The major news headlines of the day and more.

Nalini, one of the six convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, was released after completing formalities at the Central Prison in Vellore on Saturday. | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy

The major news headlines of the day and more.

Nalini, four other convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi case walk out from TN prisons

Nalini Sriharan, her husband and three other convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case were released from Tamil Nadu prisons on Saturday evening. Immediately after she was released from the special prison for women in Vellore, Nalini went to the Vellore central prison from where her husband V. Sriharan alias Murugan was released and became emotional upon seeing him. Murugan, along with Santhan, both Sri Lankan nationals, were taken in a police vehicle following their release to the special refugee camp in Tiruchirappalli in the state. Two other Lankan nationals – Robert Payas and Jayakumar – released from the Puzhal prison in Chennai, were taken to the special refugee camp in Tiruchirappalli to be lodged there.

Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls | Nearly 66% voter turnout till 5 p.m.

Voting for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections is underway at 68 constituencies across the State on Saturday. The State has recorded nearly 65.92% voter turnout till 5 p.m. with Sirmaur witnessing 60.38% turnout till 3 pm while, Lahaul and Spiti recorded the highest turnout of 62.75%. The voting started on a slow note with only around 5% polling recorded in the first hour.

Congress promises 10 lakh jobs, 300 units free electricity, LPG cylinder ₹ 500, unemployment allowance in Gujarat

10 lakh jobs in government and semi-government departments, free medical treatment of up to ₹10 lakh, LPG cylinder at ₹500 and 300 units of free electricity every month are some of the key promises that the Congress made in its manifesto for the Gujarat elections. In the manifesto released on Saturday, the grand old party, which has been out of power in the State for more than two decades, also promised unemployment allowance of ₹3,000 per month, ₹2,000 pension to divyangs, widows, senior citizens and needy women, and waiver of loans of up to ₹3 lakh of all fishermen, among other things.

Jaishankar meets Ukrainian counterpart, discusses recent regional developments, ways to end Russia-Ukraine conflict

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Saturday held a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba and both the leaders discussed recent developments in the region, nuclear concerns and ways to end Russia’s war on Ukraine. Mr. Jaishankar met Mr. Kuleba on the sidelines of the ASEAN-India summit in Phnom Penh, the Cambodian capital. Ukraine Foreign Dmytro Kuleba took to Twitter and said that he discussed bilateral cooperation and ways to end Russia’s war on Ukraine. “My Indian counterpart @DrSJaishankar and I met to discuss bilateral cooperation and ways to end Russia’s war on Ukraine. I emphasized that Russia must immediately cease deadly attacks, withdraw all troops from Ukraine, and commit to peace. We also focused on global food security,” Kuleba tweeted.

Structure of legal profession feudal, patriarchal and not accommodating of women: CJI Chandrachud

Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud said the structure of legal profession is “feudal, patriarchal and not accommodating of women” and there is a need to have a democratised and merit-based process for entry of more women and marginalised sections of society. “One thing which we need to understand is that the judiciary has a feeding pool. The feeding pool which determines who enters the judiciary is largely dependent on the structure of the legal profession.” “The structure of the legal profession even today across India is feudal, patriarchal and not accommodating of women,’‘ the CJI, who is known for expressing candid views, said at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

EWS quota | Tamil Nadu all-party meet decides to file review petition against verdict

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin chaired an all-party meeting of representatives of legislative parties, at which a resolution was passed, rejecting the 103rd Constitution Amendment providing for a 10% quota for economically weaker sections (EWS) of the society. As per the resolution, the parties have also decided to file a review petition against the Supreme Court verdict upholding the validity of the Constitutional amendment. The AIADMK and the BJP boycotted the meeting. Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam’s faction also did not take part in the meeting. Representatives from the Congress, PMK, MDMK, VCK, CPM, CPI, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi, Tamilaga Valvurimai Katchi and The Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi were present.

West Bengal Minister Akhil Giri’s comments on President Murmu draws criticism

In a video clip that has gone viral on social media, West Bengal Minister of State for Correctional Home Administration, Akhil Giri is heard commenting on the looks of the President Droupadi Murmu. The remark was made at a public meeting at Nandigram on Friday evening. “They (BJP) said that I am not good-looking. We don’t judge anyone by their appearance. We respect the office of the President (of India). But how does our President look?” the Minister was heard saying. On Saturday, Mr. Giri apologised for the remarks. “If someone thinks I have disrespected the President, then it is wrong. I apologise for making such a remark. I have immense respect for the President of our country,” he said. He also said that his remarks were in response to what BJP leaders including Suvendu Adhikari were saying while verbally attacking him.

Attack on Owaisi in Uttar Pradesh: Supreme Court quashes HC order granting bail to accused

The Supreme Court on Friday, November 11, 2022 quashed an Allahabad High Court order granting bail to two men accused of firing at AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi’s vehicle in Uttar Pradesh in February and gave them one week to surrender. The top court said the seriousness of the alleged offence has not been considered by the High Court. A Bench of justices M.R. Shah and M.M. Sundresh said the High Court did not accord any reason while giving bail.

‘Family-ruled’ and ‘looting’ State government will not be spared: PM Modi in Telangana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Hyderabad, on his way to Ramagundam, and said that the “family-ruled” State government that was “looting” the people of Telangana “would not be spared”. Mr. Modi said those involved in corruption are trying to form a platform against the BJP, and that the people of Telangana and others around the country were watching it keenly. The power of the BJP was seen in the Munugode bypolls, he stated, noting that an entire government was brought to one constituency.

COVID-19 infections in China reach peak since late April

China reported on Saturday its largest tally of new COVID-19 infections since late April, a day after Beijing unveiled a spate of measures, including shorter quarantines, to ease the impact of its heavy-handed zero-COVID policy. The National Health Commission reported 11,950 new COVID-19 infections for the previous day, of which 1,504 were symptomatic and 10,446 were asymptomatic. That compares with 10,729 new cases a day earlier ¬ 1,209 symptomatic and 9,520 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

Magnitude 6.9 earthquake hits offshore from Fiji region: USGS

A magnitude 6.9 earthquake hit 399 km (248 miles) west-northwest of Suva, Fiji, at a depth of 587.2 kms, the U.S. Geological Survey said on Saturday. There was no risk of a tsunami after the quake, the U.S. tsunami warning system said.

1992 the flavour as Pakistan looks to repeat history and England seeks to rewrite it

The sun seemed a marginal presence and there is a forecast for rain and yet this Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground could well be a leap back in time. The rivals are the same — Pakistan and England — and at the same venue back in the 1992 50-over World Cup final, Imran Khan’s men got past Graham Gooch’s troops. An eye would be kept on the weather too with dark clouds rolling in. Even if a liquid intermission is inevitable, a minimum of 10 overs per side is required to constitute a full match in the knockout stage. Plus there is a reserve day on Monday. With two strong outfits, moody skies and boisterous fans, you cannot ask for a more dramatic stage!