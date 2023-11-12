November 12, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST

Tunnel under construction on Yamunotri National Highway partially collapses in Uttarakhand, 36 workers trapped

A portion of a tunnel under construction between Silkyara and Dandalgaon on the Brahmakhal-Yamunotri national highway collapsed on the morning of November 12, trapping 36 workers inside, officials said. Police, National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force personnel launched a search and rescue operation on the spot immediately after being informed of the incident, Uttarkashi Superintendent of Police Arpan Yaduvanshi said. An oxygen pipe has been inserted into the collapsed part of the tunnel, which is part of the Char Dham all-weather road project, so that those trapped would not have difficulty breathing, the SP said.

PM Modi celebrates Deepavali with soldiers in Himachal Pradesh’s Lepcha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 12 celebrated Deepavali with soldiers in Himachal Pradesh’s Lepcha and hailed the unwavering courage of the security forces. The Prime Minister shared photographs of his interactions with the soldiers in which he is seen offering sweets to them.

India votes in favour of UNGA resolution that condemns Israeli settlement activities in ‘Occupied Palestinian Territory’

India voted in favour of a resolution in the U.N. General Assembly that condemns Israeli settlement activities in the “Occupied Palestinian Territory”. The draft resolution titled ‘Israeli settlements in the “Occupied Palestinian Territory”, including East Jerusalem, and the occupied Syrian Golan’ was approved by the Special Political and Decolonisation Committee (Fourth Committee) of the U.N. General Assembly by a recorded vote of 145 in favour, seven against and 18 abstentions on November 9.

Women will get ₹15,000 annual assistance if Congress retains power in Chhattisgarh: CM Baghel

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on November 12 said if the Congress retains power in Chhattisgarh, women will be given an annual financial assistance of ₹15,000. The announcement, which comes ahead of the second phase of Chhattisgarh elections scheduled on November 17, is being seen as a counter to the Opposition BJP’s promise in its poll manifesto of giving ₹12,000 per year to married women.

PM Trudeau says ‘fight’ with India not something Canada wants right now; seeks to ‘work constructively’ with New Delhi

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau underlined that a “fight” with India was not something his country wanted to be having right now but reiterated his allegations and said Ottawa wants to “work constructively” with New Delhi on this “very serious matter”. Mr. Trudeau also alleged that India violated the Vienna Convention as over 40 Canadian diplomats were shifted from India after New Delhi threatened to strip them of their diplomatic immunity.

Eighty fishermen released from Pakistan jail arrive in Gujarat, reunited with kin for Deepavali

Eighty fishermen released from a jail in Karachi in Pakistan reached Vadodara in Gujarat by train on November 12, from where they were taken to Veraval in the State’s Gir Somnath district by bus to be reunited with their families for Deepavali, an official said. The fishermen were released by Pakistani authorities on November 9 and were handed over to a team of the State’s fisheries department at the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab the next day.

Jaishankar arrives in London

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has arrived in London with an aim to review various aspects of bilateral ties and give “new impetus to the friendly ties”. While in the U..K, he is expected to attend an event at Lord’s Cricket Ground and address a Deepavali Reception organised by the High Commission of India in London on November 13.

Bihar government warns newly-appointed teachers of strict disciplinary action if they form association

The Bihar government has warned of strict disciplinary action, including cancellation of appointment of newly recruited teachers if they form any ‘association’, or become part of it, and indulge in any form of protest against the policies of the Education department. In a stern directive to newly appointed teachers, the Education Department in a statement on November 11 said around 1.20 lakh teachers, who cleared the Bihar Public Service Commission recruitment exam 2023 received ‘provisional appointment letters’ on November 2.

Kerala CM accuses the Centre of turning a blind eye towards Manipur violence

The Central government, which was quick to pledge its support to Israel following the Palestine crisis, chose not to respond to the killings in Manipur for months together, said Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on November 12. Speaking after releasing the book ‘Manipur FIR’ authored by journalist George Kallivayal in Kochi, Mr. Vijayan said Prime Minister Narendra Modi took 80 days to respond to the Manipur crisis.

U.N. says ‘significant’ deaths in strike on one of its Gaza compounds

The United Nations said several people have been killed and wounded in strikes on a U.N. facility in Gaza City, where hundreds of Palestinians have taken refuge to escape the war. “The shelling has reportedly resulted in a significant number of deaths and injuries,” the United Nations Development Programme said in a statement issued late on November 11.

Moscow accuses Kyiv of attacks on border regions

Russia on November 12 accused Ukraine of carrying out a series of attacks in the border regions of Bryansk and Belgorod, damaging five train carriages and causing one injury. Moscow said it would open an investigation into a Ukrainian strike which injured a civilian in a village on the Ukrainian border, without giving more specifics. The governor of Belgorod, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said that drones and missiles had targeted several areas in the region Saurday, in most cases causing no damage.

Over 100 more workers of Imran Khan’s party arrested in connection with May 9 violence

Over 100 more workers of jailed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party have been arrested in Lahore in connection with attacks on military installations in May, police said on November 12. “We have arrested 105 PTI workers wanted in the attacks on Lahore Corps Commander House and Askari Tower (allegedly owned by the son of former army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa) in different parts of the city on Saturday,” Lahore Police said.

IND vs NED | India post mammoth 410-4 against Netherlands

K.L. Rahul produced a cracker of an innings which was the fastest hundred by an Indian in World Cup while Shreyas Iyer also lit up the Bengaluru sky with his unbeaten 128 that powered India to a mammoth 410 for four against Netherlands on the Diwali day. Rahul’s blitzkrieg and Iyer’s stylish 94-ball knock combined well with fifties by Shubman Gill (51), Rohit Sharma (61) and Virat Kohli (51), leaving the Dutch to make a steepling chase after India batted by choice.

