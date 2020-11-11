Top news of the day: Supreme Court grants bail to Arnab Goswami; online news and streaming platforms brought under I&B Ministry, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Personal liberty is increasingly becoming a casualty in the country, says apex court.

Currently, there is no law or autonomous body governing digital content. In a gazette notification issued on November 11 and signed by President Ram Nath Kovind, online films, digital news and current affairs content now come under the purview of the I&B Ministry headed by Prakash Javadekar.

It is learnt that the Programme Code that governs content on TV and which found an outlet in the Cable Television Network Regulation Act, 1995, may serve as a template to frame rules for online content.

Bihar Assembly elections | No second thoughts about Nitish Kumar as Chief Minister, says BJP in-charge for Bihar

“It is true that the Lok Janshakti Party may have affected the JD(U) tally,” says Bhupendra Yadav.

Bihar Assembly elections | We are happy with LJP’s poll impact, says Chirag Paswan

The Lok Janshakti Party won just one seat of Matihani in Begusarai district, but it affected the prospects of JD(U) in nearly 20 seats.

Bihar Assembly elections | A matter of alliance cohesion

The Mahagathbandhan fell short due to the poor performance of the Congress in the seats it contested.

Ladakh standoff | India, China finalising phased disengagement plan

“This is still a proposal under discussion and will be taken up at the next round of Corps Commander talks soon,” according to a source.

Though festivals are important, life itself has been in imperil amid the pandemic, says a vacation Bench of of Justices D.Y.Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee.

Crossing another “milestone” in the fight against the pandemic, the COVID-19 active caseload in India has fallen below the 5 lakh-mark for the first time after 106 days and comprises merely 5.73 per cent of the total cases, the Union Health Ministry said on November 11. There are 4,94,657 active cases of coronavirus infections as on November 11. It was 4,96,988 on July 28.

This is close to the efficacy percentage claimed by Pfizer on November 9, which said its RNA vaccine was 90% efficacious, though it relied on a larger COVID-19-positive volunteer set of 94.

The U.S. President-elect spoke to Emmanuel Macron, Angela Merkel, Boris Johnson and Micheál Martin.

Hours after the announcement that the four legislators — Alvin Yeung, Dennis Kwok, Kwok Ka-ki and Kenneth Leung — were disqualified, 15 remaining pro-democracy lawmakers told a news conference that they would submit their letters of resignation on November 12.

“Tax terrorism was a common refrain during past governments. The nation has left that behind and moved towards tax transparency,” he said.

The double-digit growth in wholesale comes even as retails sales of passenger vehicles in October declined nearly 9% with factors such as lower discounts and supply chain-related issues dragging down demand, according to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).

Cricket Australia on November 11 unveiled the design, a collaboration between manufacturer ASICS and two Indigenous women, Aunty Fiona Clarke and Courtney Hagen.