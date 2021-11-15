Top news of the day: UP agrees to SC proposal to have ex-judge monitor Lakhimpur Kheri probe; SC directs Centre to hold emergency meeting to control air pollution, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

U.S. President Joe Biden will discuss “guardrails” to the U.S.-China dynamic with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, during the duo’s virtual meeting on Monday evening (U.S. time), a senior U.S. administration official said. However, no specific deliverables are expected from the virtual meeting.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday agreed to the Supreme Court’s suggestion to appoint a retired judge to monitor the investigation into the Lakhimpur Kheri murders and violence. The cases concern a convoy, allegedly belonging to Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra, ploughing into a group of farmers and civilians protesting the controversial agricultural laws and the ensuing violence at Lakhimpur Kheri district. Minister’s son Ashish Mishra is a prime accused in the case concerning the farmers’ deaths.

The Supreme Court on Monday said the “cat is out of the bag” to prove that urban factors such as construction activities, industry, vehicular exhaust and road dust were actually the major causes of pollution in the Capital and not farmers’ stubble burning.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the revamped Rani Kamalapati railway station, earlier known as Habibganj, in the Madhya Pradesh capital. This station, recently named after the queen of Bhopal's Gond kingdom, has the first central concourse with connectivity to all platforms with modern world-class facilities.

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) seized 120 kg heroin worth ₹ 600 crore from Zinzuda village in Morbi district and arrested three people, who reportedly received the consignment via sea route from Pakistan. The three arrested are: Mukhtar Hussein alias Jabbar Jodiya, Shamsuddin Hussein Saiyyed and Ghulam Hussein Umar Bhagad. The ATS carried out the operation along with the local police.

Inflation in wholesale prices hit a five-month high of 12.54% in October, rising significantly from 10.66% in September, thanks to a broad-based surge in prices of most commodities led by fuel and power, vegetables and oils as well as chemicals.

By batting at the nets in short spans, against a variety of bowlers, and by doing everything else that is in his control, Ajinkya Rahane is bracing up for the upcoming Test series against New Zealand, knowing well it could decide his future in the Indian team.

The Congress demanded a “white paper” from both the Centre and the Delhi Government on November 15 on the steps taken by them to tackle pollution in the national capital and said they should be held accountable for playing with the health of people.

“Russia has started supplying S-400 air defence system to India, and the first division will be delivered by the end of 2021,” Director of Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugaev recently announced, confirming the beginning of the much-awaited delivery of the long-range air defence system.

The UNICEF is committed to supporting Indian children who missed out on learning in schools during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the body’s India representative Yasumasa Kimura. Speaking to The Hindu, the official said nearly 247 million children could not go to school for more than a year and approximately 1.5 million schools and 1.4 million educational institutions/anganwadi centres were closed during this period.

Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe released recently on Deepavali to mixed reviews, but it’s only now that the Superstar has spoken out on how it got made.

England leg-spinner Adil Rashid has backed former Yorkshire team-mate Azeem Rafiq's accusation of racism against Michael Vaughan, saying he can "confirm" the former captain's comments were directed at a group of Asian players.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 15 targeted the Congress for “ignoring” the welfare of tribals, adding efforts are underway to ensure development of regions which remained backward during the “previous” regimes.

The Kerala High Court on November 15 dismissed the plea of a former police officer, accused of falsely implicating Nambi Narayanan in a spying case in 1994, who had alleged that the ex-ISRO scientist influenced the CBI probe against him back then. Former Kerala Police officer S. Vijayan had alleged that Mr. Narayanan influenced the CBI probe by entering into land deals worth crores with the then investigating officials of the agency.