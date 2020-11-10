Top news of the day: NDA maintains marginal lead in Bihar Assembly polls; Opposition decides to wait till all votes are counted, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Bihar Assembly Election results | NDA maintains marginal lead, opposition hopes for a late surge

Counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly election is under way at 55 counting centres. According to the Election Commission, the votes will be counted till midnight. An Election Commission briefing at 6 p.m. IST said 2.7 crore votes out of 4.11 crore polled have been counted. As many as 4,858 rounds of about 7,700 scheduled rounds of counting in Bihar have been completed, DEC Ashish Kundra said at the briefing.

Bihar Assembly Election results | Constituency-wise results

Bihar Assembly Election results | What lies ahead for JD(U) with a diminished Nitish Kumar

“Without Nitish Kumar it has no future,” Shaibal Gupta, founder member-secretary of Asian Development Research Institute in Patna, says outrightly. The party cannot survive in the longer run and could even splinter if Mr. Kumar’s popularity continues to dip. “It will not happen soon, but it is not going to be easy in the longer run,” Mr. Gupta said.

Bihar Assembly Election results | Claiming to be ‘Hanuman’ of Modi during campaign, Chirag Paswan hurts NDA

Mr. Paswan, who had claimed during poll campaign that he is ‘Hanuman’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has hurt the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). There are at least 27 seats where the margin by which the JD(U) lost to ‘Mahagatbandhan’ is the same as the number of votes polled in favour of the LJP.

Bypoll results | BJP leads in 19 of the 28 seats, Congress in 9 in Madhya Pradesh

In other bypolls, the BJP is leading in 6 seats and the SP in 1 in Uttar Pradesh; the BJP has won two seats while an Independent candidate bagged one in Manipur; In Jharkhand, the JMM and the Congress have retained one seat each; In Gujarat, the BJP is ahead in all 8 seats; BJD continues to lead in two Assembly seats in Odisha; In Chhattisgarh, the Congress is leading in the Marwahi seat; In Karnataka, BJP has wrested both Sira and Rajarajeshwari Nagar; in Telangana, the BJP candidate is leading in Dubbak.

SCO summit | We should respect sovereignty and territorial integrity, says Modi

The Prime Minister delivered the message in the presence of Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who were among the heads of governments attending the summit, chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Army Chief also asserted that there was no shortage of extreme weather clothing or equipment for troops deployed on the front line.

The Bombay High Court on November 9 refused to grant interim bail to Mr. Goswami and two others in the case and had asked them to move to the local court for the relief.

For the 38th day as on date, recoveries have exceeded the daily new cases.

The Electoral College is slated to formally confirm Joe Biden’s victory on December 14 and the Democrat will be sworn into office on January 20, 2021.

Mr. Erekat was a strong advocate of a two-state solution of the conflict with Israel and a sharp critic of its settlement policy on occupied land that he said could destroy prospects for a viable Palestine.

The company can ask for a closed door hearing to defend itself. An EU decision could come next year.

Wipro founder donated ₹22 crore a day on average in 2019-20, primarily to education.

India’s Tour of Australia 2020-21 | Day-Night Test to feature up to 27,000 spectators

Cricket Australia has announced that up to 27,000 spectators, which is 50% of the total capacity, will be allowed at the Adelaide Oval for the first ever day-night Test between India and Australia, starting December 17.