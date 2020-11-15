Top news of the day: Nitish Kumar to take oath as Bihar CM for fourth term on November 16; India’s COVID-19 caseload crosses 88-lakh mark, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

“Today after being elected as NDA legislature party leader, I went to meet the Governor to stake claim for the formation of the next government, and the Governor accepted our request. Tomorrow (November 16), the oath-taking ceremony will be held between 4 to 4.30 p.m.,” Mr. Kumar told the media after coming out of Raj Bhavan.

The total number of cases mounted to 88,14,579 with 41,100 infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,29,635 with 447 new fatalities, the Health Ministry data updated at 8 a.m. showed.

He was admitted to Kolkata’s Belle Vue Clinic on October 6 with symptoms of COVID-19. Though he had subsequently tested negative for the virus, the infection, and the prolonged stay in ICU had severely affected the functioning of his vital organs, particularly his central nervous system. | Obituary

Mr. Singh announced on social media that he had tested COVID-19 positive. He volunteered for the test after he felt uneasy.

Coronavirus | Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel critical

Mr. Patel tested positive on October 1, and the infection has affected his lung and other critical organs too.

The decision to conduct the human clinical trials of the vaccine was taken after Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories got approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) in this regard, an official said.

Five security forces personnel were among the 11 persons killed in multiple instances of ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the LoC between the Gurez and Uri sectors of Jammu and Kashmir on November 13, even as the Indian Army caused extensive damage to Pakistan Army’s infrastructure in retaliation.

In 2016, India and the U.S. began a joint annual initiative “U.N. Peacekeeping Course for African Partners” to build and enhance the capacity of African troop and police-contributing countries to participate in the U.N. and regional peacekeeping operations. While this is going on, the U.S. is keen on a similar initiative for South East Asian nations like Vietnam and others, a source said.

J&K DDC polls | Gupkar Alliance says no rift among parties over seat-sharing

After initial hiccups, the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration on November 15 reached a consensus over the seat-sharing arrangement for the second phase of the upcoming DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir and said there is no rift among the alliance partners.

India has slammed Pakistan for its decision to hold election in Gilgit-Baltistan and said any action to alter the status of the militarily-occupied region has no legal basis.

On November 4, 2019, India walked out of the mega free trade agreement as negotiations failed to address New Delhi’s outstanding issues and concerns.

Reliance has so far remained tight-lipped about its intentions for BPCL. Reliance, which had recently hired former BPCL chairman Sarthak Behuria, a few weeks back got former Indian Oil Corp (IOC) chairman Sanjiv Singh. The two hires could be linked to its desire to bid for BPCL, sources said.

The 35-year-old Mercedes driver matched Ferrari great Michael Schumacher’s seven titles in style. Hamilton already had more race wins, pole positions and podium finishes than any other driver in the history of the sport.