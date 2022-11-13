The major news headlines of the day and more.

ICC Twenty20 World Cup final | Stokes, Curran star as England win second title

Ben Stokes and Sam Curran starred as England edged Pakistan by five wickets to win the Twenty20 World Cup on November 13, 2022 and become cricket’s first dual white-ball champions, holding both the 50- and 20-over titles. Jos Buttler’s side held Pakistan to 137-8 in front of a partisan 80,462 fans at a heaving Melbourne Cricket Ground, with player-of-the-match Curran bagging 3-12 and Adil Rashid chipping with 2-22. In reply, England slumped to 49-3 in the sixth over as they struggled to get any momentum against a fiery pace attack, with boundaries hard to come by but Stokes (52 not out) and Moeen Ali (19) used their experience and cool heads to guide England to 138-5 with six balls to spare, climaxing a riveting tournament that spanned 45 games over nearly a month.

Gujarat Assembly polls | BJP faces protests, rebellion as senior leaders denied tickets

The BJP has so far declared nearly 166 candidates in which as many as 40 sitting legislators have been dropped including several top ministers in a bid to bring in new faces to cut down anti incumbency factor in the state. The party’s exercise to bring in new faces and also rope in a large number of Congress turncoats has riled its own cadres and leaders who have held protests in their local areas, rushed to the party headquarters in Gandhinagar, and even went to media publicly venting their anger towards the party leadership.

PM Modi to attend three key sessions at G20 summit in Bali

The Prime Minister will leave for the Indonesian city of Bali on November 14, 2022 on a three-day visit to attend the summit that is expected to deliberate extensively on pressing global challenges including the Ukraine conflict and its implications. Mr. Modi is attending the summit at the invitation of Indonesian President Joko Widodo and will have a number of bilateral meetings with some of the G20 leaders.

Jaishankar discusses Ukraine conflict, Indo-Pacific with U.S. Secretary of State Blinken in Cambodia

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday and discussed the Ukraine conflict, the strategic Indo-Pacific region and bilateral relations on the sidelines of the ASEAN-India summit here in the Cambodian capital. Mr. Jaishankar is accompanying Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is leading the Indian delegation to the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit and the 17th East Asia Summit.

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case | Four convicts lodged in Tiruchi Special Camp after prison release

Of the six convicts released on Saturday, the four men who are Sri Lankan nationals were brought amid tight police escort from theCentral Prison at Vellore and Chennai to the Special Camp functioning near the Tiruchi Central Prison at around 11.30 p.m. and were accommodated inside. Police and official sources said the four have been accommodated in two separate rooms inside the sprawling camp where inmates belonging to different nationalities have been lodged.

Punjab bans public display of firearms, songs glorifying weapons

Under fire from the opposition over the law and order issue, the Punjab government banned public display of firearms and songs promoting gun culture and violence. The state government also ordered a review of arms licenses within the next three months, according to an official order. Songs which glorify weapons and violence should be completely banned. There should be a complete ban on public display of weapons including on social media, the order said.

Why make everyone swear in name of God, lawyer petitions court in Assam

Fazluzzaman Mazumder, a lawyer who practises at the Gauhati High Court, said the Oaths Act of 1969 that entails swearing in the name of God in a courtroom is a hindrance to the exercise of liberal and scientific thinking guaranteed by Article 25 of the Constitution of India. In his petition to the court, he said Form 1 and Section 6 of the Oaths Act make a person swear in the name of God while declaring anything in court. When Article 25 protects the rights of believers and non-believers, he asked why an atheist petitioner should be made to take oath in the name of God.

Southeast Asian leaders call for unity amid global tensions

Cambodian leader Hun Sen called for unity on November 13, 2022, telling a gathering including Russia, China and the United States that current global tensions have been taking a toll on everyone. The Prime Minister, whose country holds the rotating chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, said at the opening of the East Asia Summit that it was in the world’s common interest to cooperate to solve differences peacefully.

G20 Ministers launch billion-dollar pandemic fund at Indonesian summit

G20 health and finance ministers launched a $1.4-billion fund to tackle the next global pandemic ahead of the bloc’s leaders gathering for a summit on the Indonesian resort island of Bali but the host’s president said it was not enough. The 24-nation fund is viewed as one of the early global outcomes of the summit next week where little progress is expected on the Ukraine crisis with Russian President Vladimir Putin not in attendance. The United States has contributed $450 million to the fund, nearly a third of the total.

U.S. President Joe Biden to seek red lines in talks with Xi Jinping

U.S. President Joe Biden said on November 13, 2022 he will seek to establish “red lines” in America’s fraught relations with Beijing when he holds high-stakes talks with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. Mr. Biden said he goes into Monday’s encounter on the sidelines of a G20 summit in Indonesia stronger after his Democratic Party’s unexpected success in midterm elections they were forecast to lose heavily.

After Kherson success, Kyiv vows to keep pushing out Russia

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed to keep pushing Russian forces out of his country after they withdrew from Kherson, leaving behind devastation, hunger and booby traps in the southern Ukrainian city. He pledged to the people in Ukrainian cities and villages that are still under occupation: “We don’t forget anyone; we won’t leave anyone.” As Ukrainian forces on Sunday consolidated their hold on Kherson, authorities contemplated the daunting task of clearing out explosive devices and restoring basic public services in the city.

Israeli President Herzog invites Benjamin Netanyahu to form new government

Benjamin Netanyahu (73) who has won the backing of 64 Members of the Knesset (Israeli Parliament), has been assigned the task to form the next government, a statement from the Presidency said. The Israeli President started discussions with leaders of the political parties immediately after formally receiving the results of the polls from the Chairman of the Central Elections Committee last Wednesday. Mr. Netanyahu will have 28 days to form the government. If an extension is required, the President has the legal authority to grant an extension of up to fourteen additional days.

COP27 | Indian business groups are a rising presence at U.N. climate summits

While the annual gatherings of the United Nations Conference of Parties (COP) are dominated by the presence of government delegations and climate activists, there’s a sharp rise in participation by Indian business delegations in recent years, according to analysts and long-time participants at these conferences. About 33,000 delegates have registered for COP27, making it likely the second-largest in COP history. India’s delegation size, which represents government representatives, is 70. Mahendra Singhi, the managing director and CEO, Dalmia Cement, told The Hindu that there were “12-15 businesses” at the ongoing COP and this was a steady increase from previous COPs.