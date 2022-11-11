The major news headlines of the day and more.

The major news headlines of the day and more.

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case | Supreme Court orders release of all six convicts

The Supreme Court, on November 11, ordered for the immediate release of six convicts who are serving life sentence for more than three decades in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. The six convicts are: Nalini, Ravichandran, Jayakumar, Suthenthiraraja @ Santhan, Murugan and Robert Pius. A Bench of Justices B. R. Gavai and B. V. Nagarathna noted that the Tamil Nadu State Cabinet had recommended their premature release to the Governor in September 2018. The Governor, instead of taking a call, had passed on their files to the Centre. The Governor was bound by the advice of the Cabinet in cases of murder as their convictions under the now-lapsed Terrorism and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act was set aside by the apex court.

Supreme Court decision to free Rajiv Gandhi case convicts completely erroneous: Congress

“The Congress Party criticises it clearly and finds it wholly untenable,” read a statement issued by Congress communication head Jairam Ramesh. “It is most unfortunate that the Supreme Court has not acted in consonance with the spirit of India on this issue.”

Supreme Court orders continued protection of area around ‘shivling’ in Gyanvapi mosque premises

The Supreme Court directed the protection of an area in which a ‘shivling’ was reportedly found inside the Gyanvapi mosque premises to continue until further orders. A Special Bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justices Surya Kant and PS Narasimha further allowed the Hindu parties to approach the Varanasi District Court for consolidation of all suits concerning the Gyanvapi dispute.

Civil servants in NCT indifferent to the elected government in Delhi, Supreme Court told

“Officials have stopped taking calls from Ministers. Officials are disobeying orders/ directions of Ministers including orders/ directions that are in writing,” the Delhi government affidavit in Supreme Court said. The government had alleged that the non-cooperation became acute with the appointment of Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena. The affidavit said this alleged state of affairs was a direct fall-out of a notification issued by the Centre on May 21, 2021 due to which the civil servants were answerable to the Centre.

This government considers speed an aspiration and scale our strength: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

While governments before 2014 considered speed a luxury and scale a risk, this government considers speed an aspiration and scale a strength, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi after inaugurating a slew of infrastructure projects, including the first Vande Bharat Express in south India, and a 108-foot statue of Kempe Gowda in Bengaluru on November 11. “A digital infrastructure like BHIM UPI, that even foreign countries are now looking at, and a Made In India 5G network were beyond imagination before 2014, as the thinking of those governments were too old school,” he claimed.

Andaman ex-Chief Secretary Jitendra Narain remanded to police custody in gang rape case

Former Andaman & Nicobar Islands chief secretary Jitendra Narain was on Friday remanded to police custody till Monday, November 14, in an alleged gang-rape case filed by a 21-year-old woman against him and others. The judgement was pronounced by the chief judicial magistrate of Port Blair after he was produced in court. Police sought remand to continue their probe against him and other co-accused who are yet to be apprehended in the case which has rocked the island territory.

E-nuggets gaming app case | Enforcement Directorate freezes Bitcoins worth ₹22.82 crore

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has frozen 150.22 Bitcoins worth about ₹22.82 crore in connection with the money-laundering probe related to mobile gaming application, E-nuggets. The case is based on a First Information Report registered by the Kolkata police against Aamir Khan and others, following a complaint from the federal bank authorities before a court. It is alleged that Aamir launched the gaming application that was designed for the purpose of cheating people. More than 300 accounts were used to launder the money taken from the users.

Russia says it has completed Kherson withdrawal

Moscow announced on November 11 that its forces had completed their withdrawal from the strategic Ukrainian city of Kherson, after Ukraine said it had reclaimed dozens of landmine-littered settlements abandoned by the Russians. The Russian defence ministry said it had finished the pullout of troops from the western bank of the Dnipro river. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine, but the announcement would appear to contradict Ukrainian reports that thousands of Russian troops were still on the west side of the river.

African nations push for funding to adapt to climate change

Battling droughts, sandstorms, floods, wildfires, coastal erosion, cyclones and other weather events exacerbated by climate change, the African continent needs to adapt, but it needs funds to do so, leaders and negotiators from the continent said at the U.N. climate summit. It’s one of the main priorities for the African Group of Negotiators at the summit, known as COP27, currently under way in Egypt. Ephraim Shitima, the group’s chair, said Africa is keen to see the outcomes of the negotiations translated into action for the continent where millions are facing climate-related disasters.

Philippines troops, rebels forge truce after fighting kills 10

Philippine troops forged a ceasefire with Muslim guerrillas after 10 combatants were killed in clashes in a southern village and frantic efforts were made to prevent an escalation that could threaten a major peace accord, military commanders and the rebels said on November 11. The sporadic clashes erupted November 8 and 9 in Ulitan village on the island province of Basilan, where emergency talks arranged by government and rebel mediators led to an indefinite ceasefire agreement on November 10 between army forces and Moro Islamic Liberation Front rebel commanders.

China reports 10,000 new COVID-19 cases, capital closes parks

Beijing closed city parks and imposed other restrictions as the country faces a new wave of COVID-19 cases, even as millions of people remained under lockdown Friday in the west and south of China. The country reported 10,729 new cases on Friday, almost all of them testing positive while showing no symptoms. More than 5 million people were under lockdown Friday in the southern manufacturing hub Guangzhou and the western megacity Chongqing.

Industrial output grows 3.1% in September

India’s industrial output grew 3.1% in September, rebounding from a contraction in the previous month, helped by a double-digit rise in electricity generation even as manufacturing output growth remained weak at 1.8%. Mining output rose 4.8% in September after a nearly 4% dip in August, as per quick estimates of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) released by the Statistics Ministry. Inflation continued to hurt consumption demand from households, reflected in the output of consumer durables as well as non-durables contracting sharply again, by 4.5% and 7.1%, respectively.

Ambani, Adani among 13 bidders for Future Retail

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd., submitted the expression of interest (EoI) under insolvency proceedings initiated to recover dues Future Retail owes to lenders. April Moon Retail Private Ltd., a joint venture between Adani Airport holdings and Flemingo group, also submitted an EoI.

FIFA World Cup | Dutch players to meet migrant workers in Qatar

The Dutch World Cup squad will meet a group of migrant workers in Qatar after a training session there ahead of the team’s first match as part of the Dutch football federation’s push to promote human rights at the tournament. The Royal Dutch Football Association announced the plan Thursday night, on the eve of coach Louis van Gaal announcing his final squad on Friday.