Top news of the day: Red alert to Chennai withdrawn as Depression begins to cross coast; Jairam Ramesh moves privilege motion against Culture Minister Kishan Reddy, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal and that was 30 km southeast of Chennai has started crossing the north Tamil Nadu coast and south Andhra Pradesh coast on Thursday evening. It was moving at a speed of 16 km per hour during the past six hours.

Also read: Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh rain updates | November 11, 2021 | Watch | Heavy rains in Chennai, roads inundated | In Pictures | Rains bring Chennai to a standstill

Congress chief whip in the Rajya Sabha Jairam Ramesh on Thursday moved a privilege motion against Culture Minister G. Kishan Reddy over the appointment of former MP Tarun Vijay as the chairperson of the National Monuments Authority, a post for which, Mr. Ramesh said, Mr. Vijay was not qualified.

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to fix a date and hear a petition filed by several persons to quash the FIRs registered against them under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for social media posts alleging communal violence in Tripura.

Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to be the main variant of concern and other variants of interest or concern are now negligible in sequencing data from India, the Indian Sars-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) said. The INSACOG, in a bulletin, said there is no change in the global scenario.

Also read: Coronavirus updates | November 11, 2021 | No pre or post-arrival COVID-19 testing for kids, say revised guidelines for international arrivals

The government will fully cooperate with the committee of experts set up by the Supreme Court to probe allegations of snooping using Pegasus software, IT and Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on November 11. He said the government will provide infrastructure, manpower, laboratory facilities, and information needed by the committee to complete its probe.

India’s cloud adoption has accelerated since the pandemic started and the double-digit growth in public cloud is expected to continue in the next year as well, according to research and advisory firm Gartner. The country’s public cloud services end-user spending is forecast to total $7.3 billion in 2022, up 29.6% from the previous year.

F.W. de Klerk, who shared the Nobel Peace Prize with Nelson Mandela and as South Africa’s last apartheid president oversaw the end of the country’s white minority rule, has died at the age of 85. Mr. De Klerk died after a battle against cancer at his home in the Fresnaye area of Cape Town, a spokesman for the F.W. de Klerk Foundation confirmed on Thursday.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot met Congress president Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi on November 11 and the two leaders are learnt to have discussed the political situation as well as the impending Cabinet reshuffle in the State.

China’s Communist Party on Thursday adopted only the third “historical resolution” in its 100-year history, concluding a four-day plenum by enshrining current leader Xi Jinping’s place among the party’s tallest leaders and boosting his status ahead of a congress next year that will mark the start of his third term.