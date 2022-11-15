November 15, 2022 07:24 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST

Modi, Biden review India-U.S. ties during their meeting in Bali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday reviewed the state of India-US strategic partnership including in sectors like critical and emerging technologies and artificial intelligence. The two leaders also discussed topical global and regional developments in their meeting that took place on the margins of the G-20 summit in this Indonesian city, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

World Population reaches 8 billion mark today; India will surpass China in 2023, says U.N.

A baby born somewhere on Tuesday will be the world’s eighth billionth person, according to a projection by the United Nations. “The milestone is an occasion to celebrate diversity and advancements while considering humanity’s shared responsibility for the planet,” U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement.

India’s trade deficit increases to $26.91 billion in October

India’s goods exports shrank 16.65% in October to $29.78 billion, while imports grew 5.7% to to $56.7 billion, as per the data from the Commerce Ministry. India’s trade deficit widened 50.25% to $26.91 billion in October 2022 compared to a year ago, and was 4.66% higher than September 2022 deficit.

Learning to live together, all eight billion of us

The United Nations estimates that the world population will reach 8 billion on November 15, 2022. Our minds had barely wrapped around a global population of 7 billion in 2011, and now, only 12 years later, we are looking at a population of 8 billion. To put this in historical perspective, it took from the dawn of humankind to about 1800 AD to reach a global population of 1 billion, and only 200-plus years to add the next 7 billion. If the present trends continue, the world population will probably stabilise at about 10.5 billion.

IPL 2023 retention live updates | November 15, 2022

As the deadline (5 p.m. on Tuesday, November 15, 2022) approaches for teams to submit their lists of retained players, we bring you the latest from all the teams:

Kieron Pollard calls time on IPL career, to remain with Mumbai Indians as batting coach

One of the most accomplished names in T20 cricket, Kieron Pollard, on Tuesday called time on his Indian Premier League playing career after 13 seasons with league giants Mumbai Indians. The 35-year-old wanted to carry on playing for a few more years but decided to retire from IPL after discussion with the five-time champions.

Battle for Kherson was D-Day-like watershed, says Ukrainian President Zelensky

Ukraine’s President is likening the recapture of the southern city of Kherson to the Allied landings in France on D-Day in World War II, saying both were watersheds on the road to eventual victory. Speaking via video link on Tuesday to a Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, Zelensky called Ukraine’s retaking of Kherson “reminiscent of many battles in the past, which became turning points in the wars of the past.”

Veteran Telugu actor Krishna passes away

Krishna Ghattamaneni, fondly referred to as Superstar Krishna by legions of Telugu cinema viewers and hailed for his iconic portrayal of Alluri Seetharama Raju, breathed his last at 4:10 a.m. on Tuesday. He was being treated at Continental Hospitals in Hyderabad, reportedly following a cardiac arrest. He was 79 and is survived by a son and actor Mahesh Babu, and daughters Padmavati, Manjula, and Priyadarshini. Krishna’s passing comes barely weeks after the demise of his first wife Indira Devi on September 28, 2022. His second wife Vijaya Nirmala passed away in 2019. His eldest son Ramesh Babu too is no more.

Need to resolve Ukraine conflict through diplomacy: PM Modi at G-20 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, underlined the need for not promoting any restrictions on the supply of energy and called for ensuring stability while once again emphasising on resolving the Ukraine conflict through diplomacy. In an address at the G-20 summit in Bali, Mr. Modi said the war in Ukraine, climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic have created a global crisis that is hurting the poor citizens of “every country”. Addressing the session on Food and Energy Security, Mr. Modi said the time is ripe for showing “collective resolve” to stop the war in Ukraine and return to the path of diplomacy.

Mainpuri Lok Sabha bypoll | BJP fields Raghuraj Shakya against SP’s Dimple Yadav

The Bharatiya Janata Party on November 15, 2022 declared its candidates for the upcoming bypolls in Uttar Pradesh. Raghuraj Shakya, a former two-term parliamentarian, will contest from the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat against Samajwadi Party (SP) nominee Dimple Yadav. A former Samajwadi Party MLA, Mr. Shakya switched sides to the BJP after the fracas in the Yadav family in 2017. The election is being held after the seat became vacant after the demise of Samajwadi Party founder and former Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav.

New Zealand’s Guptill, Boult dropped for series against India

The seasoned Martin Guptill and Trent Boult were on Tuesday dropped from New Zealand’s squad for the home limited overs series against India, beginning here on November 18. Opener Guptill has been dropped to accommodate rising star Finn Allen while New Zealand Cricket (NZC) decided to give others an opportunity in the six-match series ahead of Boult, who has opted out of a central contract with the board.

Google adds UPI as a payment option to buy subscriptions from its play

Google is introducing UPI Autopay as a payment option for subscription-based purchases on Google Play in India. “With the introduction of UPI Autopay on the platform, we aim to extend the convenience of UPI to subscription-based purchases,” Saurabh Agarwal, Head of Google Play Retail & Payments Activation - India, Vietnam, Australia & New Zealand said in a release today.

CVC amends corruption complaint mechanism; mobile number mandatory for raising plaints

The Central Vigilance Commission has introduced key amendments in its complaint handling mechanism such as making it mandatory for people to provide mobile numbers while raising corruption-related plaints. Besides this, it has also been decided that chief vigilance officers (CVOs), who act as a distant arm of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) to check corruption, will inform people about the status of their complaints through an online platform.

There is a huge difference between pre-2014 and post-2014 India: PM Modi tells Indian diaspora in Indonesia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 15 asserted that there is a huge difference between pre-2014 and post-2014 India, saying the country is now moving ahead at an “unprecedented speed and scale” as he underlined that it is now the fastest growing large economy and ranked first in several sectors.

Eight bodies recovered from stone quarry collapse site in Mizoram

“The bodies of eight of the 12 people trapped under the debris of a hilly stone quarry that collapsed in Mizoram’s Hnahthial district on November 14 have been recovered,” officials said on November 15. The search operation was being carried out by a 15-member National Disaster Response Force team besides the personnel of the paramilitary Assam Rifles and Border Security Force.