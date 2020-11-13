Top news of the day: Four jawans and three civilians killed in Pakistan shelling; Kunal Kamra refuses to apologise, retract his tweets, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Three soldiers, BSF jawan, three civilians killed in Pakistan shelling along LoC in J&K

“Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC spread across multiple sectors to include Dawar, Keran, Uri and Naugam. Pakistan deliberately targeted civilian areas. Three Indian Army soldiers have been killed in action and three soldiers injured,” an Army spokesman said.

Kunal Kamra refuses to apologise, retract his tweets

In a note addressed to “Dear Judges, Mr. KK Venugopal”, Mr. Kamra said his tweets are his view. “I believe they speak for themselves,” he wrote, a day after Attorney-General K.K. Venugopal consented to multiple requests for criminal contempt action against him.

Coronavirus | Air pollution, cold a lethal pair for COVID, warn doctors

Delhi along with three other northern States — Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan — are among the 10 States/UT which have reported 76% of the total new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours ending at 8 a.m. on November 13.

WHO to set up centre for traditional medicine in India, PM says matter of pride

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made the announcement in a video message at an event in which Prime Minister Modi dedicated two future-ready Ayurveda institutions in Jaipur and Jamnagar to the nation via video conferencing on the occasion of the 5th Ayurveda Day.

Bihar Assembly Elections | NDA meeting on November 15 will elect leader, says Nitish Kumar

Leaders of all the four constituents of the NDA — Mr. Kumar (JD(U)), Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi (BJP), Jitan Ram Manjhi (Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular) and Mukesh Sahni (Vikasheel Insaan Party) met at the Chief Minister’s official residence 1, Anne Marg to take a decision.

CPI(M) Kerala secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan goes on leave for treatment

The CPI(M) has not set any date for Mr. Balakrishnan's return to the helm of the party's State unit.

Post Bihar, Congress may find it difficult in bargains for seats

Though the Central Committee of the CPI(M), the party’s highest decision-making body, agreed to a seat-sharing arrangement with Congress in Bengal, there are calls for a rethink in some quarters.

Joe Biden wins Arizona, consolidates lead over Donald Trump

The State’s 11 Electoral College votes bring 77-year-old Mr. Biden’s lead to 290-217 and put further pressure on President Trump, who has yet to concede the election held on November 3.

Donald Trump bans U.S. investment in Chinese military-linked firms

It is Mr. Trump’s first major action toward China since he lost his re-election bid to challenger Joe Biden. Economists and political analysts have said even if Mr. Trump was defeated he was likely to launch more actions Beijing before he leaves office on January 20.

Industry bodies, experts to submit ideas on Budget 2021 via e-mail: Finance Ministry

Also, the government’s ‘MyGov’ portal would provide a platform to receive ideas from public on the upcoming Budget and would remain open from November 15 to 30.

India in Australia | Respect Kohli for taking paternity leave but his absence will impact India, says Justin Langer

Kohli will miss the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne, New Year’s Test in Sydney and the final game at the Gabba.