Top news of the day: PM Modi visits Morbi bridge collapse site; Grievance Appellate Committee panel to be in place by Nov. 30, says IT Minister, and more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi looks at a cable pedestrian bridge that collapsed in Morbi, Gujarat, on November 1, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

PM Modi visits Morbi bridge collapse site, meets injured

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 1 visited the Morbi bridge collapse site and reviewed the ongoing search and rescue operations. Officials briefed the Prime Minister about the rescue operations at the site where at least 140 people were killed on October 30 when the British-era suspension bridge on the Machchhu river collapsed.

GST revenues cross ₹1.51 lakh crore in October

India’s gross GST revenues touched ₹1,51,718 crore in October, 16.6% higher than a year ago, marking the second highest monthly collections since the launch of the indirect tax regime. Revenues from domestic transactions, including imports of services increased 18% during the month, with the Finance Ministry stating that October marked the second highest collection from domestic transactions ‘next only to April 2022’.

Grievance Appellate Committee panel to be in place by November 30: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

The government will come out with proposed modalities and terms of references for setting up grievance appellate committees to address social media users’ complaints in the next 10-12 days, and expects the panel to be in place by November 30, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Tuesday.

Tamil Nadu rains live updates | November 1, 2022

Overnight rains lashed Chennai, its neighbouring districts and other regions of Tamil Nadu and rainfall continued on Tuesday as well, leading to inundation in parts of the State capital and nearby areas. The Chennai Corporation has launched a helpline number 1913 to enable city residents to report for any civic issues during the rains. Flood control room landline numbers for the Corporation in Ripon Buildings are 044-25619206, 044-25619207 and 044-25619208.

Economic crisis | Drug shortages persist in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka’s painful economic crisis may have let up a little, mainly for those who can afford higher living costs, but shortages continue to affect its noted health care system, according to officials and medical practitioners. Despite international lending agencies and bilateral partners, especially India, pumping in emergency credit, the health sector is still short of over 150 essential drugs. “We are trying our best to maintain an optimum level of supplies, but there is a shortage,” Dr. D.R.K. Herath, Deputy Director General of the Health Ministry’s Medical Supplies Division told The Hindu.

Bharat Jodo Yatra | Rohith Vemula’s mother joins Rahul, extends solidarity

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday was joined by the mother of Rohith Vemula, a Dalit student of the University of Hyderabad who died by suicide in 2016 following alleged harassment, in the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Hyderabad. Radhika Vemula walked with Mr. Gandhi briefly during the morning leg of the Yatra.

Free yoga classes will continue even if I have to beg door-to-door: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that free yoga classes for citizens will continue and alleged that despite disruptions by the BJP and L-G, he will not let any government schemes be affected. “Yoga classes will not be stopped. I appeal to all yoga teachers, please take yoga classes tomorrow. Even if I have to go door-to-door and beg for money, I will beg, and make your payments. Yoga classes won’t be stopped,” Mr. Kejriwal said during a press conference on Tuesday.

Gujarat Assembly election | Congress calls AAP ‘BJP’s B-team’, says contest in Gujarat is between BJP and itself

The Congress on November 1 termed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) the “B-team of the BJP” and asserted that the fight is between the BJP and it in the Gujarat assembly polls. Addressing a press conference in Hyderabad, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerged from an RSS-backed movement in 2012.

T.N. rains | Chennai woman killed as concrete slab collapses at Pulianthope

A 45-year-old woman was killed in Pulianthope on Tuesday morning, when a concrete slab collapsed on her, following heavy rains on Monday night. Police sources said the victim has been identified as Shanthi, 45, wife of Kabali. The couple were both flower vendors, and lived at a rented house in Prakash Rao Colony, Pulianthope. Eight tenants were in various portions of the house, belonging to an individual, Manavalan.

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 | Chance for India batters to get their act right against Bangladesh

Rishabh Pant’s flair and chutzpah at the top might be in demand but India could still persist with an out-of-form KL Rahul when it takes on a relatively weaker Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup, on November 2, 2022. Matches against Bangladesh across formats are always like a proverbial banana peel where slipping remains a possibility but India would certainly start favourite in their penultimate Super 12 match.

Conman Chandrashekhar claims he paid ₹10 crore to AAP Minister as ‘protection money’

In a letter to Delhi Lt. Governor V. K. Saxena, jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar on Tuesday alleged that he has paid ₹10 crore to jailed AAP Minister Satyender Jain as “protection money” to secure facilities in Tihar jail, sources in the L-G House said.

‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ review: A gut-wrenching reminder of the dogs of war

German soldier Paul Baumer sits in a muddy crater in no man’s land, his head in his hands as the battle rages on around him. He has brutally stabbed a French soldier, who lies nearby gasping for breath as blood fills his lungs. Baumer has been slogging it out for 18 months in the Great War, but suddenly feels compassion for the enemy and wants to help the man who is nearly dead. He finds a picture of the French soldier’s wife and daughter in his bloodied coat and breaks down into tears.

Morbi bridge collapse result of massive corruption, Gujarat government must resign: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal on November 1 alleged that the Morbi bridge collapse in Gujarat was a result of massive corruption and demanded that Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel resign and the Assembly polls be held immediately. “Praying for those who lost their lives in the incident,” Mr. Kejriwal said, adding that the Assembly polls in Gujarat should be held immediately.

Steel Man of India J.J. Irani passes away at 86

Tata Steel veteran and its former MD Jamshed J. Irani passed away on October 31, 2022, at 10 p.m. at TMH, Jamshedpur, Tata Steel said in a statement. He was 86. He is survived by his wife Daisy Irani and his three children, Zubin, Niloufer and Tanaaz.

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 | England beats New Zealand by 20 runs in crucial Super 12 match

England survived Glenn Phillips’s late onslaught to beat group leaders New Zealand by 20 runs in a crucial Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup to keep alive their semi-final hopes in Brisbane on Tuesday. Jos Buttler smashed 73 off 47 balls and Alex Hales made 52 to power England to 179-6 after electing to bat in the Super 12 contest.