No religion supports activity that promotes pollution or compromises the health of people: SC on Delhi firecracker ban

Calling it a mere “eyewash”, the Supreme Court came down heavily on the Delhi Police for failing to comprehensively implement the firecracker ban in the national capital and only seizing raw materials. A Bench of Justices Abhay S. Oka and Augustine George Masih therefore directed the Delhi Police Commissioner to immediately inform all the stakeholders concerned about the ban order and ensure no sale and manufacture of crackers. “The right to live in a pollution-free atmosphere is a fundamental right under Article 21 of the Constitution. Prima facie, we are of the view that no religion promotes any activity that promotes pollution or compromises with the health of the people,” remarked the Bench.

At least 11 suspected militants killed in gunfight with security forces in Manipur's Jiribam

“Eleven suspected militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Manipur’s Jiribam district on Monday (November 11, 2024),” officials said. “Two CRPF personnel also sustained injuries during the heavy exchange of fire that happened at Jakurador Karong in the Borobekra sub-division,” they said. “Heavily armed militants torched several shops at Jakurador Karong, besides attacking some houses and a nearby CRPF camp, following which the gunfight broke out,” they added.

Canadian Foreign Ministry denies blocking Indian-diaspora media outlet Australia Today

The Canadian Foreign Ministry, Global Affairs Canada, on Monday (November 11, 2024) denied the blocking of Indian-diaspora media outlet Australia Today. India on Thursday (November 7, 2024) said Canada blocked an Australian media outlet hours after it broadcast the press conference of External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar and his Australian counterpart Penny Wong. “Australia Today has never been banned in Canada. The news site and video of media comments by both India’s Foreign Minister Jaishankar and Australia’s Foreign Minister Wong can be easily and freely viewed in Canada,” the Canadian Foreign Ministry said on Monday (November 11, 2024).

Justice Sanjiv Khanna takes over as 51st Chief Justice of India

President Draupadi Murmu administered the oath of office of the Chief Justice of India (CJI) to Supreme Court judge Justice Sanjiv Khanna on Monday (November 11, 2024). The swearing-in ceremony of the 51st Chief Justice of India at Rashtrapati Bhavan saw Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, government Ministers, former Chief Justices of India, sitting and retired judges of the Supreme Court and High Courts in attendance. After being sworn in, Chief Justice Khanna acknowledged the gathered audience before travelling the short distance to the Supreme Court to preside at court one — as the Chief Justice’s court is called— to hear the 47 cases listed before him and his Bench companion, Justice Sanjay Kumar.

Supreme Court dismisses bail plea of ex-MP Prajwal Revanna booked for rape, sexual assault

The Supreme Court on Monday (November 11, 2024) dismissed a bail plea of former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who faces charges of rape and sexual assault. A bench of Justices Bela M. Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma rejected the plea and observed that Mr. Revanna is a very influential person. Appearing for Mr. Revanna, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi said that a charge sheet has been filed in the case and section 376 of the IPC was not there in the initial complaint. The bench said it could not interfere with the Karnataka High Court’s October 21 decision denying him bail.

Andhra Pradesh Government presents Budget with an outlay ₹2.94 lakh crore

The Andhra Pradesh Government presented a Budget with an outlay of ₹2,94,427.25 crore for the financial year 2024-25. Of this, revenue expenditure is estimated at ₹2,35,916.99 crore, and capital expenditure at ₹32,712.84 crore. Presenting the Budget in A.P. Assembly on Monday, Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav said that the estimated revenue deficit is ₹34,743.38 crore and the fiscal deficit is estimated at around ₹68,742.65 crore. The fiscal deficit will be around 4.19% of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), whereas the revenue deficit will be around 2.12% of the GSDP.

If voted to power, BJP to set up committee to identify infiltrators, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday (November 11, 2024) announced that a committee would be formed if BJP forms government in Jharkhand to identify and “drive out infiltrators” from the State besides reclaiming land grabbed by them .Also, a legislation will be brought to prevent transfer of land to infiltrators on their marrying tribal women, Mr. Shah said, accusing the JMM-led dispensation of patronising Bangladeshi infiltrators. “Tribal population is declining in Jharkhand. Infiltrators are grabbing land by marrying our daughters. We will bring legislation to prevent transfer of land to infiltrators if they marry tribal women. We will also form a committee to identify infiltrators to drive them out and reclaim land grabbed by them,” Mr. Shah said addressing a rally at Seraikela.

Wayanad bypoll: Priyanka Gandhi leads roadshow with Rahul on last day of campaigning

In a display of political fervour, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress leader and United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate for the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency byelection, captivated a massive crowd during her roadshow on Monday (November 11, 2024), marking the culmination of her electoral campaign in the picturesque mountain town of Sulthan Bathery in Wayanad in Kerala. Despite the sweltering heat, Ms. Vadra, accompanied by her brother Rahul Gandhi, MP, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, and senior Congress leaders, traversed the streets in an open vehicle, igniting excitement among the thousands gathered. “In the past few days, I have met various people, from MGNREGA workers to farmers, tribal youths, priests, and nuns. I am beginning to understand the significant issues you face, your traditions, and your culture,” she said, emphasising her “pride” in representing them in Parliament if given the opportunity.

2020 Delhi riots: SC refuses to entertain Gulfisha Fatima’s bail plea, asks HC to to hear case on Nov. 25

The Supreme Court on Monday (November 11, 2024) declined to entertain a plea for bail by 31-year-old activist Gulfisha Fatima, who has been incarcerated under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for four years and seven months in relation to the behind the North East Delhi riots of February 2020, and asked the Delhi High Court to consider her plea on November 25. A Bench of Justices Bela M. Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma found no reason to intervene despite Fatima’s counsel, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, conveying that her bail application itself had been pending for over two-and-a-half years without a proper hearing.

Jaishankar says India not nervous of Donald Trump’s return as U.S. President

“There is a trend towards a more diverse, multipolar world but older, industrialised economies have not gone away and remain prime investment targets,” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said. Speaking at the silver jubilee celebrations of the Aditya Birla Group’s Scholarships programme in Mumbai, Mr. Jaishankar said while a lot of countries are nervous about the U.S. — following the return of Donald Trump as President — India is not one among them. “Yes, there is a shift. We are ourselves an example of the shift... if you look at our economic weight, you look at our economic ranking, you look at even Indian corporates, their reach, their presence, Indian professionals, which I spoke about. So no question there is a rebalancing,” Jaishankar said in response to a question on the reset in the global power dynamic that was playing out amid the shift in the balance of power from the west to the east.

Kremlin denies Putin and Trump spoke on phone

The Kremlin on Monday (November 11, 2024) denied a U.S. media report that Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. president-elect Donald Trump had spoken on the phone last week about the Ukraine conflict. The Washington Post reported Sunday that Mr. Trump talked by phone on Thursday with Mr. Putin, telling him not to inflame the conflict. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists that the Washington Post report was “simply false information”, denying any phone call took place. The Post report said that Mr. Trump in the call reminded Mr. Putin of Washington's sizeable military foothold in Europe.

Japan’s parliament re-elects struggling leader Ishiba as Prime Minister

Japan's parliament re-elected Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Monday (November 11, 2024) after his governing coalition suffered the worst election loss in more than a decade. Mr. Ishiba’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its junior partner Komeito together lost their majority in the 465-seat Lower House, the more powerful of Japan’s two-house parliament, in the October 27 election due to continued voter outrage over financial misconduct by his party and its lukewarm response. A special parliamentary session convened Monday to pick a new leader in a vote required within 30 days of a general election. In the past, these votes did not attract as much attention because an LDP leader was virtually assured to be prime minister. Mr. Ishiba beat top opposition leader Yoshihiko Noda 221-160 in the first runoff in 30 years.

Israel PM Netanyahu says he okayed Lebanon pager attacks

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday (November 10, 2024) that he okayed a deadly September attack on Hezbollah communications devices that exploded in Lebanon, the first time Israel has admitted involvement. Hezbollah had previously blamed its arch-foe for the blasts that dealt a major blow to the Iran-backed militant group, and vowed revenge. “Mr. Netanyahu confirmed Sunday that he greenlighted the pager operation in Lebanon,” his spokesman Omer Dostri, told AFP of the attacks. Hand-held devices used by Hezbollah operatives detonated two days in a row in supermarkets, on streets and at funerals in mid-September.

COP29 opens with Trump climate withdrawal looming

The COP29 climate talks open Monday (November 11, 2024) in Azerbaijan, under the long shadow cast by the re-election of Donald Trump, who has pledged to row back on the United States’ carbon-cutting commitments. Countries come to Baku for the main United Nations forum for climate diplomacy after new warnings that 2024 is on track to break temperature records, adding urgency to a fractious debate over climate funding. “We cannot afford to let the momentum for global action on climate change be derailed,” said Ralph Regenvanu, Vanuatu’s special envoy for climate change and environment. “This is a shared problem that will not solve itself without international cooperation, and we will continue to make that case to the incoming president of one of the world’s largest polluters.”

India to summon Amazon, Flipkart executives as regulatory scrutiny grows

India's financial crime agency will summon Flipkart and Amazon executives as it steps up an investigation into alleged foreign investment law violations, days after raiding some of the e-commerce firms' sellers, a senior government source said. The planned action signals growing regulatory scrutiny of Walmart-owned Flipkart and Amazon when their sales are rapidly growing in India's $70 billion e-commerce market. An Indian antitrust investigation also found the two companies breached laws by favouring select sellers, Reuters has reported.

CCI probe: Zomato, Swiggy say committed to complying with competition law

Facing a CCI probe for anti-competitive practices, online food delivery platform Zomato has asserted it complies with the country’s laws, while rival Swiggy said it is committed to complying with local regulations. Both companies termed news reports on the Competition Commission of India’s (CCI) investigation “misleading”, maintaining that the CCI is yet to pass its final order on the matter of unfair business practices, including alleged preferential treatment to some restaurant partners by Zomato and Swiggy.

Bumrah to lead, Rahul likely to open in Perth if Rohit does not make it, says Gautam Gambhir

Head coach Gautam Gambhir said on Monday (November 11, 2024) that Jasprit Bumrah, as designated vice captain, will lead India in the opening Test against Australia in Perth if regular skipper Rohit Sharma is unavailable for the game due to personal reasons. The straight-talking former opener also indicated that KL Rahul could be asked to open the innings in place of Rohit. "At the moment, there is no confirmation. We will let you know exactly what the situation will be. Hopefully, he is going to be available, but everything you want to know, you will get to know before the start of the series," Gambhir said.

Sindhu, Lakshya Sen hope to regain form at Kumamoto Masters Japan

Star shuttlers PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen will be eager to regain form when they lead the Indian challenge at the Kumamoto Masters Japan Super 500 tournament beginning in Kumamoto on Tuesday (November 12, 2024). Both players have struggled to find their best form since disappointing performances at the Paris Olympics. While Sindhu reached the quarterfinals at the Denmark Open Super 750, Lakshya Sen suffered early exits at both the Arctic Open Super 500 and the Denmark Open.