November 15, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST

Qatar seeks Israel-Hamas deal for 3-day ceasefire, release of 50 hostages

Qatari mediators were on November 15 seeking to negotiate a deal between Hamas and Israel that includes the release of around 50 civilian hostages from Gaza in exchange for a three-day ceasefire, an official briefed on the negotiations said. The deal, under discussion, which has been coordinated with the U.S., would also see Israel release some Palestinian women and children from Israeli jails and increase the amount of humanitarian aid allowed into Gaza, the official said. Hamas has agreed to the general outlines of this deal, but Israel has not and it is still negotiating the details, the official said.

IND vs NZ semifinal | India post imposing 397/4 after Kohli’s world record 50th ton

Virat Kohli’s world record 50th ODI hundred and a scintillating century by Shreyas Iyer propelled India to an imposing 397 for four against New Zealand in the first semifinal of the World Cup in Mumbai on November 15. Rohit Sharma’s (47 off 29 balls) pyrotechnics and a fluent 65-ball 79 by Shubman Gill, who retired hurt due to cramps, also powered India to the massive total.

36 killed as bus falls into gorge in J&K’s Doda district

At least 36 passengers died and 19 others were injured when a bus they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in the Chenab Valley’s Doda district on November 15. The bus, which could be seen in CCTV footage crossing a checkpoint minutes before the accident, skidded off the road and rolled down the slope of a gorge in Assar area in the morning. The cause of the accident is not immediately known. The bus was badly damaged due to the impact of the accident, as it kept hitting big rocks, eyewitnesses said.

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse | Landslide, technical issues in drilling machine affect rescue operations

Operations to rescue 40 labourers trapped under a collapsed tunnel’s debris here for the last three days have been hampered after a landslide at the site and technical issues in a drilling machine being used to create an escape passage, officials said. The labourers are safe, and oxygen, electricity, medicines, food items and water are being constantly supplied to them, they said.

N. Sankaraiah, one of the founding members of CPI(M), no more

Freedom fighter, senior-most Communist leader in the country, and one of the founding members of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), N. Sankaraiah, died at a private hospital in Chennai on November 15 aged 101. The veteran leader had not been well for a couple of days, and was admitted to the hospital on November 13. Born on July 15, 1922, Sankaraiah was among the 32 national council members of the Communist Party of India (CPI), who left the party over ideological differences, which led to the formation of the CPI(M) in 1964.

PM Modi launches ₹24,000-crore project for development of vulnerable tribal groups

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 15 launched the ₹24,000-crore Pradhan Mantri Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PM PVTG) Mission for the holistic development of around 28 lakh PVTGs in the country. Mr. Modi launched the mission from Birsa College ground in Jharkhand’s Khunti district on the occasion of tribal icon Birsa Munda’s birth anniversary and the third ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas’.

People angry with Congress, have unbreakable faith in BJP: PM Modi on last day of campaign in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh

New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 15 appealed to voters in Madhya Pradesh to elect the BJP to power for a developed State and country, asserting that people are very angry with the dynastic and negative politics of the Congress. In his posts on X, Mr. Modi also assured Chhattisgarh voters that the BJP is sworn to fulfil all its pledges. People have this unbreakable faith that only the BJP can make a developed State belonging to the 21st century, he said in the message to Madhya Pradesh voters.

Congress raises questions on release of PM-Kisan instalment two days ahead of M.P., Chhattisgarh polls

The Congress on November 15 questioned the release of the 15th instalment of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi just two days ahead of assembly elections in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh and wondered if it was “intentional”. While polling in Madhya Pradesh will be held in a single-phase on November 17, in neighbouring Chhattisgarh, voting for the second-phase will be conducted. The first phase was held on November 7.

Karanpur Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Kooner passes away, election postponed

The Congress’ candidate from Rajasthan’s Karanpur Assembly constituency, Gurmeet Singh Kooner, died at the AIIMS in Delhi, party leaders here said on November 15. He was 75. Kooner, who was the sitting MLA from Karanpur, was admitted to the Geriatric Medicine Ward of the All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi on November 12. Citing Section 52 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, an Election Commission (EC) official explained that if a candidate fielded by a recognised State or national party dies before a poll, then the returning officer “adjourns” the poll on that seat “to a date to be notified later”.

U.K. Supreme Court says Sunak’s Rwanda deportation policy is unlawful

In a big blow to the Rishi Sunak government, the U.K. Supreme Court has unanimously ruled that the government’s proposed policy to send certain asylum seekers to Rwanda while their cases are processed is unlawful. The Supreme Court concurred with a Court of Appeal decision from June this year, and said that there were sufficient grounds to believe that ‘refoulment’ could occur, i.e., genuine refugees could be returned to their countries of origin and unsafe circumstances.

Biden says China has ‘real problems’ ahead of key U.S. summit with Xi

U.S. President Joe Biden said on November 14 that China has “real problems,” speaking at a fundraiser in San Francisco on the eve of an eagerly awaited meeting in the U.S. city between himself and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping. The leaders of the world’s two largest economies will huddle on the sidelines of the APEC summit in California for their first encounter in a year as trade tensions, sanctions and the question of Taiwan have fuelled quarrels between Washington and Beijing.

Myanmar rebels says dozens of junta forces surrender, captured

Dozens of members of the Myanmar security forces have surrendered or been captured, a rebel group said on November 15, as a coordinated offensive by insurgent groups battling the junta gathers pace in several parts of the country. At least 28 policemen gave up their weapons and surrendered to the Arakan Army (AA), while 10 soldiers were arrested, said the group which is fighting for autonomy in Rakhine State in western Myanmar.

Record imports eclipse October’s rare uptick in exports

India’s goods exports grew only for the second time in 2023-24 in October, albeit on a low base, rising 6.2% to $33.6 billion, but imports jumped to a record high of $65.03 billion, 12.3% over last year, fuelled by higher gold inflows. Consequently, India’s monthly goods trade deficit widened to an all-time high of $31.46 billion, eclipsing the previous record of $29.23 billion in September 2022. October’s outbound shipments’ value was also the lowest since last November, and 2.5% below September’s tally.

