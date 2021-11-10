Top news of the day: Depression to cross Tamil Nadu-Andhra coast on November 11; Glasgow climate talks draft asks for tougher emission pledges by 2022, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Following a let-up, showers resumed in and nearby regions while the low pressure area turned well marked, the Meteorological Department said. It is likely to become a depression and cross north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coast on November 11 evening, the department said. The weather system is likely to bring widespread rainfall in Tamil Nadu for the next three to four days.

But climate scientists and environmental groups criticised the draft for failing to reflect the urgency of the crisis facing the planet.

Under the scheme, which was suspended in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, MPs can recommend development programmes involving expenditure of ₹5 crore every year in their constituencies.

As the farmers’ protest against the Centre’s farm laws at the State borders of Delhi is about to complete a year, a recent socio-economic study by researchers associated with the Punjabi University at Patiala says most of those who lost their lives during the movement are “small and marginal farmers” and “landless cultivators”.

Lakhimpur Kheri violence | Weapon seized from Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s son was fired, confirms FSL report

Though the Forensic Science Laboratory report confirmed that the weapons had been discharged, it does not specify whether they were fired on the day of the violence or some other day.

U.P. Assembly polls | Priest, polls and the beast of communalism

Rise of Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati and AIMIM in Dasna could have an impact on coming Assembly polls.

Russia says regional dialogues should not complicate the situation.

The bus will leave for Kathmandu from Siliguri on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at 3 p.m. The ticket is priced at ₹1,500.

In its weekly report on the pandemic, the UN health agency said there were about 3.1 million new cases globally, about a 1% increase from the previous week. Nearly two-thirds of the coronavirus infections – 1.9 million – were in Europe, where cases rose by 7%.

He said he made his concerns known via email to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey the day before the riot.

Input costs and oil prices a concern, but food prices and fuel tax cuts to cool inflation, says report.

The initial public offering of Paytm’s parent company One97 Communications Ltd received bids for 5.24 crore equity shares against the offer size of 4.83 crore shares, according to information available from stock exchanges.

T20 World Cup | Australia challenge for unbeaten Pakistan

Pakistan seems primed to clinch its second T20 World Cup title but it will first have to mount the hurdle posed by Australia, a team peaking at the right time, in the semifinals.