November 14, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST

Aluva child murder case: Death sentence to convict Asafak Alam

Asafak Alam, the convict in the rape and murder of a five-year-old girl at Aluva in Kerala, was awarded death penalty on November 14. K. Soman, the Special Judge who tried the case booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Indian Penal Code, awarded the death penalty to Alam. The death sentence, awarded under Section 302 of the IPC, will be executed by hanging.

Israel-Hamas war | Israel Army says it has seized Gaza parliament, other Hamas bodies

The Israeli Army said it has captured parliament and other government institutions allegedly run by Hamas in Gaza City, as its forces deepened their offensive in the Palestinian territory. Military units “took over the Hamas parliament, the government building, the Hamas police headquarters and an engineering faculty that served as an institute for the production and development of weapons,” the Army said in a statement.

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse | Rescuers to drill through rubble to create escape passage for trapped workers

Rescue workers on November 14 began the process of inserting wide steel pipes through the rubble of the collapsed under-construction tunnel on the Chardham route to bring out the 40 labourers trapped inside for two days now, officials said. The plan was to push through 900-mm diameter sections of mild steel pipes — one after the other — into the rubble using drilling equipment and create an escape passage for the workers, who officials say are safe and being provided with oxygen, water, food packets and medicines through tubes.

Adani advisor’s role in Environment Ministry panel sparks uproar

The inclusion of an advisor from Adani Green Energy Limited in an Environment Ministry panel created a political uproar on November 14, with opposition parties slamming the government for a perceived ‘conflict of interest’. Janardan Choudhary, a key advisor to Adani Green Energy Limited, was named as one of the seven non-institutional members by the Union Environment Ministry when it reconstituted the Expert Appraisal Committee for hydroelectricity and river valley projects in September.

NIA to investigate case of petrol bombs hurled in front of Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan

The National Investigation Agency has registered a case in connection with the hurling of Molotov cocktails (petrol bombs) in front of the Raj Bhavan in Chennai, on October 25, 2023. According to police sources, the Central agency invoked provisions under the Explosives Substances Act in the incident, where an alleged lone suspect, ‘Karukka’ Vinoth, hurled two Molotov cocktails in front of the Raj Bhavan, causing damage to the police barricade.

23-year-old man ends life in Nanded seeking Maratha reservation

A 23-year-old man from the Maratha community ended his life allegedly over the issue of reservation in Maharashtra’s Nanded city, police said on November 14. According to the police, Dajiba Ramdas Kadam, a resident of Marlak village, had come to the city for some work and was found unconscious in the Zenda Chowk area on November 11. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment on November 12, a police official said.

Mahadev betting app case | Mumbai Police register case against Dabur group chairman, director

Mumbai Police have registered a case against 32 people, including Director of Dabur Gaurav Burman and company chairman Mohit Burman, in connection with Mahadev betting app case under various Sections of fraud and gambling. According to the FIR, Mohit Burman has been listed as accused at number 16 while Gaurav Burman is at number 18 in the Mahadev betting app case. The FIR lists the names of 31 people while one unknown person is also mentioned is the list at 32. The FIR was registered on November 7 based on a complaint filed by social activist Prakash Bankar.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections | Unprecedented trust and affection for BJP among people: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 14 said he has seen “unprecedented trust and affection” for the BJP among people of Madhya Pradesh, where Assembly elections are scheduled on November 17. Addressing a public rally at Betul, PM Modi also said the Congress has accepted defeat ahead of elections. “Congress knows that its fake promises won’t work in front of Modi’s guarantees,” the PM Modi said.

Imran Khan also arrested in Toshakhana, Al-Qadir corruption cases

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is already imprisoned in Adiala Jail in the cipher case, has also been arrested by Pakistan’s top anti-corruption office in the Al-Qadir Trust case and Toshakhana gifts case, media reports said on November 14. The National Accountability Bureau arrested Mr. Khan on Monday after Accountability Court Judge Mohammad Bashir ratified the arrest warrants and directed the Adiala Jail superintendent to execute them, the Dawn newspaper reported.

World climate plans ‘severely off track’ to cut emissions: U.N.

The world is “severely off track” to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius and avoid catastrophic climate impacts, the U.N. warned on November 14, as the latest assessment of current emissions-cutting pledges shows only minor reductions this decade. Combined commitments from nearly 200 nations would see 2030 carbon emissions fall just 2% below 2019 levels. This is far short of the 43% fall that the UN’s IPCC climate panel says are needed to limit warming to the Paris Agreement target of 1.5 degrees Celsius since the preindustrial era.

Food prices up 1.1% but inflation in onions, pulses, paddy and cereals accelerate

India’s wholesale prices remained in deflationary mode for the seventh month in a row in October, with the Wholesale Price Index reflecting an inflation of -0.52% from -0.26% in September. Wholesale price inflation stood at 8.4% in October 2022, creating a high base effect for last month’s index. On a month-on-month basis, the WPI was up 0.4% in October.

Tesla to double its components imports from India: Piyush Goyal

U.S. electric car maker Tesla Inc is planning to double the number of components it imports from India, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on November 14 through a post on social media platform X. “Proud to see the growing importance of Auto component suppliers from India in the Tesla EV supply chain. It is on its way to double its components imports from India,” Mr. Goyal posted on X after visiting Tesla’s manufacturing facility at Fremont, California. He was, however, unable to meet Tesla chief Elon Musk during his visit to the plant, Mr. Goyal added.

World Cup semifinal | India’s dominance vs New Zealand’s perseverance

A relentless India rocketed through their league engagements with nine wins on the bounce but the past record is just a shiny antique in a showcase and the hosts will have to be at their gun-slinging best when they face familiar foes New Zealand in the first World Cup semifinal, in Mumbai on November 15. The 2019 Manchester heartbreak might be lingering in a corner of the hosts’ mind as an irritant. The Kiwis also had the measure of India in the ICC WTC Final in 2021, if one needs more attestation of the Kiwis’ grip over the latter in global events.