2001 and 2004”. It also authorised “one charge of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent” against the 63-year-old actor, who lives in the United States.

LIC’s move to sell Reliance Capital’s debt to ARC upsets lenders, bidders

Days ahead of the deadline to submit binding bids, LIC’s move to sell its ₹3,400 crore secured principal debt of cash-strapped Reliance Capital Ltd (RCL) to an asset reconstruction company (ARC) has irked its lenders and bidders. The last date for submitting binding bids for Reliance Capital Ltd (RCL) and its subsidiaries is November 28. LIC is conducting a Swiss Challenge process to invite bids from Asset Reconstruction Companies (ARCs) to sell its exposure in RCL, sources said, adding prospective bidders will be asked to better the offer.

FIFA World Cup | 73% of players picked from European clubs, tension in Portugal camp, and more

European football shapes to have some World Cup winners with 73% of players at the tournament coming from clubs in the sport’s richest continent. That’s despite Europe providing just 40% of the World Cup teams with 13 qualifying slots in the 32-nation lineup in Qatar. Bayern Munich is the best represented club with 17 players selected for the World Cup, with Barcelona and Manchester City each having 16, according to research published Tuesday by European football consultants LTT Sports.