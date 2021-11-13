Top news of the day: Assam Rifles Commanding Officer killed in Manipur ambush; The Hindu Lit for Life session discusses lessons from the pandemic, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

The Commanding Officer of 46 Assam Rifles (Khuga Battalion) Col Viplav Tripati along with his family and four Quick Reaction Team (QRT) personnel have been killed in an ambush by militants in Churachandpur district of Manipur.

The Hindu Lit for Life 2021 | India should have declared COVID-19 pandemic early, say experts

At a discussion on ‘Lessons of the pandemic’, held on the second day of The Hindu Lit for Life 2021, experts spoke about the early, unprepared lockdown, the lack of availability of testing kits, the focus on tertiary instead of primary care and the poor understanding of the unorganised workforce in the country.

India added 11,850 new coronavirus infections, taking the country’s total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,44,26,036, while the active cases declined to 1,36,308, the lowest in 274 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated at 8 a.m. on November 13.

“Do you know how bad the situation is? People have to wear masks even at home... Think of a two-day lockdown... Reports said air is ‘severe’ in Delhi and may become worse in another two or three days... You have to take immediate measures... We should be in a position to feel better in the next few days... You tell us how you are going to control this situation,” Chief Justice Ramana addressed Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre.

Grant follows recommendations of Fifteenth Finance Commission.

“We are extremely pleased to nominate @luizinhofaleiro to the Upper House of Parliament. We are confident that his efforts towards serving the nation shall be appreciated widely by our people!,” the party tweeted from its official handle.

The central agency will probe whether money laundering was involved in the guise of payments related to the sale of the fake antiques by the accused.

Under attack for describing India’s Independence as ‘alms’, a combative Kangana Ranaut has asked which war took place in 1947 and said she would return her Padma Shri and apologise too if anyone could answer her question.

The visas have been issued under the provision of the 1974 bilateral protocol between India and Pakistan on visits to religious shrines.

British officials chairing the talks in Glasgow released new draft agreements a day after the official deadline passed.

In a regulatory filing, the company said a notice for payment of Second and Final Call on 42,26,26,894 partly paid-up equity shares of the face value of ₹10 each issued and allotted on rights basis on May 15, 2020, has been issued.

The World No.1 has successfully recovered from the US Open final defeat with the title at the Paris Masters. But the challenge from the likes of Medvedev, Zverev, Berrettini and Tsitsipas is real. For how long can the Serb fly the 'Big Three' flag high?

'He is a top batsman and he can play freely without any other pressures,’ says the former Pakistan skipper.