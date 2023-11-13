November 13, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST

MHA extends UAPA ban against eight Meitei extremist organisations

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on November 13 extended the ban under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) against eight “Meitei extremist organisations” for advocating secession of Manipur from India through armed struggle. It declared the eight outfits as “unlawful association” for inciting indigenous people of Manipur for such secession, a government notification said. The eight organisations are the Peoples’ Liberation Army and its political wing, the Revolutionary Peoples’ Front, the United National Liberation Front and its armed wing, the Manipur Peoples’ Army, the Peoples’ Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak and its armed wing, the ‘Red Army’, the Kangleipak Communist Party and its armed wing, also called the ‘Red Army’, the Kanglei Yaol Kanba Lup, the Coordination Committee and the Alliance for Socialist Unity Kangleipak.

Former British PM David Cameron appointed Foreign Secretary

Kicking off the week with a head-spinning array of changes, U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak reshuffled his Cabinet, sacking controversial Home Secretary Suella Braverman and resurrecting the political career of former U.K. Prime Minister David Cameron, who was appointed Foreign Secretary. The former Foreign Secretary James Cleverly was appointed Home Secretary. Ms. Braverman’s history of provocative statements including her latest allegations of bias in the Metropolitan Police, over their handling of pro-Palestinian protests, had increased pressure on Mr. Sunak to fire Ms. Braverman.

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse | All trapped workers safe, rescue efforts underway; CM Dhami visits site

All 40 workers trapped after an under-construction tunnel collapsed in Uttarkashi are safe and communication has been established with them, officials said on November 13 as Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached the site to oversee rescue operations. Rescuers who worked overnight trying to prepare an escape passage for the labourers have provided them with food and water, the Silkyara police control room said. The workers have been trapped for nearly 30 hours now.

Delhi Environment Minister accuses ‘BJP people of instigating’ to burn firecrackers, raising pollution levels

People associated with the BJP instigated others to burn firecrackers on Deepavali, leading to an overnight increase of over 100 points in the national capital’s air quality index, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai alleged on November 13. At a press conference in Delhi, he said the firecrackers burnt in Delhi were sourced from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, and that certain individuals, including the police of these states, permitted the transportation of those firecrackers to the city. The air pollution in parts of Delhi was 30 times the World Health Organisation-prescribed limit, after people burst firecrackers across the city on November 12 night, the day of Deepavali, despite a ban on all forms of firecrackers, according to Delhi Pollution Control Committee data.

Those behind Kanhaiya Lal murder are ‘BJP people’: Rajasthan CM Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has claimed that those behind Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal’s murder last year were “BJP people”, who had been freed from police detention days before the incident under the party’s pressure. He levelled the charge during a meeting in Jodhpur on November 12 with Congress leaders and workers ahead of the Assembly polls. The Udaipur tailor was murdered on June 28 last year by two cleaver-wielding men who accused him of insulting Islam. The opposition BJP in the State dismissed the allegation and attributed the tailor’s brutal murder to the failure of the Congress-ruled State government to contain communal incidents.

EAM Jaishankar meets former British premier Tony Blair; discuss bilateral ties, West Asia situation

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on November 13 met former British Prime Minister Tony Blair here and discussed bilateral ties, the West Asia situation and Africa. Mr. Jaishankar is on a five-day official visit to the U.K. with an aim to review various aspects of bilateral ties and give “new impetus to the friendly ties”.

Nine suspected dead in a fire accident in Hyderabad

Nine persons are feared dead in a massive blaze that swept through a residential building in Bazaar Guard (more commonly known as Bazarghat) of Nampally area on November 13 morning. Officials said that the fire broke out on the second floor of a five-storied residential building. “Following a distress call at 9.35 a.m., seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot for firefighting. As per preliminary information, some chemical drums were reportedly being stored on the second floor flats, which caught fire and spread it,” officials said.

Countdown has started for exit of Congress government in Chhattisgarh: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 13 hit out at the Congress party over corruption and said the countdown has begun for the exit of its government in Chhattisgarh. Addressing a rally in Mungeli, Chhattisgarh, Mr. Modi also took a dig at the purported power-sharing agreement between Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Deputy CM T.S. Singh Deo and said if the Congress can ditch its own senior leaders then it is certain that it will cheat people and not fulfil the promises made to them.

Rahul Gandhi dubs Madhya Pradesh as country’s ‘corruption capital’, says Congress will sweep State polls

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on November 13 claimed Madhya Pradesh was the country’s “corruption capital” and accused the state BJP government of indulging in rampant “corruption”. Addressing a public meeting in MP’s Neemuch district, he also promised a caste census if the Congress comes to power at the Centre and in States and expressed confidence that his party will sweep the assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh. Mr. Gandhi promised his party government will provide LPG cylinder at ₹500, waive farmers’ loans up to ₹2 lakh, will pay a minimum support price (MSP) of ₹2,600 for wheat which will go up to ₹3,000 and free electricity up to 100 units.

Shame on governments supporting this destruction: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on mounting death toll in Gaza

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on November 13 termed as “deplorable and disgraceful” the killing of over 10,000 people in Gaza, and said it is a “shame on the governments supporting this destruction”. The Congress general secretary said still there is no shock to the conscience of those supporting this “genocide”. In a post on X, Ms. Gandhi said, “What a deplorable and disgraceful milestone…over 10,000 people killed in Gaza of which almost half are children. One child is being killed every ten minutes according to the WHO, and now tiny babies had to be removed from their incubators due to lack of oxygen and were left to die.”

CBI seeks Delhi L-G’s sanction to proceed against Satyendar Jain in ‘extortion’ matter

The CBI sought sanction from the Delhi Lieutenant General to file a case against former Minister Satyendar Jain for allegedly extorting crores of rupees from various “high profile prisoners”, including alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, to enable them to live comfortably in prison, officials said. The CBI, while seeking mandatory sanction from L-G V.K. Saxena to proceed against Mr. Jain, has alleged that “a high level corruption and extortion racket” was being run in the jails of Delhi in connivance with then DG Prison Sandeep Goel and then Additional Inspector General of Prisons Mukesh Prasad along with associate officers, private persons and accomplices.

Israel-Hamas war | Thousands flee Gaza’s main hospital but hundreds, including babies, still trapped by fighting

A premature baby and two patients have died in Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said on November 13, as the facility suffered fuel shortages amid intense fighting between Israeli troops and Hamas militants. Youssef Abu Rish, deputy Health Minister in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip, said the new deaths brought the toll to six premature babies and nine patients since electric shortages began affecting the hospital a number of days ago. Health officials and people trapped inside Gaza’s largest hospital rejected Israel’s claims that it was helping babies and others evacuate on November 12, saying fighting continued just outside the facility where incubators lay idle with no electricity and critical supplies were running out.

China and Pakistan navies hold drills in Arabian Sea; to conduct first maritime patrols

“The Chinese and Pakistani navies are holding week-long drills in the Arabian Sea during which the two all-weather allies will also conduct joint maritime patrols for the first time,” a media report said on November 13. The Chinese and Pakistani navies at a naval base in Karachi on November 11 kicked off the ‘Sea Guardians-3’ exercise in the waters and airspace of the northern Arabian Sea in drills that include anti-submarine operations, Dawn News reported on the exercises which will end on November 17.

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe presents budget; says economy not out of crisis yet

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on November 13 presented his government’s 2024 budget, emphasising the need for tough reforms until the full recovery of the cash-strapped island nation’s economy. Although Sri Lanka has managed to control its hyperinflation in the ongoing economic crisis, its economy is far from being fully recovered. “We have been able to put back on the rails the derailed economy. Still, people undergo suffering,” Mr. Wickremesinghe, who is also the Finance Minister, said.

Retail inflation eases to four-month low of 4.87%

India’s retail inflation pace eased to a four-month low of 4.87% in October from a tad over 5% in September, with the rise in vegetables prices easing to 2.7% from 3.4% even though overall consumer food price inflation remained virtually unchanged at 6.6%. While base effects from last October, when retail prices surged 6.8%, helped cool the headline inflation rate, some deceleration was also seen in prices of non-food items such as services, clothing and footwear as well as fuel and light. Aided by the LPG cylinder price cuts, fuel and light costs dropped 0.4% from last October’s levels.

India’s Virender Sehwag, Diana Edulji and Sri Lanka’s Aravind D’Silva enter ICC’s Hall of Fame

Three cricketing greats and standout performers in the history of the game, legendary opener Virender Sehwag, former Indian Women Test skipper Diana Edulji and Sri Lanka’s iconic star Aravinda de Silva, are the latest inductees to be added to the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame.