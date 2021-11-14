Top news of the day: Russia starts delivery of S-400 missile systems to India; active COVID-19 cases in India lowest in 522 days, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Russia's Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) Dmitry Shugaev told Sputnik news that the deliveries are going as planned.

The death toll increased to 4,63,530 with 285 fatalities in last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated at 8 a.m. on November 14.

Merchandise exports stood at $235 billion for the first seven months of the year and are “well on track” to hit $400 billion, while Services exports are expected to go up to about $150 billion, Mr. Goyal said at the launch of the India International Trade Fair.

Gadchiroli encounter | Top Maoist leader Milind Teltumbde among 26 rebels killed, confirm Maharashtra Police

Milind Teltumbde, known by his aliases ‘Jeeva’ and ‘Deepak’, was the central committee member of the CPI (Maoist) and in-charge of the newly formed Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh confluence (MMC) zone. Hailing from Rajur village in Yavatmal district’s Wani taluk, he carried a bounty of ₹50 lakh on his head and is said to have been instrumental in the growth of the outlawed movement in Gadchiroli, Gondia and Rajnandgaon districts in Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh.

Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur are on red alert, while eight other districts — Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod — are on orange alert on November 14 for isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall (11-20 cm in 24 hours).

Chief Justice Ramana quoted Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on the impact of poverty and a fragmented society in a country’s growth: “There could be no real freedom without economic freedom” and that “to call a starving man free, is but to mock him”. He was speaking at a pan-Indian legal awareness and outreach campaign programme.

“The Glasgow Climate Pact, combined with increased ambition and action from countries, means that 1.5°C remains in sight, but it will only be delivered with concerted and immediate global efforts,” says a statement.

They were released from the Landhi district jail in Karachi on November 14 after completing their four-year prison terms for allegedly fishing illegally in Pakistani waters, and will be handed over to the Indian authorities at the Wagah border on November 15, a senior prison official said.

Seif al-Islam submitted his candidacy papers in the southern town of Sabah, Libya's election agency said.

Policyholders need to ensure prompt intimations to the insurers/intermediaries, says Atul Deshpande, Head of Claims.

It is understood that Laxman's appointment will come into effect before the BCCI's Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled to be held in Kolkata on December 4.