Top news of the day: Narendra Modi slams ‘expansionist forces’, says India will give fierce reply if tested, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed troops at Longewala Post in which he asserted that India will give “prachand jawab (fierce reply)” if it is provoked. Without naming any country, he said that the entire world feels troubled by “expansionist” forces and expansionism shows a “distorted mindset”, which belongs to 18th century.

“New cases continue their downward slope indicating adoption of COVID Appropriate Behaviour among the population, and effective containment measures by the State/UT governments following guidelines of the Union Government. The daily new cases on an average show a declining trend over the last five weeks,” the Health Ministry statement said.

India is hosting clinical trials for all the major vaccines, and about 20 vaccines are in different stages of development, says the Union Health Minister.

“Crowding will have to avoided. The reopening of religious places is not a government order, but the wish of the almighty. Shoes will have to kept outside the premises and wearing masks is mandatory,” he said.

“My humble tributes to the country’s first Prime Minister Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru on his birth anniversary,” the Prime Minister said in a tweet. Mr. Gandhi lauded the contribution of his great grandfather. “Today, India celebrates the birth anniversary of its first PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru ji: a towering visionary who laid the foundation of our country with values of brotherhood, egalitarianism & modern outlook,” he wrote on Twitter.

Cracker ban | How different States are enforcing firecracker restrictions

Several States and Union Territories have announced a total ban on bursting all forms of firecrackers and their sales due to the upsurge of COVID-19 and consistent rise in air pollution.

In pictures | Deepavali celebrations across India

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic might have deterred some people from celebrating Deepavali. Here are scenes from India showing the celebration of the festival of lights.

Mr. Biden was briefed on the outbreak by the co-chairs of the transition COVID-19 Advisory Board, Dr. Vivek Murthy, Dr David Kessler, and Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith.

Britain had originally planned to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel-powered cars from 2040, as part of efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and in February, Prime Minister Boris Johnson brought this forward to 2035.

India’s tour of Australia | Touring Indians clear COVID-19 test, begin physical training

India are scheduled to play three ODIs, three T20s and a four-Test series on the tour, starting with T20Is from November 27.