Top news of the day: Finance Minister says economy is witnessing strong recovery; Attorney-General clears contempt proceedings against comedian Kunal Kamra, and more

Indian economy witnessing strong recovery: Nirmala Sitharaman
Addressing a press conference to announce more stimulus measures to boost growth, she said macro-economic indicators are pointing towards recovery.
Attorney-General gives consent for contempt proceedings against comedian Kunal Kamra
K.K. Venugopal gave his consent against the stand-up comedian for a series of tweets which “clearly cross the line between humour and contempt of court”. Mr. Kamra's tweets were based on the Supreme Court order granting interim bail to Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on November 11.
Bombay High Court orders Varavara Rao’s examination by doctors of private hospital
A division Bench of justices A.K. Menon and S.P. Tavade said if the team of doctors are of the view that video examination is not possible then they should visit Taloja Jail at the earliest to ascertain his medical condition and submit the report on or before November 16. The Bench also said the team of doctors must be the same ones who have seen Mr. Rao before. The hearing was adjourned till November 17.
Coronavirus | COVISHIELD completes enrolment of Phase-3 clinical trials under partnership of ICMR and Serum Institute of India
At present, the SII and the ICMR are conducting Phase-2 and 3 clinical trials of COVISHIELD at 15 different centres, across the country. COVISHIELD has been developed at the SII Pune laboratory with a master seed from Oxford University/Astra Zeneca. The vaccine made in U.K. is currently being tested in large efficacy trials in U.K., Brazil, South Africa and the U.S.
Enhancing connectivity with ASEAN a major priority for India, says Modi
The Prime Minister said that there are many similarities between India’s ‘Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative’ and ASEAN’s ‘Outlook on Indo-Pacific’.
Indian Navy’s fifth Scorpene class submarine Vagir launched
First two submarines of Project-75 have been commissioned into Navy and the third and fourth ones are in various stages of sea trials.
Nitish Kumar may take oath as Bihar CM on November 16
Chief Electoral Officer H.R. Srinivas, meanwhile, submitted the list of winning candidates in the Assembly elections to Governor Phagu Chauhan at Raj Bhavan.
Any subservience to Congress will be suicidal for Left in West Bengal, says CPI(ML) leader Dipankar Bhattacharya
“Congress is trying to play ‘big brother’ role in State,” he says.
Nikita Tomar murder case to be heard on daily basis
Nikita Tomar, 20, was shot point-blank allegedly by her former schoolmate Tausif outside Aggarwal College in Haryana’s Ballabgarh on October 26. She later died during treatment. The police have registered a case under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act .
Donald Trump is not conceding. What’s next?
A candidate needs 270 votes in the 538-vote Electoral College to win the presidency.
Retail inflation inches up to 7.61% in October
The rise in general inflation was mainly on account of elevated food prices.
BCCI will leave no stone unturned to deliver a safe T20 World Cup in 2021, says Jay Shah
India will be hosting the 2021 edition of the global event as per schedule in October-November.