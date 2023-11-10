November 10, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST

Tamil Nadu Governor’s indefinite holding back of Bills a matter of ‘serious concern’, says Supreme Court

A three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud issued formal notice to the Union of India through the Home Ministry to respond to the Tamil Nadu government’s petition that the Governor was acting in a manner which “defeats the rights of the people” of the State to welfare legislation.

India, U.S. hold 2+2 ministerial dialogue with focus on Indo-Pacific, critical minerals and global challenges

The U.S. delegation at the 2+2 ministerial talks was led by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh headed the Indian side.

India apprises U.S. of its concern on pro-Khalistan activities in Canada

India flagged its concerns at the ‘2+2’ foreign and defence ministerial meeting.

PM Modi to attend COP-28 in Dubai; to host G-20 summit virtually

COP-28 begins on November 30, and will go on till December 12. PM Modi is likely to be present on December 1, sources said, when heads of state from several countries are expected to make statements.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls | Bhojpur weighs choices of MLAs to carry on its rich political legacy

Voters in the constituency, once represented by the late BJP stalwart Sunderlal Patwa, list the condition of roads, cash assistance for women, and the safeguarding of culture as key issues this time

As morning showers lash Delhi, Supreme Court says people can only pray as governments work out schemes to combat pollution

Giving thanks for the timely rain which washed the smog out of the capital’s skies, the Supreme Court said that residents are left to pray for mercy even as government schemes to quell air pollution on the basis of reports, theories, and commissions have made little change in the ground situation.

Bombay High Court quashes FIR against Raj Thackeray for 2010 model code of conduct violation

A division Bench of Justices Ajey Gadkari and Sharmila Deshmukh allowed the 2014 petition filed by the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena head against the FIR.

Supreme Court dismisses plea seeking direction to make guidelines for ‘protection’ of Hinduism in India

A bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul said the apex court was not inclined to entertain a petition with such kind of a prayer.

Israeli strike at Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital kills 13, says Hamas

“Thirteen martyrs and dozens wounded in an Israeli strike on Al-Shifa compound today” in central Gaza City, a Hamas government statement said, while the Israeli military did not offer an immediate comment. Meanwhile, Sirens were sounded in Tel Aviv and surrounding areas as Hamas said it fired rockets deep into Israel in what the Palestinian militant group described as a response to mounting civilian deaths in the Gaza war.

Media workers stage sit-in at New York Times headquarters to call for ceasefire in Gaza

Led by a group of media workers calling themselves “Writers Bloc”, demonstrators read off the names of thousands of Palestinians killed in Gaza, including at least 36 journalists whose deaths have been confirmed since the war began. They scattered editions of a mock newspaper — “The New York War Crimes” — that charged the media with “complicity in laundering genocide” and called on the Times’ editorial board to publicly back a ceasefire.

I&B Ministry launches Digital Advertisement Policy to tap digital media for awareness campaigns

The Ministry released The ‘Digital Advertisement Policy, 2023’ to enable and empower the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC), the Central government’s advertising wing, to undertake campaigns in the digital media space.

Easy to give opinion on TV; captaincy didn’t affect my batting: Babar takes on critics

Azam has been in the eye of storm after their embarrassing eight-wicket defeat against Afghanistan and for failing to defend 271 against South Africa, who they had reduced to 260/9.